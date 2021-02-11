H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer rolls to 5-0

The Red Devils scored five times before halftime and added three goals in the second half of a home shutout of the Blue Devils on Wednesday in Newton. Newton-Conover moved to 4-0-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Maiden is now 0-5 in both.

Newton-Conover visits East Lincoln on Monday, while Maiden plays host to Lincolnton.

Bandys 3, Lake Norman Charter 2

The Trojans turned a 2-all tie at halftime into a one-goal victory at home Wednesday in Catawba. Bandys is now 2-2-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Lake Norman Charter is 2-4 in both.

Bandys travels to North Lincoln on Monday, while the Knights are at East Lincoln next Wednesday.

St. Stephens 2, South Caldwell 1

The Indians evened their record at 2-2 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A with an overtime win over the Spartans on the road Wednesday. South Caldwell scored in the first half before St. Stephens tied the contest in the second half and won the match in the extra session.

St. Stephens visits Hickory on Monday, while South Caldwell (2-3, 2-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Alexander Central.