H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer starts playoffs with 9-1 win

The Hickory boys soccer team opened the 3A state playoffs with a 9-1 home win over Ben L. Smith on Monday in Hickory. The third-seeded Red Tornadoes knocked off the 30th-seeded Golden Eagles to advance to the second round.

Nine different players scored for Hickory (18-3-1) — Lewis Tate, Gabe Palencia, Spears Culpepper, Cesar Rangel, Justin Ortiz, Ademir Garcia, Jacob Cisnereos, Brian Hernandez and Ben Howard. The Red Tornadoes led 2-0 at the half before outscoring Ben L. Smith (7-6) 7-1 in the second half.

Hickory’s next opponent will be crosstown rival and 19th-seeded St. Stephens, which beat No. 14 South Point 3-2 on Monday. The Red Tornadoes will host the Indians on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

No. 19 St. Stephens 3, No. 14 South Point 2

The Indians held a 1-0 advantage at halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half of St. Stephens’ road triumph over the Red Raiders in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Monday in Belmont. Collin Buff, Jose Barrera and Isaac Zavala scored goals for St. Stephens.