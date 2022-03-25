H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory tennis blanks St. Stephens

Hickory's boys tennis team knocked off crosstown rival St. Stephens in a battle of unbeaten squads during Thursday’s home match in Hickory, winning 9-0 and only dropping one set across the nine individual matches that were contested. Singles winners for the Red Tornadoes included Griffin Lovern (6-1, 6-3 over Ajay Swisher), Costen Holtzman (6-1, 6-0 over Blake Walker), Clint Powers (5-7, 6-4, 1-0 over Jackson VanBeurden), Lewis Tate (6-0, 6-1 over Troy Harper), Maddox McCleur (6-3, 6-2 over Jacob Ward) and Parker Yount (7-5, 6-4 over Carter Txakeeyang).

In doubles, Hickory (6-0 overall, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) received victories from the teams of Lovern and Holtzman (8-1 over Swisher and Walker), Powers and Tate (8-1 over VanBeurden and Harper) and Will Moore and Charlie Tomlinson (8-1 over Ward and Thomas Shaju Ponmany). The Red Tornadoes visit North Iredell on Tuesday, while the Indians (8-1 overall, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) host North Lincoln.

BOYS TENNIS

Maiden 9, West Caldwell 0

The Blue Devils defeated the Warriors at home Thursday in Maiden, getting singles victories from Cooper Houser (6-0, 6-0 over Jerson Reyes), William Eneix (6-0, 6-0 over Said Donaire), Hunter Williams (6-0, 6-0 over Graycen Price), Will Stover (6-0, 6-0 over Danny Zayas), Alex Saunders (won via forfeit) and Donald Yang (won via forfeit). Maiden added doubles wins from the teams of Eneix and Williams (8-2 over Reyes and Zayas) and Saunders and Yang (8-0 over Donaire and Price), and they also won the No. 3 doubles match due to a forfeit by West Caldwell.

Maiden (4-5 overall, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Bandys on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (0-3 overall, 0-3 Catawba Valley 2A) entertains Lincolnton.

Hibriten 9, Freedom 0

The Panthers topped the Patriots on the road Thursday in Morganton, receiving singles wins from Nathaniel Wright (6-1, 6-3), Evan Van Horne (6-0, 6-0), Jacob Norwood (6-0, 6-0), Logan Clark (6-1, 6-2), Ben Waechter (6-3, 6-2) and Sam Dyer (6-2, 6-0). Additionally, Hibriten got doubles victories from the teams of Wright and Norwood (8-0), Van Horne and Waechter (8-3) and Ridge Hedrick and Brayden Biddex (8-4).

Hibriten (7-2 overall, 5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) visits Ashe County on Tuesday, while Freedom (2-6 overall, 0-6 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at South Caldwell.

East Burke 5, Newton-Conover 4

The Cavaliers took down the Red Devils at home Thursday in Icard, receiving singles wins from Landon Lennex (1-6, 6-4, 10-4 over Alex Furr), Qwinton Hemphill (2-6, 7-5, 10-8 over Leonardo Olvera), Raleigh Slutsky (6-2, 6-3 over Ben Tepper) and Noah McCafferty (6-4, 6-4 over Luis Correa) to go with a doubles victory from the team of Lennex and Jeremy Gray (9-8 (11-9) over Tepper and Correa). On the other side, Newton-Conover’s singles victors were Eli Chellman (6-0, 6-0 over Robert Stringfield) and Evan Huynh (6-0, 6-1 over Dalton Parker) and the Red Devils’ doubles wins came from the teams of Chellman and Olvera (8-3 over Stringfield and Hemphill) and Huynh and Furr (8-3 over Parker and Slutsky).

East Burke (2-6 overall, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover (1-4 overall, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) entertains West Lincoln.

Lincolnton 5, Bandys 4

The Wolves defeated the Trojans at home Thursday in Lincolnton behind singles wins from Zach Zagoriski (6-2, 3-6, 10-6 over Josh Cross), Piero Rovalino (6-0, 6-0 over Jeremiah Cockman) and Zander Harrison (7-5, 6-3 over Aiden Brittain) and doubles victories from the teams of Zagoriski and Rovalino (8-2 over Cross and Jeremiah Cockman) and Harrison and Jason Jin (9-8 (7-4) over Brittain and Noah Cockman). As for Bandys, it got singles wins from Noah Cockman (7-6, 4-6, 10-8) over Jin), Gabriel Wright (6-1, 6-2 over Jose Ramirez) and Kevin Rodriguez (4-6, 7-6, 10-7 over Gabe Weathers) and a doubles victory from the team of Wright and Rodriguez (5-0 over Ramirez and Weathers).

