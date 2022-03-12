H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer shuts out Crest

The Hickory girls soccer team snapped a three-match losing streak with a 7-0 home win over Crest on Thursday in Hickory. Maddie Mosteller, Mia Zulueta and Jayden Fralick scored two goals apiece for the Red Tornadoes, whose other score came on an own goal by the Chargers.

Goalkeeper Taylor Rose registered 14 saves for Hickory (2-3), which hosts R.J. Reynolds on Monday. As for Crest (2-1), it hosted Chase on Friday before entertaining Ashbrook on Tuesday.

Girls soccerDavie County 4, Alexander Central 0: The War Eagles knocked off the Cougars on the road Thursday in Taylorsville, moving to 3-1 ahead of Monday’s road match against North Davidson. On the other side, Alexander Central dropped to 0-4 prior to Tuesday’s road contest against North Iredell.

BaseballMaiden 9, East Burke 0: The Blue Devils shut out the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Maiden, with Tyler Goodson picking up the win for Maiden thanks to seven innings of four-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk. At the plate, the Blue Devils were led by three hits from Brenden Harrison, two apiece from Seth Williams, Ethan Hedgepeth and Goodson and one each from Nick Jarosynski, Zane Williams, Hayden Fleury and Tyler Hedgepeth.