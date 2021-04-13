H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory softball earns nonconference win

Alexander Central 9, McDowell 5

The Cougars outhit the Titans 14-10 on the road Monday in Marion, scoring the game’s first nine runs before giving up five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Chesney Stikeleather had three hits and two RBIs for Alexander Central, with Faith Carrigan adding three hits and one RBI, Kenzie Church finishing with two hits and four RBIs, Ava Chapman recording one hit and two RBIs and Peyton Price, Kirstyn Herman, Taylor Roseman, Abby Teague and Payton Campbell finishing with one hit apiece.

The Cougars (8-1, 7-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) travel to Freedom on Thursday, while McDowell (4-4, 4-4) visits South Caldwell.

Draughn 8, Fred T. Foard 6

The Wildcats topped the Tigers at home Monday in Valdese, winning their third straight contest to move to 5-2 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. On the other side, Fred T. Foard dropped to 5-3 in both.

Draughn hosts Hibriten today before entertaining Patton on Thursday, while the Tigers are at West Caldwell tonight before hosting Bunker Hill on Thursday.

Patton 8, West Caldwell 6