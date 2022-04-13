H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory softball scores 10 runs in win over Patton; schedule changes announced by area schools

MORGANTON — The Hickory softball team defeated Patton 10-3 on the road Monday, outhitting the Panthers 16-5 behind three-hit days from four players. The Red Tornadoes’ Monnie Byrd had two home runs among her three hits, while Abby Puett finished with three hits including a triple, Mackenzie Hammons had three hits including two doubles and Maddie Jones had three hits including a double.

The Red Tornadoes (4-11) also got two hits from Shaylyn Finger and one apiece from Sierra Hill and Kami Bolick, with Carlee Logan earning the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to seven innings of three-run, four-hit ball. The junior hurler struck out one with two walks and a hit batter.

Hickory hosted Western Foothills 3A Conference foe St. Stephens on Tuesday before traveling to league opponent North Iredell on Thursday, while Patton (7-7) hosted East Rutherford on Tuesday before taking part in a one-day tournament also involving Freedom, East Burke and Draughn on April 22.

SoftballHibriten 9, Ashe County 3: The Panthers knocked off the Huskies on the road Monday in West Jefferson, with Parker Boggs, Zoey Walker and Cady Ferguson recording two hits each to go with one apiece from Jordan Schlageter and Carley Watson. Anna Reeves pitched all seven innings for Hibriten, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Hibriten (9-4, 5-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosted nonconference West Wilkes on Tuesday before visiting league foe Watauga tonight, while Ashe County (2-11, 1-6) hosts nonconference Elkin next Wednesday.

<&underline>Alexander Central 4, McDowell 1</&underline>

The Cougars outhit the Titans 7-4 and received home runs from Faith Carrigan and Kenzie Church in a three-run road victory on Monday in Marion. Carrigan had two hits overall, as did Ava Chapman, while Alexander Central also received one hit apiece from Church, Kirstyn Herman and Abby Teague.

Carrigan (13-1) was the winning pitcher after allowing one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts, no walks and a hit batter. Alexander Central (16-1) hosted Northwestern 3A/4A foe Watauga on Tuesday before visiting league opponent South Caldwell on Thursday, while McDowell (9-6) hosts Draughn tonight.

BASEBALL

<&underline>Hibriten 12, Ashe County 0</&underline>

The Panthers blanked the Huskies in five innings on the road Monday in West Jefferson, getting two hits apiece from Jake Absher, Connor Woodward, Ryan Winkler and Dillan Earp to go with one each from Ethan Watson, Palmer Tucker and Cameron Hodges, the latter of whom earned the win on the mound thanks to three innings of one-hit ball.

Woodward pitched the final two innings for Hibriten (10-7, 4-3 Northwestern 3A/4A), striking out six with two walks. The Panthers travel to Watauga tonight, while Ashe County (2-14, 0-7) hosts nonconference Alleghany.

GIRLS SOCCER

<&underline>Newton-Conover 4, Bunker Hill 1</&underline>

The Red Devils took down the Bears on the road Monday in Claremont, scoring twice in each half while holding Bunker Hill to a single second-half goal. Kyndra Jimenez had one goal and one assist for Newton-Conover, which also received one goal apiece from Taylor Lackey, Vania Martinez and Talyn Propts to go with one assist from Anahi Villa.

The Red Devils (6-5-2, 4-1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) traveled to Maiden on Tuesday before visiting West Caldwell on Thursday, while Bunker Hill (0-7, 0-5) hosted Bandys on Tuesday before traveling to Lincolnton on Thursday.

<&underline>Hibriten 3, Ashe County 0</&underline>

The Panthers shut out the Huskies on the road Monday in West Jefferson, receiving two goals from Abby Kidder, one goal from Emily Elliott and one assist apiece from Haley Crowe and Charis Keen. Goalkeeper Rylee Conard recorded a shutout for Hibriten, which improved to 9-3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Thursday’s trip to Watauga.

Ashe County (3-6-4, 0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to nonconference Alleghany next Tuesday before visiting another nonconference opponent, North Surry, next Wednesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

<&underline>Hickory 22, Watauga 3</&underline>

The Red Tornadoes beat the Pioneers at home Monday in Hickory, with Paul Fogleman registering six goals and four assists to go with four goals and two assists from Collin Day, four goals from Britt Rumbaugh, three goals and one assist from Jeremiah Johnson, two goals from Taylor Day, one goal and one assist from Drew O’Malley and one goal each from Said Hernandez and Peter Zagaroli. Hickory also received five saves from Tristan Malcom in goal as the Red Tornadoes moved to 8-4 overall and 7-2 in conference contests prior to Thursday’s nonconference home game against South Iredell.

Watauga (0-12, 0-9 in conference play) visits T.C. Roberson for a conference contest on April 26.

<&underline>St. Stephens 15, South Iredell 2</&underline>

The Indians defeated the Vikings at home Monday in Hickory, moving to 6-6 while keeping South Iredell winless at 0-10. St. Stephens hosts conference foe Patton tonight, while South Iredell visits Hickory on Thursday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

<&underline>Hickory 20, Watauga 6</&underline>

The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Pioneers at home Monday in Hickory, building a 16-5 advantage at the half en route to a 14-goal victory. Hickory (5-5, 4-4 in conference play) hosts nonconference South Iredell on Thursday, while Watauga (0-8, 0-7) travels to conference opponent T.C. Roberson on April 26.

<&underline>St. Stephens 16, South Iredell 8</&underline>

The Indians doubled up the Vikings at home Monday in Hickory, moving to 8-2 prior to hosting conference foe Patton tonight. As for South Iredell (1-8), it travels to Hickory on Thursday.

SCHEDULE CHANGES ANNOUNCED

<&underline>Several area schools move up Thursday games</&underline>

Due to the weather forecast for Thursday, several schools in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties have announced schedule changes.

St, Stephens’ home softball and baseball games against North Lincoln will now be played tonight, as will Fred T. Foard’s girls soccer, softball and baseball contests at East Lincoln and Hibriten’s girls soccer, softball and baseball games at Watauga.

Maiden’s home softball game against Bunker Hill has also been moved up to tonight, while Bandys at Newton-Conover baseball will take place tonight before Bandys visits East Lincoln on Thursday.

Thursday’s sporting events at South Caldwell were still on as scheduled as of presstime Tuesday. South Caldwell will honor the 40th anniversary of its 1982 state baseball championship team prior to the game against Alexander Central, and the Spartans will also recognize the seniors on this year’s baseball team.