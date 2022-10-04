H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer shuts out Greyhounds, remains perfect

STATESVILLE — The Hickory boys soccer team blanked Statesville 9-0 on the road Monday, getting three goals from Ben Howard and two from Brandon Garcia. The Red Tornadoes also received one goal apiece from Orlando Almanza, Daniel Santos, Gabe Palencia and Peter Zagaroli, while goalkeeper Will Braun had four saves.

With the win, Hickory remained unbeaten at 11-0-3 overall and 7-0-1 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play. Meanwhile, Statesville fell to 5-9 overall and 0-7 in league contests.

The Red Tornadoes visit East Lincoln on Wednesday for a battle with the second-place Mustangs, while the Greyhounds travel to North Lincoln.

BOYS SOCCER

Bandys 5, Bunker Hill 2: The Trojans defeated the Bears at home Monday in Catawba, building a 3-1 lead at the half before outscoring Bunker Hill 2-1 in the second half. Bandys (12-1, 6-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) visits West Lincoln on Wednesday, while Bunker Hill (3-10, 1-6) hosts Lincolnton.

St. Stephens 1, Fred T. Foard 0: The Indians slipped past the Tigers on the road Monday in Newton, with a goal from Benji Coronado in the 53rd minute providing the difference. St. Stephens (10-2, 6-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell on Wednesday, while Foard (7-6-2, 3-4-1) hosts North Iredell.

South Caldwell 2, Alexander Central 1: The Spartans topped the Cougars at home Monday in Hudson, improving to 8-2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while dropping Alexander Central to 2-5-3 and 1-1-1. South Caldwell and Alexander Central host Ashe County and Hibriten, respectively, on Wednesday.

West Caldwell 2, East Burke 0: The Warriors shut out the Cavaliers at home Monday in Lenoir, moving to 5-6-1 overall and 4-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Wednesday’s home match against Newton-Conover. As for East Burke, it fell to 3-11-1 overall and 2-5 in league play entering Wednesday’s home contest against Maiden.

Watauga 1, Hibriten 0: The Pioneers blanked the Panthers at home Monday in Boone, improving to 4-8-1 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Freedom. On the other side, Hibriten is now 10-2-3 overall and 2-1 in league contests heading into Wednesday’s trip to Alexander Central.

VOLLEYBALL

Hickory 3, Statesville 1: The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Greyhounds in four sets on the road Monday in Statesville. Hickory (8-11, 4-7 Western Foothills 3A) travels to East Lincoln on Wednesday, while Statesville (2-15, 0-11) is at North Lincoln.

Hibriten 3, Freedom 0: The Panthers swept the Patriots on the road Monday in Morganton, moving to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Ashe County. As for Freedom, it fell to 1-17 overall and 1-5 in league play prior to Wednesday’s road contest against South Caldwell.

Watauga 3, South Caldwell 0: The Pioneers took down the Spartans in straight sets at home Monday in Boone, winning by set scores of 25-7, 25-5 and 25-9. Watauga (15-1, 6-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Alexander Central on Wednesday, while South Caldwell (9-8, 1-5) hosts Freedom.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hickory 8, Statesville 1: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Greyhounds on the road Monday in Statesville. Singles winners for Hickory included Ellie Holtzman (6-2, 6-1 over Lena Tham), Berkeley Geyer (6-0, 6-1 over Esme Bragg), Jonellis Heredia (6-1, 6-0 over Vivian Goforth), Sarah Oetting (6-0, 6-0 over Chloe Hoyle), Landon Beard (6-0, 6-0 over Wykaisha Nichols) and Carlee Baer (6-0, 6-1 over Marley Ralston).

Hickory (9-1 overall, 5-1 Western Foothills 3A) also got doubles victories from the teams of Mebane White and Sloan Sinclair (8-1 over Goforth and Hoyle) and Addison Beard and Bella Snider (8-4 over Nichols and Ralston). The Red Tornadoes finish the regular season at East Lincoln on Wednesday, while Statesville (1-5 overall, 1-4 Western Foothills 3A) visits North Lincoln.

Alexander Central 7, Hibriten 2: The Cougars topped the Panthers on the road Monday in Lenoir behind singles victories from Emmy Rogers (6-1, 6-0 over Natalie Jones), Taylor Sharpe (6-4, 6-0 over Charlotte Gardner), Adi Eckard (6-3, 6-2 over Maddy Reid) and Jenna Mason (6-1, 6-3 over Nichole Gonzalez) and doubles wins from the teams of Rogers and Sharpe (8-5 over Jones and Gardner), Hannah Kilby and Mason (8-3 over Paige Grimbeck and Ella Taylor) and Eckard and Alaina Peterson (8-3 over Gonzalez and Reid). On the other side, Hibriten received singles wins from Grimbeck (6-2, 6-0 over Kilby) and Taylor (4-6, 6-1, 10-6 over Ella Deal).

Alexander Central (6-10 overall, 4-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Freedom on Wednesday, while Hibriten (3-9 overall, 3-7 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to South Caldwell.

South Caldwell 7, Ashe County 2: The Spartans beat the Huskies at home Monday in Hudson thanks to singles wins from Samantha Austin (6-4, 6-3 over Claira Corley), Sydney Austin (6-1, 6-1 over Addison Dollar), Victoria Villacorte (6-2, 6-4 over Maleah Lovell) and Hayley Hartley (6-3, 6-3 over Bailey Richardson) and doubles victories from the teams of Samantha Austin and Sydney Austin (8-0 over Dollar and Julia Herman), Georgia Reichling and Hartley (8-1 over Corley and Lovell) and Villacorte and Gracie Fisher (8-5 over Ali Eller and Richardson). South Caldwell (6-4 overall, 6-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Hibriten on Wednesday, while Ashe County (10-4 overall, 6-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Watauga.

GIRLS GOLF

East Lincoln takes first at River Oaks: West Iredell hosted a nine-hole Western Foothills 3A match on Monday at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville, with East Lincoln finishing first with 126 total strokes. Hickory came in second with a team score of 151, while St. Stephens finished third with a 165, West Iredell was fourth with a 180, Fred T. Foard was fifth with a 183, North Lincoln was sixth with a 202 and Statesville and North Iredell didn’t post team scores.

The final Western Foothills 3A match of the season will be hosted by East Lincoln next Tuesday at Cowan’s Ford Golf Club in Lake Norman.