The Hickory and St. Stephens boys lacrosse teams both won at home Friday in the second round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs after earning byes in the opening round. The second-seeded Red Tornadoes defeated 15th-seeded Parkwood 18-1, while the seventh-seeded Indians knocked off 10th-seeded Atkins by an 11-7 final.

Hickory (12-3) is now set to host St. Stephens (12-7) in Tuesday’s third round, following a matchup between the schools’ girls lacrosse teams in their third round. Meanwhile, Parkwood ends the season at 1-16 and Atkins finishes the year at 8-7.

No individual stats were available from St. Stephens’ victory over Atkins, but in Hickory’s win over Parkwood, the Red Tornadoes led 5-0 after the first quarter, 11-1 at the half and 18-1 through three quarters before both teams were held scoreless in the fourth period.

Britt Rumbaugh had five goals and two assists for the Red Tornadoes, who also received five goals from Peter Zagaroli, four goals and three assists from Jackson Neal, three goals and six assists from Colin Day, one goal from Anthony Ordaz and three assists from Jeremiah Johnson. Goalie Jackson Fox added three saves for Hickory, which has won five consecutive games.

SOFTBALL

West Caldwell 5, West Lincoln 1: The fourth-seeded Warriors defeated the third-seeded Rebels in the championship game of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on the road Friday in Lincolnton. West Caldwell outhit West Lincoln 10-4 and never trailed in the contest, which the Warriors led 2-1 after the opening inning before scoring single runs in the top of the third, fourth and fifth frames.

West Caldwell (21-6) has won five straight games entering the state playoffs, while the Rebels (17-8) had won six in a row prior to Friday’s defeat.