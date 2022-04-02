H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory softball beats Statesville 14-3

The Hickory softball team earned a 14-3, five-inning home win over Statesville on Friday in Hickory. Kami Bolick homered twice for the Red Tornadoes, who also received two hits apiece from Chy'anne Bryant and Abby Puett to go with a homer from Sierra Hill and one hit each from Destynie Robinson, Mackenzie Hammons, Maddie Jones, Shaylyn Finger, Carlee Logan and Monnie Byrd.

Logan tossed all five innings for Hickory (3-9, 2-5 Western Foothills 3A Conference), allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Meanwhile, Puett scored four runs and stole nine bases.

The Red Tornadoes visit East Lincoln on Monday, while the Greyhounds (0-8, 0-7) host North Lincoln on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 10, East Burke 0

The Blue Devils shut out the Cavaliers on the road Friday in Icard, with Tristan Smalling earning the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to seven innings of one-hit ball. Smalling also had three hits including a three-run homer, with Olivia Wray adding three hits for Maiden.

Maiden (7-4, 6-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference Lincoln Charter on Wednesday, while East Burke (3-7, 3-4) hosts Bandys on Monday.

Fred T. Foard 2, St. Stephens 0

The Tigers blanked the Indians at home Friday in Newton, improving to 5-7 overall and 5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Tuesday’s home game against North Iredell and Wednesday’s nonconference home contest against Hibriten. As for St. Stephens, it fell to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in league play prior to Monday’s home game against West Iredell.

Alexander Central 2, Hibriten 0

The Cougars defeated the Panthers at home Friday in Taylorsville, outhitting Hibriten 6-4 behind two hits apiece from Ava Chapman and Peyton Price and one each from Faith Carrigan and Kirstyn Herman. Meanwhile, the Panthers got two hits from Anna Reeves and one each from Zoey Walker and Parker Boggs.

The winning pitcher was Carrigan, who is now 12-0 on the year following seven innings of four-hit ball with nine strikeouts and no walks. The Cougars (13-0, 4-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) visit Freedom on Monday, while Hibriten (7-3, 3-1) travels to South Caldwell.

West Lincoln 6, Bandys 1

The Rebels took down the Trojans at home Friday in Lincolnton, although Bandys finished with 11 hits as a team led by two hits apiece from Owyen Lyall, Bailey McClellan and Annie Andrews to go with one each from Kenley Rembert, Caroline McIntosh, Avery Alexander, Haven Helton and Riley Fox. West Lincoln moved to 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Bandys dropped to 11-3 and 7-1.

West Lincoln visits Maiden on Tuesday, while the Trojans are at East Burke on Monday.

BASEBALL

Hickory 22, Statesville 1

The Red Tornadoes routed the Greyhounds in five innings at home Friday in Hickory, finishing with 17 hits as a team thanks to four hits from Henry Stewart, three from Blake Kiser, two each from Boone Herman and Will Prince and one apiece from Will Banks, Sammy Nexsen, Dashawn Medley, Izaiah Littlejohn, Dean Hall and Blake Evans. Kiser was the winning pitcher for Hickory after throwing four innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk, while Littlejohn allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks in an inning of relief.

Hickory (6-5, 3-4 Western Foothills 3A) visits East Lincoln on Monday, while Statesville (0-10, 0-6) hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday.

Maiden 2, East Burke 1

The Blue Devils defeated the Cavaliers on the road Friday in Icard, with Tyler Hedgepeth and Brenden Harrison leading Maiden at the plate with one hit apiece and Nick Jarosynski earning the win on the mound thanks to seven innings of four-hit ball with eight strikeouts. The Blue Devils (6-6, 5-3 Catawba Valley 2A) host West Lincoln on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Draughn on Wednesday, while East Burke (4-6, 4-4) hosts Bandys on Monday.

Alexander Central 12, Hibriten 1

The Cougars collected a five-inning home victory over the Panthers on Friday in Taylorsville, with Caleb Williams throwing a complete-game no-hitter during which he gave up an unearned run, struck out nine and issued a pair of walks. Additionally, Jaret Hoppes, Mason Chapman, Gage Weaver, Maddox Jack, Dusty Sigmon, Grove Lowrance, Dyson Lewis and Williams had one hit apiece for Alexander Central.

Alexander Central (12-1, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Freedom on Monday, while Hibriten (8-5, 2-2) is at South Caldwell.

Newton-Conover 3, West Caldwell 2

The Red Devils slipped past the Warriors at home Friday in Newton, moving to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Catawba Valley 2A heading into Monday’s trip to Lincolnton. On the other side, West Caldwell fell to 1-13 overall and 0-8 in league play entering Monday’s home game against Bunker Hill.

Bandys 11, West Lincoln 1

The Trojans earned a 10-run road win over the Rebels on Friday in Lincolnton, pounding out 10 hits behind three from Nolan Jones, two apiece from Terick Bumgarner and Zach Barnett and one each from Jace Little, Parker DeHart and Dominic Robinson. Barnett homered for Bandys, while Bumgarner nabbed the win on the mound thanks to six innings of one-run, four-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk before Jacob Loftin pitched a scoreless seventh during which he allowed one hit with a strikeout and a walk.

Bandys (10-3, 7-1 Catawba Valley 2A) will look for its ninth win in a row when it visits East Burke on Monday, while West Lincoln (5-8, 5-3) visits Maiden on Tuesday.

Bunker Hill 2, Lincolnton 1

The Bears beat the Wolves in 10 innings at home Friday in Claremont, getting three hits from Mack Little, two apiece from Jordan Yoder and Tanner Kanipe and one each from Brady Speaks, Braden Huffman, Paxton Holden, Kaden Robinson and Carson Elder. Starting pitcher Preston Workman tossed seven innings of one-run, four-hit ball with 10 strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman, while Ramone Trejo earned the win thanks to three innings of one-hit relief with three strikeouts and no walks.

Bunker Hill (4-8, 4-4 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Caldwell on Monday, while Lincolnton (7-6, 5-3) hosts Newton-Conover.