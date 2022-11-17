H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer’s state title match set for Saturday

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced that the Hickory boys soccer team will face Jacksonville in the 3A state championship on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at MacPherson Stadium at Truist Soccer Complex in Browns Summit. Hickory won the 3A West Regional title and is a No. 10 seed that enters Saturday at 21-2-3, while Jacksonville is the 3A East Regional champion and is a No. 8 seed that currently has a record of 18-7-2.

The Red Tornadoes defeated Smoky Mountain 6-0 in the opening round of the state playoffs before winning 5-1 over Erwin in Round 2, shutting out Forestview 4-0 in the third round, blanking Hibriten 4-0 in the fourth round and beating Asheboro 2-1 in the regional finals.

The Cardinals knocked off White Oak 8-0 in the first round before defeating Southern Lee 9-2 in the second round, topping Walter M. Williams 2-1 in Round 3, beating Croatan 3-2 in the fourth round and earning a 2-1 victory over First Flight in the regional finals.

Saturday’s contest will also be a rematch of the 2012 state title match, which Jacksonville won by a 2-1 final in overtime.

WRESTLING

Bandys finishes 3-0 during home quad match: The Trojans swept a season-opening quad match by defeating Asheboro 58-18, knocking off East Gaston 66-6 and beating West Charlotte 84-0 at home Wednesday in Catawba. Bandys moved to 3-0, while Asheboro is now 2-1, East Gaston is 1-2 and West Charlotte is 0-3.

Against Asheboro, Bandys received wins from Chauncy Reese at 113 pounds (second-period pin), Boedi Kirkland at 132 (10-0 major decision), Trey Story at 138 (first-period pin), Will Nix at 145 (first-period pin), Trey Ballew at 152 (first-period pin), Luke Burkett at 160 (forfeit), Ian Moore at 170 (first-period pin), Raydyn Brooks at 182 (5-2 in tiebreaker), Zack Evans at 195 (first-period pin), Matthew Cranfill at 220 (5-2 decision) and Avery Miller at 285 (first-period pin).

In the victory over East Gaston, the Trojans’ victorious grapplers included Eli Timberlake at 106 (first-period pin), Reese at 113 (second-period pin), John Funderburke at 120 (first-period pin), Kirkland at 132 (first-period pin), Story at 138 (first-period pin), Nix at 145 (6-4 decision), Ballew at 152 (3-2 decision), Burkett at 160 (6-0 decision), Moore at 170 (first-period pin), Brooks at 182 (7-2 decision), Evans at 195 (forfeit), Cranfill at 220 (first-period pin) and Andrew McCrary at 285 (first-period pin).

Against West Charlotte, Bandys won every bout via forfeit. Winning wrestlers were Timberlake at 106, Reese at 113, Funderburke at 120, AJ McCombs at 126, Kirkland at 132, Story at 138, Nix at 145, Ballew at 152, Burkett at 160, Moore at 170, Brooks at 182, Evans at 195, Cranfill at 220 and Miller at 285.

The Trojans return to action in the Roughedge Rumble this weekend at Parkwood High School in Monroe. The Girls Rumble and the JV Rumble are scheduled for Friday, while the varsity tournament will take place on Saturday.

Bandys is also scheduled to visit St. Stephens on Monday.