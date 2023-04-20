LINCOLNTON — The Hickory girls soccer team collected a 2-0 road win over North Lincoln on Tuesday, receiving one goal apiece from Jayden Fralick and Mia Zulueta to go with two assists from Ali Rose and six saves from goalkeeper Hannah Griesen. The Red Tornadoes improved to 11-2-2 overall and 7-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference ahead of Friday’s trip to St. Stephens, while the Knights fell to 4-7-1 and 3-5 entering Friday’s home match against North Iredell.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Stephens 2, North Iredell 0: The Indians blanked the Raiders at home Tuesday in Hickory, moving to 8-2-1 overall and 6-1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Friday’s home match against Hickory. As for North Iredell, it is now 6-7 overall and 3-5 in league contests ahead of Friday’s visit to North Lincoln.

Fred T. Foard 6, West Iredell 1: The Tigers took down the Warriors at home Tuesday in Newton, upping their overall record to 6-7-1 and their Western Foothills 3A mark to 4-4 ahead of Friday’s road contest against Statesville. Meanwhile, West Iredell is now 3-9-1 overall and 1-7 in league play prior to Friday’s trip to East Lincoln.

Newton-Conover 3, Maiden 0: The Red Devils topped the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Newton, getting two goals from Lilly Gargis and one goal from Talyn Propst to go with a combined shutout from goalkeepers Hadleigh Swagger and Abby DeHart. Newton-Conover (8-4, 6-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts West Caldwell today, while Maiden (2-11, 2-4) visits Newton-Conover.

Bandys 9, Bunker Hill 0: The Trojans shut out the Bears at home Tuesday in Catawba, scoring four goals in the opening half and five in the second half to move to 8-1-2 overall and 4-1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of today’s road contest against West Lincoln. As for Bunker Hill, it is now 0-10 overall and 0-7 in league play entering tonight’s visit to Lincolnton.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 10, North Iredell 4: The Indians earned a home victory over the Raiders on Tuesday in Hickory, with St. Stephens’ Landon Harris recording three hits to go with one hit apiece from Chip Hendren, Justin Skewes, Will Everett and Jacob Osborne. Everett was the winning pitcher thanks to 4 2/3 innings of four-run, five-hit ball during which he had seven strikeouts and three walks.

St. Stephens (14-4, 7-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Hickory on Friday, the same night North Iredell (9-8, 4-5) visits North Lincoln.

Fred T. Foard 4, West Iredell 3: The Tigers edged the Warriors at home Tuesday in Newton, receiving two hits from Braxton Tramel and one each from Stewart Simmons, Owen Flynn and Aidan Landrum. Sean Jenkins earned the win following six innings of one-hit ball during which he gave up three unearned runs with 14 strikeouts and three walks, while Josh Swink picked up the save.

The Tigers (11-4, 6-3 Western Foothills 3A) are at Statesville on Friday, while West Iredell (6-10, 1-8) hosted nonconference Starmount on Wednesday before traveling to East Lincoln on Friday.

Newton-Conover 9, West Lincoln 4: The Red Devils knocked off the Rebels at home Tuesday in Newton, moving to 7-10 overall and 5-6 in Catawba Valley 2A play while dropping West Lincoln to 9-10 and 6-5. Newton-Conover visits Bandys on Friday, the same night the Rebels host West Caldwell after entertaining nonconference Cherryville on Wednesday.

North Lincoln 8, Hickory 5: The Knights defeated the visiting Red Tornadoes on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Despite the loss, Hickory got three hits from Brady Stober and one apiece from Will Prince, Boone Herman, Isaiah McDowell, Ellis Chappell and Izaiah Littlejohn.

North Lincoln (10-7, 6-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell on Friday, the same night Hickory (13-4, 7-2) is at St. Stephens.

East Burke 10, Bunker Hill 0: The Cavaliers took down the Bears in five innings at home Tuesday in Icard, limiting Bunker Hill to two hits on a triple from Brayden Marlowe and a single from Tyler Holden. East Burke (9-7, 7-4 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Lincolnton on Friday, the same night Bunker Hill (8-9, 5-6) hosts Maiden.

SOFTBALL

St. Stephens 4, North Iredell 1: The Indians beat the Raiders at home Tuesday in Hickory, getting two hits each from Kayla Berry, Allie Gillmore and Anicka McFarland to go with one hit from Chloe Henline. McFarland also pitched all seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

St. Stephens (7-10, 4-5 Western Foothills 3A) hosted nonconference Freedom on Wednesday before entertaining Hickory on Friday, while North Iredell (9-6, 5-4) hosted nonconference Lake Norman on Wednesday before visiting North Lincoln on Friday.

Fred T. Foard 8, West Iredell 2: The Tigers nabbed a six-run home win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Newton, with Karsyn Sigmon, Alexis Stuebe, Alyssa Smith, Riley Vogel and Aly Punch recording two hits apiece to go with one hit each from Mariah Khang and Sarah Leonhardt. Sigmon was the winning pitcher following seven innings of two-run (one earned), four-hit ball with 12 strikeouts and four walks.

