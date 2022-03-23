H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory softball beats North Iredell

The Hickory softball team earned a 7-5 home win over North Iredell on Tuesday in Hickory, getting four hits from Kami Bolick, three from Chy’anne Bryant, two apiece from Abby Puett, Sierra Hill, Mackenzie Hammons and Carlee Logan and one each from Maddie Jones and Navou Daniels. Starting pitcher Logan notched the win for the Red Tornadoes thanks to 6 2/3 innings of five-run, eight-hit ball with two strikeouts and two walks, while Hammons recorded the final out for the save.

Hickory (2-6, 1-3 Western Foothills 3A Conference) visits West Iredell on Friday, while the Raiders (2-6, 0-4) host Statesville on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

St. Stephens 4, North Lincoln 3

The Indians knocked off the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, receiving two hits apiece from Chloe Henline and Mia Sexton and one each from Brylyn McFarland, Anicka McFarland and Shelby Dale. Mayson Lail pitched all seven innings for St. Stephens, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with 15 strikeouts and two walks.

St. Stephens (6-1, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts nonconference Patton on Thursday before visiting league foe East Lincoln on Friday, while North Lincoln (5-5, 3-1) travels to Western Foothills 3A opponent Fred T. Foard on Friday.

Maiden 21, Bunker Hill 0

The Blue Devils cruised past the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, with Tristan Smalling earning the win in the pitcher’s circle and Averie Waddell hitting a grand slam and a three-run home run. Aleah Ikard added three doubles for Maiden, which improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Friday’s road game against Lincolnton.

Bunker Hill (0-8, 0-5) is scheduled to visit nonconference West Iredell today before traveling to league foe Newton-Conover on Friday.

Bandys won via forfeit over Newton-Conover

The Trojans are now 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A following a forfeit victory over the visiting Red Devils on Tuesday in Catawba. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover is now 0-2 both overall and in league play.

Bandys visits nonconference East Lincoln on Thursday before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell on Friday, while Newton-Conover hosts league foe Bunker Hill on Friday.

East Lincoln 10, Fred T. Foard 0

The Mustangs shut out the Tigers in five innings on the road Tuesday in Newton, outhitting them 11-1 as Riley Vogel registered the only hit for Foard. East Lincoln (7-0, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts nonconference Bandys on Thursday before entertaining league foe St. Stephens on Friday, while Foard (3-5, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts league opponent North Lincoln on Friday.

BASEBALL

Hickory 8, North Iredell 0

The Red Tornadoes blanked the Raiders at home Tuesday in Hickory, limiting them to one hit while recording nine hits of their own. Hickory was led by two hits apiece from Boone Herman, Tripp Young and Dashawn Medley, with Izaiah Littlejohn, Henry Stewart and Isaiah McDowell each adding one.

Will Banks earned the win for Hickory (3-4, 1-3 Western Foothills 3A) thanks to 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts and six walks, while McDowell and Littlejohn also pitched for the Red Tornadoes. Hickory travels to West Iredell on Friday, while North Iredell (3-5, 0-4) hosts Statesville on Thursday.

St. Stephens 5, North Lincoln 2

The Indians collected a three-run road win over the Knights on Tuesday in Lincolnton, improving to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping North Lincoln to 5-1 and 3-1. St. Stephens visits nonconference Bunker Hill on Thursday before traveling to league foe East Lincoln on Friday, while the Knights are at Western Foothills 3A opponent Fred T. Foard on Friday.

Bunker Hill 6, Maiden 0

The Bears shut out the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Claremont, outhitting Maiden 6-3 behind three hits from Carson Elder and one each from Brady Speaks, Mack Little and Preston Workman, the latter of whom hit a homer. Seth Williams, Tyler Hedgepeth and Quinn Rembert registered one hit apiece for Maiden, which fell to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Friday’s trip to Lincolnton.

Drew Moore was the winning pitcher for Bunker Hill (2-5, 2-3 Catawba Valley 2A) during Tuesday’s contest, throwing 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walk. Ramone Trejo retired the final two batters for the Bears, who host nonconference St. Stephens on Thursday before traveling to league foe Newton-Conover on Friday.

Bandys 11, Newton-Conover 0

The Trojans took down the Red Devils in five innings at home Tuesday in Catawba, receiving three hits from Cade Spencer, two apiece from Alex Robinson and Zach Barnett and one each from Terick Bumgarner and Parker DeHart. Spencer gave up one hit with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game performance for Bandys, which moved to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Friday’s trip to West Caldwell.

Newton-Conover (3-5, 1-4 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Friday after Owen Cannon had the Red Devils’ only hit during Tuesday’s game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 2, North Iredell 0

The Red Tornadoes shut out the Raiders at home Tuesday in Hickory, with Addie Barrier and Jayden Fralick notching one goal apiece and Madeline Mosteller and Fralick dishing out assists. Additionally, goalkeeper Taylor Rose had seven saves for Hickory, which moved to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Friday’s visit to West Iredell.

North Iredell (5-2, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville on Thursday.

St. Stephens 3, North Lincoln 0

The Indians blanked the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, scoring once in the first half and twice in the second half to move to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Thursday’s nonconference road game against Alexander Central. On the other side, North Lincoln fell to 1-4-1 overall and 0-2 in league play entering Friday’s trip to Fred T. Foard.

Maiden 3, East Burke 1

The Blue Devils defeated the Cavaliers on the road Tuesday in Icard, with Vanessa Cespedes recording two goals and Liz Mroz scoring one to go with one assist apiece from Kylin Wayne and Daniella Vargas. Maiden (4-1, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Lincoln on Thursday, while East Burke (1-3-2, 0-1) travels to Bandys.

Newton-Conover 4, West Caldwell 0

The Red Devils shut out the Warriors at home Tuesday in Newton, receiving two goals from Taylor Lackey, one goal and one assist from both Lilly Gargis and Briseyda Vasquez and one assist apiece from Madeline Loy and Talyn Propts. In addition, Kayla Martinez-Garcia recorded a shutout for Newton-Conover in goal.

Newton-Conover (3-4-1, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Lincolnton on Thursday, while West Caldwell (0-6, 0-1) travels to nonconference Alexander Central on Monday before hosting league foe Maiden next Tuesday.

Bandys 3, West Lincoln 2

The Trojans slipped past the Rebels at home Tuesday in Catawba, turning a 2-1 deficit at halftime into a one-goal victory. Bandys (3-0-1, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts East Burke on Thursday, while West Lincoln (5-2, 0-1) is at Maiden.

Lincolnton 9, Bunker Hill 0

The Bears were shut out by the Wolves at home Tuesday in Claremont, falling to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Thursday’s visit to West Caldwell. As for Lincolnton (3-4, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A), it hosts Newton-Conover on Thursday.