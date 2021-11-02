H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer starts playoffs with 9-1 win

The Hickory boys soccer team opened the 3A state playoffs with a 9-1 home win over Ben L. Smith on Monday in Hickory. The third-seeded Red Tornadoes knocked off the 30th-seeded Golden Eagles to advance to the second round.
Nine different players scored for Hickory (18-3-1) — Lewis Tate, Gabe Palencia, Spears Culpepper, Cesar Rangel, Justin Ortiz, Ademir Garcia, Jacob Cisnereos, Brian Hernandez and Ben Howard. The Red Tornadoes led 2-0 at the half before outscoring Ben L. Smith (7-6) 7-1 in the second half.
Hickory’s next opponent will be crosstown rival and 19th-seeded St. Stephens, which beat No. 14 South Point 3-2 on Monday. The Red Tornadoes will host the Indians on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 19 St. Stephens 3, No. 14 South Point 2
The Indians held a 1-0 advantage at halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half of St. Stephens’ road triumph over the Red Raiders in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Monday in Belmont. Collin Buff, Jose Barrera and Isaac Zavala scored goals for St. Stephens.
Recording assists for the Indians (11-6-2) were Carter Bonini with two and Bradley Williams with one, while Kavyn Cardona notched 15 saves in goal. South Point ends the season at 14-8, while St. Stephens moves on to the second round when it will visit No. 19 Hickory (18-3-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
No. 1 Hibriten 9, No. 32 West Mecklenburg 0
The Panthers shut out the Hawks in the first round of the 3A state playoffs at home Monday in Lenoir, improving to 18-1 while ending West Mecklenburg’s season at 2-14. Hibriten will host No. 16 East Lincoln (12-8-2) in Thursday’s second round after the Mustangs topped 17th-seeded Smoky Mountain 5-1 on Monday.
Goal scorers for Hibriten during Monday’s contest were Johnny Pineda with four goals, Tyler Roberts with two and Eric Meza, David Franquiz and Douglas Beltrand with one apiece. Franquiz added three assists for the Panthers, who also got two each from Nick Hawkins and Gerardo Rodriguez and one apiece from Kevin Rivera-Rios and Miguel Ayala to go with one save from goalkeeper JT Goudas and three from Kendal Bryant.
No. 11 Monroe 3, No. 22 Bandys 0
The Redhawks blanked the Trojans to begin the 2A state playoffs during Monday’s home match in Monroe, scoring twice in the first half before notching an additional goal in the second half.Monroe (11-9-1) will travel to sixth-seeded Forbush (17-4) in the second round after the Falcons topped 27th-seeded East Surry 5-0 in the opening round.
Bandys ends the season at 15-8.
No. 7 Owen 6, No. 26 West Caldwell 1
The Warhorses defeated the Warriors at home Monday in Black Mountain, scoring four times in the first half before outscoring West Caldwell 2-1 in the second half to advance to the second round of the 2A state playoffs. Brian Silva had the only goal for the Warriors (10-12) off an assist from Gasper Domingo.
Owen (17-2) will host No. 23 Lincoln Charter (9-11-1) in the second round following the Eagles’ first-round win over 10th-seeded Jay M. Robinson.