Lincolnton (3-0 overall, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Caldwell on Tuesday, while the Trojans (4-2 overall, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Maiden.

West Lincoln 8, Bunker Hill 1

The Bears lost to the Rebels at home Thursday in Claremont, with their only victory coming from Brayden Guess (6-1, 6-1) at No. 6 singles. West Lincoln (1-4 overall, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Newton-Conover on Tuesday, the same day Bunker Hill (1-6 overall, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to East Burke.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 19, Bunker Hill 3

The Indians knocked off the Bears in five innings on the road Thursday in Claremont, outhitting Bunker Hill 15-3 behind two hits apiece from Elec Marvin, Julien Peissel, Omar Cruz and Peyton Young, the latter of whom hit two home runs. Marvin homered for St. Stephens as well, with the following players adding one hit each for the Indians: James Tate, Silas Icenhour, Justin Skewes, Luke Young, Josh Barkley, Will Everett and Malacki Kreuger.

Tate pitched all five innings for St. Stephens (8-0, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A), allowing three runs on two hits — one apiece from Bunker Hill’s Tanner Kanipe and Carson Elder — with eight strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman. The Indians visit East Lincoln tonight before hosting Statesville on Tuesday, while the Bears (2-6, 2-3) are at Newton-Conover tonight before visiting Bandys on Tuesday.

Alexander Central 10, Mooresville 2

The Cougars defeated the Blue Devils at home Thursday in Taylorsville, receiving three hits from Jaret Hoppes, two apiece from Grove Lowrance, Gage Weaver and Maddox Jack and one each from Mason Chapman, Dusty Sigmon, Blaine Hartness and Caleb Williams, the latter of whom had the game’s only homer. Jack was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of two-run, three-hit ball with eight strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman, while Konor Davis struck out one and issued two walks in a scoreless inning of relief.

Alexander Central (9-0) visits Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Watauga tonight before hosting South Caldwell on Tuesday, while Mooresville (3-6) hosts East Rowan on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Hibriten 10, East Burke 0

The Panthers shut out the Cavaliers in six innings during Thursday’s home game in Lenoir, finishing with 11 hits as a team thanks to three hits apiece from Cady Ferguson and Zoey Walker, two from Anna Reeves and one each from Jordan Schlageter, Carley Watson and Katie Story. Reeves tossed a complete-game one-hitter for Hibriten, striking out seven and walking two while throwing 63 pitches.

Hibriten (5-2), which also turned a rare triple play during Thursday’s contest, hosts Northwestern 3A/4A foe Ashe County tonight before entertaining Watauga on Tuesday. Meanwhile, East Burke (2-4) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Lincoln tonight before visiting West Caldwell on Tuesday.

West Caldwell 3, Freedom 2

The Warriors knocked off the Patriots in eight innings on the road Thursday in Morganton, getting three hits from Alexandrya Bell, two from Abbey Bowman and one each from Tori Davis, Dakota Teague, Lyndsey Brookshire and Madden Triplett. Davis gave up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks in a complete-game performance.

West Caldwell (4-4) hosts Catawba Valley 2A foe Bandys today before entertaining East Burke on Tuesday, while Freedom (2-7) visits Northwestern 3A/4A opponent South Caldwell tonight before traveling to Ashe County on Tuesday.

East Lincoln 4, Bandys 1

The Mustangs earned a three-run home win over the Trojans on Thursday in Denver, limiting Bandys to four hits as a team on one hit apiece from Caroline McIntosh, Emily Hedrick, Adie Goble and Kenley Rembert. East Lincoln (8-0) hosts Western Foothills 3A foe St. Stephens tonight before visiting North Iredell on Tuesday, while the Trojans (8-2) travel to Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell tonight before hosting Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Stephens 5, Alexander Central 0

The Indians shut out the Cougars during Thursday’s road match in Taylorsville, moving to 4-2 ahead of Tuesday’s home contest against Western Foothills 3A foe Statesville. As for Alexander Central (0-7), it continues nonconference play with a home match against West Caldwell on Monday.

Newton-Conover 1, Lincolnton 0

The Red Devils slipped past the Wolves on the road Thursday in Lincolnton, with Madeline Loy scoring the only goal of the contest and goalkeeper Kayla Martinez-Garcia recording her fifth straight shutout. Newton-Conover (4-4-1, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts East Burke on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (3-5, 1-1) entertains Bandys.