H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer shuts out West Iredell to clinch league title

Bandys 3, West Caldwell 1

The Trojans earned a two-goal road win over the Warriors on Monday in Lenoir, improving to 14-7 overall and 8-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Wednesday’s home match against Bunker Hill. As for West Caldwell, it is now 9-11 overall and 7-6 in league play entering Wednesday’s home contest against East Burke.

Hibriten 5, Alexander Central 0

The Panthers blanked the Cougars on the road Monday in Taylorsville, moving to 16-1 overall and 8-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. David Franquiz had two goals and one assist for Hibriten, which also received one goal and two assists from Johnny Pineda, one goal and one assist from Kevin Rivera-Rios, one goal from Palmer Tucker and one assist from Nick Hawkins.

Goalkeepers JT Goudas and Kendal Bryant each had two saves for Hibriten, which hosts South Caldwell on Wednesday. On the other side, Alexander Central (7-12-1, 3-6 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Freedom on Wednesday before visiting nonconference Statesville on Thursday.

South Caldwell 5, Ashe County 4