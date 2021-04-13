H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory softball earns nonconference win

The Hickory softball team defeated nonconference Hunter Huss 14-3 in five innings on the road Monday in Gastonia. The Red Tornadoes scored seven runs in the first inning, one in the second, four in the third and two in the fifth while holding the Huskies to three fifth-inning runs.
Hickory (4-5) received four hits and three RBIs from Abby Puett, who had a home run and a double. Maddie Jones was 4-for-4 with a triple, while Carlee Logan was 2-for-3 with a triple and Mackenzie Hammons struck out six and did not allow an earned run for the Red Tornadoes in the pitcher’s circle.
Hickory hosts Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga on Thursday, while Huss (0-6) returns to Big South 3A Conference play with a home game against Kings Mountain on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
St. Stephens 8, Watauga 1
The Indians outhit the Pioneers 6-2 at home Monday in Hickory, with Macey Pennell tallying two hits in support of pitcher Mayson Lail, who tossed a complete game for St. Stephens with 12 strikeouts. St. Stephens improved to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in Northwestern 3A/4A play, while Watauga is now 2-6 and 2-5.
St. Stephens hosts South Caldwell next Monday, while the Pioneers are at Hickory on Thursday.
Alexander Central 9, McDowell 5
The Cougars outhit the Titans 14-10 on the road Monday in Marion, scoring the game’s first nine runs before giving up five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Chesney Stikeleather had three hits and two RBIs for Alexander Central, with Faith Carrigan adding three hits and one RBI, Kenzie Church finishing with two hits and four RBIs, Ava Chapman recording one hit and two RBIs and Peyton Price, Kirstyn Herman, Taylor Roseman, Abby Teague and Payton Campbell finishing with one hit apiece.
The Cougars (8-1, 7-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) travel to Freedom on Thursday, while McDowell (4-4, 4-4) visits South Caldwell.
Draughn 8, Fred T. Foard 6
The Wildcats topped the Tigers at home Monday in Valdese, winning their third straight contest to move to 5-2 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. On the other side, Fred T. Foard dropped to 5-3 in both.
Draughn hosts Hibriten today before entertaining Patton on Thursday, while the Tigers are at West Caldwell tonight before hosting Bunker Hill on Thursday.
Patton 8, West Caldwell 6
The Panthers won for the first time this season on the road Monday in Lenoir, upping their record to 1-7 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Meanwhile, the Warriors remained winless at 0-8 in both.
Patton travels to West Iredell today before visiting Draughn on Thursday, while West Caldwell hosts Fred T. Foard tonight before visiting Hibriten on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 6, Bandys 0
The Red Devils scored five times in the first half and once in the second half on their way to a shutout victory over the Trojans during Monday’s home match. Cassidy Geddes had five goals for Newton-Conover, which also got one goal and three assists from Madeline Loy, one goal from Briseyda Vasquez and three assists from Ellen Williams.
Taylor Lackey added three saves in goal for Newton-Conover (4-4, 4-4 South Fork 2A Conference), which hosts West Lincoln on Wednesday. As for Bandys (2-6, 2-6), it entertains Lincolnton on Wednesday.
St. Stephens 3, Watauga 0
The Indians scored all three of their goals in the opening half as they blanked the Pioneers at home Monday in Hickory. St. Stephens improved to 5-2 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Watauga fell to 6-2 in both.
St. Stephens visits Freedom on Wednesday, while Watauga is at Hickory on Thursday.
Alexander Central 4, McDowell 3
The Cougars slipped past the Titans on the road Monday in Marion, overcoming a 2-1 halftime deficit for a one-goal victory. Alexander Central moved to 2-6 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while McDowell dropped to 0-7 in both.
Alexander Central travels to Freedom on Thursday, while McDowell hosts Hickory tonight before visiting South Caldwell on Thursday.
Fred T. Foard 3, Draughn 1
The Tigers remained unbeaten at 8-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A on the road Monday in Valdese, but they did surrender their first goal of the season when the Wildcats’ Isabella Caballero scored early in the contest. Nevertheless, Fred T. Foard has outscored opponents 34-1 thus far after getting two goals from Anna Schmidt, one goal from Rylea Coffey and one assist apiece from Monse Sanchez, Lily Spangler and Coffey during Monday’s match.
Goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth had five saves for Foard, which visits West Caldwell today before hosting Bunker Hill on Thursday. Meanwhile, Draughn (4-2, 4-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Hibriten today before entertaining Patton on Thursday.
Freedom 2, South Caldwell 1
The Patriots doubled up the Spartans on the road Monday in Hudson, improving to 4-2 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. On the other side, South Caldwell is now 2-6 in both.
Freedom hosts St. Stephens on Wednesday before entertaining Alexander Central on Thursday, while South Caldwell hosts McDowell on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Bandys 6, East Lincoln 3
The Trojans beat the Mustangs at home Monday in Catawba, winning four singles matches and two doubles matches. Singles victories for Bandys came from Joseph Cockman (6-4, 4-6, 10-4 over Connor Hall), Josh Cross (6-1, 6-4 over Colin Maxwell), Jeremiah Cockman (7-5, 6-4 over Zachary Dellinger) and Jorge Rojas (6-2, 6-1 over Payton Hurst).
The doubles teams of Cross and Jeremiah Cockman (8-0 over Dellinger and Nicholas Swaim) and Rojas and Noah Cockman (8-5 over Hurst and Ian Hall) were also victorious for Bandys (2-2 overall, 2-2 South Fork 2A), which hosts Maiden today before visiting West Lincoln on Wednesday. East Lincoln (3-4, 2-2) is also in action today as it hosts North Lincoln before entertaining Maiden on Wednesday.
North Lincoln 5, Maiden 4
The Knights defeated the Blue Devils during Monday’s home match in Lincolnton, but Maiden was able to win one singles match and all three doubles matches. The lone singles winner for Maiden was William Eneix with a 6-4, 0-6, 10-8 victory over Nikolas Hissom.
In doubles, the Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 3-2 South Fork 2A) got an 8-3 win from the team of Grayson Eneix and Warner Laxton over Ronald Mason Rudd and Niklas Naslund, an 8-4 win from the team of William Eneix and Aaron Harris over Preston Bisson and Mattias Naslund and a 9-8 (7-5) victory from the team of Hunter Williams and Cooper Houser over Andrew Sigmon and Beckham Eury. Maiden visits Bandys today before traveling to East Lincoln on Wednesday, while North Lincoln (7-0, 5-0) is at East Lincoln today before hosting Newton-Conover on Wednesday.