Foard (10-3, 8-1 Western Foothills 3A) is at Statesville on Friday, the same night West Iredell (3-7, 3-6) visits East Lincoln after traveling to nonconference Bunker Hill on Wednesday.

West Lincoln 10, Newton-Conover 0: The Rebels blanked the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, improving to 12-7 overall and 7-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Friday’s home game against West Caldwell. As for Newton-Conover, it dropped to 0-11 both overall and in league play prior to Friday’s trip to Bandys.

East Burke 15, Bunker Hill 2: The Cavaliers pulled away from the Bears for a 13-run, six-inning home victory on Tuesday in Icard, improving to 9-8 overall and 5-6 in Catawba Valley 2A play entering Wednesday’s trip to nonconference Watauga, which will be followed by a road game against Lincolnton. On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 3-10 overall and 2-9 in league contests prior to Wednesday’s home game against nonconference West Iredell and Friday’s home contest against Maiden.

North Lincoln 21, Hickory 1: The Knights were too much for the Red Tornadoes, defeating them in five innings at home Tuesday in Lincolnton. Despite the loss, Hickory received one hit each from Carlee Logan, Emilie Huffman, Kami Bolick and Shaylyn Finger.

North Lincoln (9-9, 7-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosted nonconference Lincoln Charter on Wednesday before entertaining North Iredell on Friday, while Hickory (1-14, 1-8) visits St. Stephens on Friday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 10, T.C. Roberson 8: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Rams at home Tuesday in Hickory, moving to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play ahead of today’s trip to St. Stephens and Friday’s road game against North Lincoln. Meanwhile, T.C. Roberson dropped to 9-4 overall and 9-2 in conference contests prior to Saturday’s nonconference road game against Asheville School.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 11, T.C. Roberson 10: The Red Tornadoes outlasted the Rams in overtime at home Tuesday in Hickory, receiving four goals and one assist from Britt Rumbaugh, two goals and one assist from Colin Day, two goals from Jackson Neal, one goal each from Jeremiah Johnson, Peter Zagaroli and Kasen Tuttle, one assist from Miles Soden and 12 saves from goalie Jackson Fox. Hickory (8-3, 7-2 in conference) travels to St. Stephens tonight, while T.C. Roberson (12-4, 10-1) hosts nonconference Asheville School on Saturday.

BOYS TENNIS

Hickory 9, Fred T. Foard 0: The Red Tornadoes blanked the Tigers at home Tuesday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0 over Grayson Walker), Graham Powers (6-1, 6-0 over Aiden Ollis), Clint Powers (6-1, 6-0 over Brandon Henderson), Jack Nexsen (6-0, 6-2 over Anthony Dunmore), Parker Yount (6-4, 6-0 over Anderson Wright) and Will Moore (6-0, 6-1 over Nico Fanzo). Victorious doubles teams included Graham Powers and Ben Howard (8-2 over Walker and Ollis), Clint Powers and Moore (8-0 over Henderson and Dunmore) and Watts Tage and Keller Armstrong (8-1 over Wright and Lincoln Westmoreland).

Hickory (12-0, 6-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts nonconference North Carolina School of Science and Math in Morganton today, while Foard (3-5, 1-4) has a home match against St. Stephens.

Bandys 9, West Caldwell 0: The Trojans shut out the Warriors at home Tuesday in Catawba, getting singles victories from Josh Cross (6-1, 6-0 over Jerson Reyes), Jeremiah Cockman (6-0, 6-0 over Said Donaire), Gabriel Wright (6-0, 6-0 over Grayson Price), Aiden Brittain (6-0, 6-0 over Anthony Tiente), Jackson Roseman (6-0, 6-0 over Benjamin Olivera) and Patrick Carpenter (6-0, 6-0 over Prince-Karter Isbell). In addition, Bandys received doubles wins from the teams of Cross and Cockman (8-1 over Reyes and Donaire), Wright and Brittain (8-0 over Price and Tiente) and Roseman and Yahir Rodriguez (8-0 over Olivera and Isbell).

Bandys (10-1, 6-0 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Bunker Hill today, while West Caldwell (0-9, 0-7) visits East Burke.

Bunker Hill 8, Newton-Conover 1: The Bears defeated the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Claremont, with Adrian Cruz Angeles (6-3, 6-1), Carlos Andrade Chavez (6-3, 6-1), Jarrett Robins (6-0, 6-1), Qute Yang (6-2, 6-4), Tyler Fox (6-0, 3-6, 10-4) and Ian Smith (6-0, 6-1) picking up singles victories for Bunker Hill to go with doubles wins from the teams of Chavez and Yang (8-4) and Smith and Robins (8-1). Meanwhile, Newton-Conover’s only victory came from the doubles team of Alex Furr and Ben Tepper, who won by a 7-4 score in a tiebreaker after playing to an 8-8 tie.

Bunker Hill (5-4, 4-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bandys today, while Newton-Conover (2-6, 2-4) has a home match against Maiden.

Maiden 5, Lincolnton 4: The Blue Devils earned a home win over the Wolves on Tuesday in Maiden, improving to 7-5 overall and 5-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of today’s road match against Newton-Conover. On the other side, Lincolnton is now 2-8 overall and 2-4 in league play prior to hosting West Lincoln today.