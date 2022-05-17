H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer wins state playoff opener

(Editor’s note: Look for previews of this weekend's state track and field meets, complete with regional times for the area’s state qualifiers, in the Hickory Daily Record later this week.)

The Hickory girls soccer team blanked visiting Forestview 4-0 to begin the 3A state playoffs on Monday in Hickory, scoring twice in each half en route to its 13th shutout victory of the season. The 13th-seeded Red Tornadoes received two goals apiece from Madeline Mosteller and Mia Zulueta, while Mosteller, Ali Rose and Litzy Hernandez each had one assist.

Taylor Rose and Adriana Bennett split time in goal for Hickory (14-6-1), which visits fourth-seeded East Lincoln (16-3-3) in Thursday’s second round after the teams shared the Western Foothills 3A Conference title during the regular season. The Red Tornadoes and Mustangs have already faced off twice this month, with East Lincoln winning 3-1 on May 5 and the squads playing to a 1-1 tie last Thursday.

The 20th-seeded Jaguars finish the season at 11-8.

GIRLS SOCCER

No. 17 St. Stephens 3, No. 16 Crest 1

The Indians topped the Chargers on the road Monday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs in Shelby. Trailing 1-0 at the half, St. Stephens received goals from Juliette Hessong, Julianna Goolsby and Kylie Yang in the second half, with Hessong and Gabrielle Spatz each dishing out one assist.

Goalkeeper Addyson Clary recorded five saves for St. Stephens (14-5-2), which travels to top-seeded Lake Norman Charter (21-1) in Thursday’s second round. Meanwhile, Crest ends the season at 13-6-1.

No. 5 Hibriten 8, No. 28 Franklin 0

Hibriten emerged victorious in the battle of the Panthers in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Monday in Lenoir, with Abby Kidder recording a hat trick, Bella Hawkins notching two goals and Madelyn Fuentes, Charis Keen and Chloe Bullington scoring one goal apiece. Keen added two assists to go with one each from Kidder, Hawkins and Lily Jones, while Rylee Conard had six saves in goal.

Hibriten (16-4-1) hosts 12th-seeded Asheboro (15-4-2) in Round 2 on Thursday, while Franklin completes the year at 9-13.

No. 12 Asheboro 2, No. 21 Fred T. Foard 1

The Blue Comets knocked off the Tigers at home Monday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs in Asheboro, building a 1-0 lead at the half before each team scored in the second half. Asheboro (15-4-2) visits fifth-seeded Hibriten (16-4-1) in Thursday’s second round, while Foard ends the season at 10-5-5.

No. 11 Jay M. Robinson 2, No. 22 Bandys 1

The Bulldogs took down the Trojans at home Monday in the first round of the 2A state playoffs in Concord, scoring the match-winning goal in the second half. Robinson (10-7-1) travels to sixth-seeded West Stokes (15-3-3-) in Round 2 on Thursday, while Bandys finishes the year at 12-4-3.

No. 10 Forest Hills 4, No. 23 Newton-Conover 1

The Yellow Jackets stung the Red Devils at home Monday in a 2A state playoff opener in Marshville, with Newton-Conover’s only goal coming from Madeline Loy in the second half. Forest Hills (16-3-1) visits seventh-seeded Hendersonville (17-4) in Thursday’s second round, while Newton-Conover caps the season at 12-8-2.

No. 7 Hendersonville 9, No. 26 Maiden 0

The Bearcats shut out the Blue Devils during Monday’s home match in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs in Hendersonville. Hendersonville (17-4) led 5-0 at halftime before adding four goals in the second half, earning a home date with 10th-seeded Forest Hills (16-3-1) in Thursday’s second round.

Maiden ends the season at 12-6-1.

BOYS TENNIS

No. 7 Carrboro 5, No. 3 Hickory 1

The Jaguars collected the 3A state dual-team title with a win over the Red Tornadoes on Saturday at Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center in Greensboro. Hickory’s only individual win came from Lewis Tate (6-4, 0-6, 10-4 over Wes Hanes) at No. 3 singles.

Carrboro (19-2 overall) got wins from Aiden Chung (6-4, 6-2 over Griffin Lovern), Jonathan Baddour (6-3, 7-5 over Costen Holtzman), Jonas Miyagawa (6-1, 6-1 over Clint Powers), Connor Nicol (6-2, 6-3 over Maddox McCleur) and Tyler Herndon (6-0, 6-1 over Parker Yount). Chung was named the match’s MVP, while Nicol and Powers were the sportsmanship award winners for each team.

Hickory finishes the season at 14-1.