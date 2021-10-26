H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer shuts out West Iredell to clinch league title

STATESVILLE — The Hickory boys soccer team earned a 6-0 road victory over West Iredell on Monday to begin the final week of regular-season play in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. With the win, the Red Tornadoes are now 17-2-1 overall and 11-1-1 in league play and have clinched the league championship ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Fred T. Foard.
Lewis Tate and Orlando Almanza scored two goals apiece for Hickory during Monday’s contest, while Fletcher Tate and Gabe Palencia each had one goal. Spears Culpepper, Cesar Rangel and Lewis Tate dished out assists for the Red Tornadoes as well, while goalkeeper Will Braun recorded a shutout.
The Warriors (3-12, 2-11 Western Foothills 3A) travel to North Lincoln on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 10, Bunker Hill 1
The Red Devils cruised past the Bears at home Monday in Newton, receiving four goals from Chris Ramirez, three goals and three assists from Jesus Mejia, two goals from Josiah Cordes and one goal from Jayden Felder. Brayan Maldonado-Guzman also had three assists for Newton-Conover, while Julian Anota-Connor registered two and Diego Almaraz and Benjamin Soto had one apiece.
Newton-Conover (13-6-2, 11-1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Maiden on Wednesday, while Bunker Hill (7-9-2, 5-7-1) visits Bandys.
Bandys 3, West Caldwell 1
The Trojans earned a two-goal road win over the Warriors on Monday in Lenoir, improving to 14-7 overall and 8-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Wednesday’s home match against Bunker Hill. As for West Caldwell, it is now 9-11 overall and 7-6 in league play entering Wednesday’s home contest against East Burke.
Hibriten 5, Alexander Central 0
The Panthers blanked the Cougars on the road Monday in Taylorsville, moving to 16-1 overall and 8-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. David Franquiz had two goals and one assist for Hibriten, which also received one goal and two assists from Johnny Pineda, one goal and one assist from Kevin Rivera-Rios, one goal from Palmer Tucker and one assist from Nick Hawkins.
Goalkeepers JT Goudas and Kendal Bryant each had two saves for Hibriten, which hosts South Caldwell on Wednesday. On the other side, Alexander Central (7-12-1, 3-6 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Freedom on Wednesday before visiting nonconference Statesville on Thursday.
South Caldwell 5, Ashe County 4
The Spartans slipped past the Huskies at home Monday in Hudson, tallying the victory to move to 3-9-1 overall and 3-5-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping Ashe County to 5-13-2 and 1-8. South Caldwell is at Hibriten on Wednesday, the same night the Huskies host Watauga.
North Lincoln 2, Fred T. Foard 1
The Knights collected a one-goal road victory over the Tigers on Monday in Newton, handing Foard its third consecutive loss. The Tigers (11-6, 9-4 Western Foothills 3A) visit Hickory on Wednesday, while North Lincoln (8-12, 4-9) hosts West Iredell.
East Lincoln 2, St. Stephens 0
The Mustangs shut out the Indians at home Monday in Denver, with Aidan Morrison scoring both goals for East Lincoln to go with assists from Landon Graden and Connor Henderson. Goalkeeper Braxton Reeves added a save for the Mustangs (11-6-2, 9-3-1 Western Foothills 2A), who host North Iredell on Wednesday before visiting nonconference Lincoln Charter on Thursday.
St. Stephens (10-6-2, 6-5-2) hosts league foe Statesville on Wednesday.
West Lincoln 4, East Burke 3
The Rebels outlasted the Cavaliers in overtime on the road Monday in Icard, snapping a 49-match conference losing streak that began after a 3-2 road win over Bandys on Sept. 25, 2017. West Lincoln improved to 3-17 overall and 1-12 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while East Burke is now 3-14-2 and 2-10-1.
West Lincoln travels to Lincolnton on Wednesday, while East Burke visits West Caldwell.
Lincolnton 7, Maiden 0
The Wolves blanked the Blue Devils on the road Monday in Maiden, scoring three times in the first half before adding four goals in the second half to improve to 15-0-3 overall and 12-0-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Maiden to 6-11-1 and 4-9.
Lincolnton hosts West Lincoln on Wednesday, while Maiden visits Newton-Conover.