The Hickory boys tennis team blanked visiting North Gaston in the opening round of the 3A dual state playoffs on Wednesday at Hickory City Park, winning 9-0 to advance to next week’s second round. The top-seeded Red Tornadoes will host ninth-seeded Central Academy on Tuesday for a spot in Round 3.

Against 16th-seeded North Gaston (6-4 overall), the Red Tornadoes (14-0 overall) received singles victories from Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0 over Avery Cotton), Graham Powers (6-0, 6-0 over Isaiah Ewing), Clint Powers (6-0, 6-0 over Levi Philbeck), Jack Nexsen (6-2, 6-1 over Jacob Mason), Parker Yount (6-4, 6-1 over Kanon Slentz) and Will Moore (6-0, 6-0 over Braeden Taylor). In addition, Hickory got doubles wins from the teams of Clint Powers and Moore (8-2 over Cotton and Ewing), Nexsen and Yount (8-0 over Philbeck and Mason) and Ben Howard and Watts Tate (8-1 over Slentz and Taylor).

BOYS TENNIS

St. Stephens 5, North Buncombe 1: The 10th-seeded Indians knocked off the seventh-seeded Black Hawks in the first round of the 3A dual state playoffs on the road Wednesday in Weaverville. After assuring itself of a victory in singles competition, St. Stephens didn’t have to play any doubles matches.

St. Stephens (12-1) visits second-seeded South Point (11-0) in Tuesday’s second round after the Red Raiders topped 15th-seeded Stuart Cramer 7-2 on Wednesday. As for North Buncombe, it finishes the year at 12-5.

Bandys 7, Hendersonville 2: The fourth-seeded Trojans defeated the 13th-seeded Bearcats at home Wednesday in the opening round of the 2A dual state playoffs in Catawba. Victories for Bandys came from singles players Josh Cross (6-3, 6-1), Jeremiah Cockman (6-2, 6-1), Gabriel Wright (6-3, 6-1), Chris Moore (6-1, 6-2) and Aiden Brittain (6-4, 6-3) as well as the doubles teams of Cross and Cockman (8-5) and Moore and Sawyer Wright (8-0).

Bandys (12-1) will have a home match against fifth-seeded Burns (12-1) in Tuesday’s second round after the Bulldogs earned a 6-0 win over 12th-seeded Southwestern Randolph their playoff opener. Meanwhile, Hendersonville completes the season at 10-4.

West Stanly 5, Maiden 1: The top-seeded Colts took down the 16th-seeded Blue Devils in the first round of the 2A dual state playoffs at home Wednesday in Oakboro, with Maiden’s only victory coming from Cooper Houser at No. 1 singles. Houser defeated West Stanly’s Kaden Little by a 6-1, 6-3 score.

West Stanly (17-0) will host ninth-seeded Pine Lake Prep (14-3) in Tuesday’s second round after the Pride defeated eighth-seeded Owen 6-0 in the first round. On the other side, the Blue Devils end the year at 8-6.

Central Academy 8, Hibriten 1: The ninth-seeded Cougars beat the eighth-seeded Panthers in the opening round of the 3A dual state playoffs on the road Wednesday in Lenoir. Hibriten’s only win came at No. 6 singles, where Miles Dyer collected a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) victory over Central Academy’s Matthew Moyano.

Central Academy (7-9) visits top-seeded Hickory in Tuesday’s second round, while Hibriten finishes the season at 11-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bandys 1, Newton-Conover 0: The Trojans slipped past the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Catawba, scoring the only goal of the match in the opening half as they improved to 13-1-2 overall and 8-1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Monday’s home contest against West Caldwell. As for Newton-Conover (11-6, 9-3 Catawba Valley 2A), it visits Bunker Hill on Monday.

SOFTBALL

West Caldwell 4, Maiden 3: The fourth-seeded Warriors scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the top-seeded Blue Devils in the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament on the road Wednesday in Maiden. With the win, West Caldwell (20-6) advances to Friday’s championship game against third-seeded West Lincoln, which will host the contest.

Maiden will enter the state playoffs with an 18-3 record after having its four-game winning streak snapped. The Blue Devils were up 3-0 after the opening inning and 3-1 through six innings of Wednesday’s game.

West Lincoln 4, Bandys 3: The third-seeded Rebels will host Friday’s Catawba Valley 2A tournament championship game after upsetting the second-seeded Trojans in the semifinals on the road Wednesday in Catawba. Despite the loss, Bandys received two hits apiece from Avery Alexander, Owyen Lyall and Sydni Knuckles and one hit each from Sam Padgett, Harley Reynolds, Paige Barrymore and Addie Goble.

West Lincoln (17-7) will face fourth-seeded West Caldwell on Friday, while the Trojans (19-4) will await their state playoff fate.

BASEBALL

Draughn 13, Hibriten 10: The Wildcats outlasted the Panthers in eight innings on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, improving to 18-4 while dropping Hibriten to 5-18. Draughn hosts Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference foe Mountain Heritage on Friday, with Hibriten having finished its season.

TRACK AND FIELD

Watauga wins Northwestern 3A/4A girls and boys titles: The Pioneers were the hosts of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet on Wednesday, and they were also the first-place finishers. Watauga totaled 270 points on the boys’ side to finish ahead of runner-up Alexander Central (137), third-place South Caldwell (95), fourth-place Hibriten (79), fifth-place Ashe County (61.5) and sixth-place Freedom (41.5), while the Pioneers’ girls team tallied 239.5 points to finish ahead of Ashe County (178.5), Freedom (105), Alexander Central (61), Hibriten (59) and South Caldwell (38).

First-place finishers for Alexander Central included Kellun Triplett in the boys’ long jump (21 feet, 1 inch) and triple jump (45 feet, 4.75 inches), Garison Millsaps in the boys’ shot put (52 feet, 8 inches), Chad Lasher in the boys’ discus throw (145 feet, 2 inches) and the Cougars’ 4x100-meter girls’ relay team (53.32 seconds).

Hibriten received first-place finishes from Coby Wilson in the boys’ 100-meter dash (11.38 seconds), Rylan Sedlacek in the boys’ 3,200-meter run (11:01.20), Javier Maxwell in the boys’ high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and Jada Brown in the girls’ long jump (18 feet, 7 inches) and triple jump (38 feet, 7 inches).

Watauga won 11 events on the boys’ side and three on the girls’ side, while Ashe County’s girls earned seven victories and Freedom’s girls finished with five wins.

The 3A West Regional meet is scheduled for May 12 at North Lincoln, while the 4A West Regional meet will be held on May 13 at Watauga.