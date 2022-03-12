H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer shuts out Crest

The Hickory girls soccer team snapped a three-match losing streak with a 7-0 home win over Crest on Thursday in Hickory. Maddie Mosteller, Mia Zulueta and Jayden Fralick scored two goals apiece for the Red Tornadoes, whose other score came on an own goal by the Chargers.
Goalkeeper Taylor Rose registered 14 saves for Hickory (2-3), which hosts R.J. Reynolds on Monday. As for Crest (2-1), it hosted Chase on Friday before entertaining Ashbrook on Tuesday.
Girls soccerDavie County 4, Alexander Central 0: The War Eagles knocked off the Cougars on the road Thursday in Taylorsville, moving to 3-1 ahead of Monday’s road match against North Davidson. On the other side, Alexander Central dropped to 0-4 prior to Tuesday’s road contest against North Iredell.
BaseballMaiden 9, East Burke 0: The Blue Devils shut out the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Maiden, with Tyler Goodson picking up the win for Maiden thanks to seven innings of four-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk. At the plate, the Blue Devils were led by three hits from Brenden Harrison, two apiece from Seth Williams, Ethan Hedgepeth and Goodson and one each from Nick Jarosynski, Zane Williams, Hayden Fleury and Tyler Hedgepeth.
Maiden (2-2, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) traveled to West Lincoln on Friday before hosting West Caldwell on Tuesday, while East Burke (0-3, 0-1) visited Bandys on Friday before hosting Newton-Conover on Tuesday.
South Caldwell 22, West Caldwell 1: The Spartans routed the Warriors at home Thursday in Hudson, improving to 3-2 ahead of Monday’s road game at Tuscola. As for West Caldwell, it fell to 0-5 entering Friday’s road contest against Bunker Hill, which will be followed by Tuesday’s trip to Maiden.
Mount Airy 9, Hibriten 1
The Granite Bears took down the Panthers during a neutral-site game at West Wilkes High School on Thursday in Millers Creek, moving to 3-2 while dropping Hibriten to 4-2. Mount Airy faced Classic at the Creek Tournament host West Wilkes on Friday before visiting East Wilkes on Tuesday and hosting North Surry on Wednesday, while Hibriten hosts Draughn on Tuesday and West Wilkes on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Maiden 12, East Burke 2
The Blue Devils topped the Cavaliers in six innings at home Thursday in Maiden, with starting pitcher Madison Herms earning the win for Maiden after only allowing two hits in a five-inning performance. Maiden had 15 hits as a team, getting 3-for-4 efforts from both Aleah Ikard and Averie Waddell and two hits apiece from Miranda Valerio, Kyley Callahan and Macy Michael.
Maiden (1-2, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visited West Lincoln on Friday before hosting Fred T. Foard on Monday and West Caldwell on Tuesday, while East Burke (0-2, 0-1) was at Bandys on Friday before hosting Newton-Conover on Tuesday.
Draughn 8, Hibriten 7
The Wildcats collected a one-run road win over the Panthers on Thursday in Lenoir, moving to 3-0 entering Monday’s home game against Freedom. On the other side, Hibriten dropped to 1-2 heading into Tuesday’s home contest against Mountain Heritage.
East Lincoln 19, Bunker Hill 0
The Mustangs beat the Bears in three innings during Thursday’s home game in Denver, outhitting them 14-0 while scoring 10 runs in the first inning and nine in the second. Meredith Bolen threw a no-hitter for East Lincoln with four strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman as the Mustangs improved to 3-0 ahead of home games against Statesville and Stuart Cramer on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Bunker Hill (0-4) hosted West Caldwell on Friday before entertaining West Lincoln on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Stephens 9, Maiden 0
The Indians defeated the Blue Devils at home Thursday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Ajay Swisher (6-1, 6-0 over Cooper Houser), Jackson VanBeurden (6-1, 6-0 over William Eneix), Blake Walker (6-2, 6-0 over Will Stover), Troy Harper (6-1, 6-3 over Alex Saunders), Jacob Ward (6-1, 6-0 over Donald Yang) and Carter Txakeeyang (6-0, 6-1 over Ayden Palomares). In doubles, St. Stephens added wins from the teams of Walker and Swisher (8-4 over Houser and Stover), VanBeurden and Harper (8-0 over Eneix and Saunders) and Txakeeyang and Ward (8-1 over Yang and Palomares).
St. Stephens (5-0 overall) visits Alexander Central on Monday, while Maiden (0-4 overall) hosts East Lincoln on Tuesday.
Fred T. Foard 8, Bunker Hill 1
The Tigers defeated the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, with the following competitors recording singles victories for Foard: Graham Wright (6-1, 6-1 over Ty Watts), Grayson Walker (6-1, 6-0 over Jarrett Robbins), Aiden Ollis (6-0, 6-1 over Carlos Chavez), Anthony Dunmore (6-0, 6-0 over Tyler Fox), Brandon Henderson (6-0, 6-0 over Jean Paul Labrada) and James Ross (6-6 (7-3), 6-1) over Adrian Cruz Angeles. Foard also got doubles wins from the teams of Henderson and Anderson Wright (8-3 over Watts and Robbins) and Dunmore and Lincoln Westmoreland (8-1 over Ryder Phares and Chavez), while Bunker Hill won the remaining doubles match.
Foard (4-0 overall) hosts North Iredell next Thursday, while Bunker Hill (0-3 overall) entertains University Christian on Tuesday.
Hibriten 7, Ashe County 2
The Panthers nabbed five singles wins during Thursday’s home match in Lenoir, receiving victories from the following players: Nathaniel Wright (6-4, 7-5), Evan Van Horne (3-6, 6-1, 10-8), Jacob Norwood (6-4, 6-4), Logan Clark (6-3, 6-4) and Ben Waechter (6-0, 6-4). In doubles, Hibriten added wins from the teams of Wright and Norwood (8-3) and Hedrick and Clark (9-8).
Watauga 9, Alexander Central 0
The Pioneers defeated the Cougars on the road Thursday in Taylorsville, improving to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while dropping Alexander Central to 0-5 and 0-2. Watauga hosts Hibriten on Tuesday, while Alexander Central hosts St. Stephens on Monday before visiting South Caldwell on Tuesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
St. Stephens 21, Patton 5
The Indians knocked off the Panthers on the road Thursday in Morganton, upping their record to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference play ahead of road games against Asheville and South Mecklenburg on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and a home contest against Watauga next Thursday. As for Patton, it dropped to 0-1 both overall and in league play entering Tuesday’s road game against T.C. Roberson.
T.C. Roberson 6, Hickory 4
The Rams led 2-0 after the first quarter, 3-1 at the half and 5-2 through three periods en route to a two-goal home win over the Red Tornadoes on Thursday in Asheville. T.C. Roberson evened its overall record at 1-1 and moved to 1-0 in Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills play, while Hickory fell to 2-2 and 1-1.
Roberson faces Dutch Fork (South Carolina) in a neutral-site game today at Upward Star Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina, while Hickory is at Watauga on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
St. Stephens 21, Patton 0
The Indians blanked the Panthers on the road Thursday in Morganton, moving to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills play ahead of Tuesday’s road game against Asheville. On the other side, Patton fell to 0-1 both overall and in league action prior to Tuesday’s trip to T.C. Roberson.
T.C. Roberson 9, Hickory 7
The Rams topped the Red Tornadoes at home Thursday in Hickory, upping their overall record to 1-1 and their Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills mark to 1-0. As for Hickory, it dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in league play.
T.C. Roberson hosts Patton on Tuesday, the same day Hickory visits Watauga.