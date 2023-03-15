BELMONT — The Hickory girls soccer team collected a 4-0 road victory over Stuart Cramer on Monday, receiving one goal apiece from Ali Rose, Mia Zulueta, Miriam Wood and Stephanie Zulueta. In goal, the Red Tornadoes got three saves from Hannah Griesen and two from Adriana Bennett.

Prior to Monday’s win, Hickory (3-1-1) competed in the Brittany Willis Memorial Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Wilson. Over 80 teams attended the event, which saw the Red Tornadoes defeated Croatan 3-0 on Friday before tying Swansboro 2-2 on Saturday.

During Friday’s victory, Hickory received goals from Litzy Hernandez, Jayden Fralick and Mia Zulueta. Fralick and Zulueta also had one assist apiece, while Griesen and Bennett combined for a shutout in goal.

Against Swansboro, Mia Zulueta scored both of the Red Tornadoes’ goals and Hernandez dished out an assist.

Freshmen Harper White and Kalei Martin received sportsmanship awards for Hickory during the Brittany Willis Memorial Tournament.

Hickory hosts nonconference Freedom today before entertaining Western Foothills 3A Conference foe North Lincoln on Thursday, while Stuart Cramer (1-2-1) hosts South Point on Thursday.

BASEBALL

North Wilkes 16, West Caldwell 14: The Vikings scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning as they outlasted the Warriors in extra innings on the road Monday in Lenoir. Despite the loss, West Caldwell received three hits from Brian Sumpter, two apiece from Landon Martin and Ashton Minton and one each from Dawson Barrett, Coy Fox and Cam Baucom.

Daniel Price, Sumpter and Barrett were the three pitchers used by West Caldwell (0-5), which hosted Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent Maiden on Tuesday before visiting league foe Lincolnton on Thursday in a game that was moved up from Friday.

North Wilkes (4-2) hosted Surry Central on Tuesday before traveling to Surry Central on Friday.

BOYS TENNIS

North Carolina School of Science and Math (Morganton) 7, Maiden 2: The Unicorns defeated the Blue Devils on the road Monday in Maiden, winning five of six singles matches and two of three doubles contests. Maiden’s only victories came at No. 3 singles (Will Eneix won 6-6 (7-4), 6-2 over Bryan Huang) and No. 2 doubles (Eneix and Keller Thomas won 8-6 over Huang and Vincent Wang).

North Carolina School of Science and Math (Morganton) is now 4-2 overall entering today’s trip to East Burke, while the Blue Devils are 1-3 prior to next Monday’s road match against East Lincoln. Maiden also has a home contest against Crest scheduled for next Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

Freedom wins first Northwestern 3A/4A match: The Patriots emerged victorious during the first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match of the season on Monday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton. Freedom posted a team score of 333 to finish 23 strokes ahead of runner-up Alexander Central (356), while Watauga (364) came in third, Hibriten (375) finished fourth, South Caldwell (377) took fifth and Ashe County (403) came in sixth.

Individually, Freedom was led by an 18-hole score of 77 from Alex Bock. Lawson Biggerstaff shot an 84, while Braxton Reinhardt and Michael Cates both finished with 86s.

Alexander Central’s top finisher was Aidan Hollar with an 81, while Christian Stone fired an 88, Rylan St. Clair shot a 93 and Evan Tart posted a 94.

Watauga’s individual scorers included Collin Phelps with an 83, Paul Taylor with a 92, Jake Warren with a 94 and Elliot Holcomb with a 95, while Hibriten got an 82 from Nick Greenlee, an 88 from Will Reynolds, a 100 from Wiley Gragg and a 105 from Hayden Belk.

South Caldwell received a 93 from Caden Pilato, a 94 from Mac Helton and 95s from TJ Westbrook and Brighton Deal, with Ashe County getting an 88 from Joseph Shaw, a 101 from Austin Hart, a 105 from Harrison Langdon and a 109 from River Wood.

South Caldwell will host the next Northwestern 3A/4A match, which is scheduled for next Tuesday at Orchard Hills Club in Granite Falls.