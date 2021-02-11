H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer rolls to 5-0

The Hickory boys soccer team scored twice in the first half and four times in the second half of a 6-1 win over Alexander Central on the road Wednesday in Taylorsville. Patrick Cecatto, Cesar Rangel, Ben Boston, Lewis Tate, Spears Culpepper and Gabriel Palencia were the goal scorers for the Red Tornadoes.
Carter Holt had five assists for Hickory (5-0, 5-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), while Cecatto finished with one. The Red Tornadoes host St. Stephens on Monday, the same night Alexander Central (1-3, 1-3) entertains South Caldwell.
BOYS SOCCER
Bunker Hill 9, Draughn 0
The Bears blanked the Wildcats on the road Wednesday in Valdese. Thomas Gaviria led Bunker Hill with four goals and two assists, while Saul Rodriguez added two goals and two assists to go with one goal and one assist from both Aiden Avila and Diego Paz and one goal apiece from A. Moua and Kevin Gonzalez.
Conner Mejia and Braden Guess combined for a shutout in goal, with the latter registering the only save for the Bears (2-4, 2-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference). Bunker Hill travels to East Burke on Monday, while Draughn (0-3, 0-3) hosts Hibriten.
Newton-Conover 8, Maiden 0
The Red Devils scored five times before halftime and added three goals in the second half of a home shutout of the Blue Devils on Wednesday in Newton. Newton-Conover moved to 4-0-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Maiden is now 0-5 in both.
Newton-Conover visits East Lincoln on Monday, while Maiden plays host to Lincolnton.
Bandys 3, Lake Norman Charter 2
The Trojans turned a 2-all tie at halftime into a one-goal victory at home Wednesday in Catawba. Bandys is now 2-2-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Lake Norman Charter is 2-4 in both.
Bandys travels to North Lincoln on Monday, while the Knights are at East Lincoln next Wednesday.
St. Stephens 2, South Caldwell 1
The Indians evened their record at 2-2 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A with an overtime win over the Spartans on the road Wednesday. South Caldwell scored in the first half before St. Stephens tied the contest in the second half and won the match in the extra session.
St. Stephens visits Hickory on Monday, while South Caldwell (2-3, 2-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Alexander Central.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Stephens 8, T.C. Roberson 2
The Indians protected home field with a six-goal win over the Rams on Wednesday in Hickory. St. Stephens improved to 4-0 both overall and in Conference 15 play, while T.C. Roberson dropped to 1-3 in both.
St. Stephens travels to Hickory on Monday and Patton on Tuesday, while T.C. Roberson hosts the Red Tornadoes on Friday before visiting Patton next Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
T.C. Roberson 13, St. Stephens 4
The Indians couldn’t keep up with the Rams during Wednesday’s home contest in Hickory, falling by a nine-goal final margin. T.C. Roberson moved to 4-0 both overall and in Conference 19 play, while St. Stephens fell to 0-3 in both.
St. Stephens is at Hickory on Monday and Patton on Tuesday, while T.C. Roberson hosts the Red Tornadoes on Friday before traveling to Patton next Thursday.