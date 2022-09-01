H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer shuts out Stuart Cramer

BELMONT — The Hickory boys soccer team blanked Stuart Cramer 2-0 on the road Wednesday, with Ben Howard and Roberto Lira scoring goals and Howard and Cesar Rangel supplying assists. The Red Tornadoes’ Will Braun and Conner Mejia added two saves apiece in goal.

Hickory (3-0-2) hosts Freedom tonight before entertaining Statesville next Thursday, while Stuart Cramer (2-3-1) visits East Gaston next Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Maiden 3, Cherryville 2: The Blue Devils slipped past the Ironmen on the road Wednesday in Cherryville, with Michael Ly scoring two goals and Davis Higgins finishing with one goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Maiden goalkeeper Cooper Houser had five saves.

Maiden (3-3) hosts Draughn on Tuesday before visiting the Wildcats the next day, while Cherryville (3-1) travels to Crest next Wednesday.

Lincoln Charter 3, Newton-Conover 2: The Eagles knocked off the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Denver, improving to 5-1-1 ahead of Tuesday’s trip to North Lincoln. As for Newton-Conover (2-2-1), it visits Patton next Wednesday before traveling to Pine Lake Prep next Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, North Lincoln 0: The Tigers swept the Knights on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, winning by set scores of 25-19, 25-11 and 25-8. Foard received 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces from Maya Beatty, while Averie Dale had seven kills, 10 digs, four aces and 16 assists, Laney Craig had seven kills, seven digs and two blocks, Taylor Ramseur had six kills and three blocks, Natigan Crutchfield had 11 digs and Hailey Allison had 10 assists.

The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) travel to nonconference South Iredell tonight before hosting league foe Hickory on Tuesday, while North Lincoln (3-4, 0-2) visits Western Foothills 3A opponent West Iredell on Tuesday.

Alexander Central 3, Bunker Hill 0: The Cougars defeated the Bears in straight sets on the road Wednesday in Claremont, winning by set scores of 25-17, 26-24 and 25-15. Alexander Central (3-3) hosts Bandys next Wednesday, while Bunker Hill (1-5) hosts West Caldwell today before traveling to West Lincoln on Tuesday.

East Lincoln 3, St. Stephens 1: The Mustangs topped the Indians in four sets on the road Wednesday in Hickory, with East Lincoln winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-20, St. Stephens taking set three 25-23 and the Mustangs capping the match with a 25-21 victory in the fourth set. East Lincoln moved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, while the Indians dropped to 7-2 and 1-1.

St. Stephens, which hosts nonconference South Caldwell todaybefore visiting league foe Statesville on Tuesday, received seven kills and three blocks from Destiny Jordon on Wednesday to go with seven kills from Olivia Eckard as well as three aces, 15 digs, four assists and 13 total serving points from Taylor Kelly and 29 assists from Cassi Edwards. As for East Lincoln’s next match, it will be a road contest against Western Foothills 3A opponent North Iredell on Tuesday.

Lake Norman 3, Maiden 0: The Wildcats swept the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Maiden. Set scores were 25-16, 25-23 and 25-23.

Maiden (3-5), which visits West Lincoln today before hosting West Caldwell on Tuesday, got 13 kills and 14 digs from Payton Miller on Wednesday. The Blue Devils also received nine kills and 17 digs from Ilysa Barr, 21 digs and 15 assists from Annalee Smith and nine digs and nine assists from Aleah Ikard.

Lake Norman (5-2) travels to A.L. Brown tonight prior to visiting West Cabarrus on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hickory 9, University Christian 0: The Red Tornadoes blanked the Barracudas at home Wednesday in Hickory. Singles winners were Ellie Holtzman (8-3), Berkeley Geyer (8-5), Sarah Oetting (9-7), Jonellis Heredia (8-3), Landon Beard (8-6) and Kate Banks (8-4), while Hickory also received doubles victories from the teams of Holtzman and Geyer (8-3), Oetting and Heredia (8-4) and Beard and Banks (8-3).

Hickory (2-0 overall) hosts Alexander Central on Tuesday, while University Christian (1-2 overall) hosts Caldwell Academy today before entertaining Charlotte Christian on Tuesday.

Fred T. Foard 7, Bunker Hill 2: The Tigers defeated the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont, getting singles wins from Kate Reid (6-3, 6-2), Symone Akel (6-1, 6-0), Peyton Proctor (6-3, 6-0), Leah Akel (6-1, 6-1) and Roxy Sylvester (6-1, 6-2) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Reid and Proctor (8-5) and Sylvester and Heather Wright (8-5). On the other side, Bunker Hill received a singles win from Brenda Silva (6-4, 6-3) and a doubles victory from the team of Amy Soto-Salgado and Silva (8-5).

Foard (4-2 overall) is at Alexander Central today before visiting South Iredell next Wednesday, while Bunker Hill (0-3 overall) travels to Hunter Huss on Tuesday.

Ashe County 6, Alexander Central 3: The Huskies took down the Cougars at home Wednesday in West Jefferson, with Alexander Central’s victories coming at No. 1 singles (Emmy Rogers won 5-7, 6-0, 11-9), No. 2 singles (Taylor Sharpe won 5-7, 7-5, 10-7) and No. 1 doubles (Rogers and Sharpe won 8-2). Ashe County (4-1 overall, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts nonconference Avery County today before visiting league foe Hibriten next Wednesday, while Alexander Central (2-3 overall, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts nonconference Fred T. Foard today before traveling to another nonconference opponent, Hickory, on Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

St. Stephens takes second during Foard meet: The first Western Foothills 3A meet of the year was hosted by Fred T. Foard on Wednesday in Newton, with seven teams posting scores on the boys’ side: North Lincoln finished first with 32 points, St. Stephens came in second with 68, Hickory finished third with 93, Foard took fourth with 95, East Lincoln came in fifth with 121, West Iredell finished sixth with 132 and Statesville took seventh with 174. North Lincoln also came in first in the girls’ race with 18 points, finishing ahead of St. Stephens (52) in second, East Lincoln (75) in third and Foard (86) in fourth.

The top 10 individual finishers in the boys’ race, which included 65 participants, were as follows:

1. Stephen Fernetti (North Lincoln), 19:44.00

2. Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 19:49.00

3. Jackson VanBeurden (St. Stephens), 19:59.00

4. Bryce Anthony (North Lincoln), 20:06.00

5. Carson Bess (Foard), 20:12.00

6. Alex Bradley (North Lincoln), 20:37.00

7. Ashley Odom (East Lincoln), 20:38.00

8. Clint Powers (Hickory), 20:53.00

9. Tyler Pass (West Iredell), 21:17.00

10. Ethan Ashbaugh (North Lincoln), 21:32.00

The top 10 individual finishers in the girls’ race, which included 44 competitors, were as follows:

1. Kelbi Pierce (North Lincoln), 24:58.00

2. Bella Wood (North Lincoln), 24:58.00

3. Macy Parks (North Lincoln), 24:58.00

4. Eva Cronin (St. Stephens), 25:37.00

5. Olivia Ferraro (North Lincoln), 25:42.00

6. Marina Zavala-Medina (St. Stephens), 25:56.00

7. Kayla Leslie (North Lincoln), 26:04.00

8. Mckenzie Benfield (East Lincoln), 26:14.00

9. Emmalyn Buskirk (Foard), 26:55.00

10. Blythe Jaworsky (North Lincoln), 26:57.00