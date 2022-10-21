H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer knocks off West Iredell

The Hickory boys soccer team blanked West Iredell 4-0 at home Wednesday in Hickory, scoring three goals in the opening half before adding another in the second half. Cesar Rangel, Orlando Almanza and Brandon Garcia each recorded a goal and an assist for the Red Tornadoes, who also received a goal from Jacob Cisneros and two saves apiece from goalkeepers Conner Mejia and Will Braun.

Hickory (15-1-3, 11-1-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) visits league foe Fred T. Foard on Monday before traveling to nonconference Charlotte Catholic on Tuesday, while the Warriors (5-11-2, 2-9-2) host Western Foothills 3A opponent North Lincoln on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 3, Bandys 1: The Red Devils completed a season sweep of the Trojans on the road Wednesday in Catawba, getting two goals from Brayan Guzman Maldonado and one from Jesus Mejia. Newton-Conover (14-3-1, 12-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) can clinch an outright league title with a road win over Bunker Hill on Monday, while Bandys (16-2, 10-2) hosts West Caldwell the same day.

Maiden 4, Bunker Hill 1: The Blue Devils defeated the Bears at home Wednesday in Maiden behind two goals from Nymeir Ramseur, one goal and one assist from Michael Ly, one goal from Christian Rodriguez, two assists from Davis Higgins and one assist from Jacob Sigmon. Goalkeeper Cooper Houser added 12 saves for Maiden (9-10, 5-7 Catawba Valley 2A), which travels to Lincolnton on Monday. As for Bunker Hill (4-13, 2-9), it hosted Lincolnton on Thursday before entertaining Newton-Conover on Monday.

South Caldwell 2, Alexander Central 1: The Spartans topped the Cougars on the road Wednesday in Taylorsville, with Caden Pilato finishing with a goal and an assist to go with a goal from Pedro Guevara and an assist from Will Bolick. South Caldwell (10-4-3, 4-3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) is at Ashe County on Monday, while Alexander Central (4-8-3, 3-4-1) visits Hibriten.

West Caldwell 9, West Lincoln 0: The Warriors shut out the Rebels at home Wednesday in Lenoir, receiving three goals and three assists from Jayco Castro, one goal and two assists from Jace Bumgarner, one goal and one assist from Faris Cerrarto, one goal apiece from Ribaldo Jiminez, Jeremy Castellon, Franklin Salazar and Axel Briones and one assist from Rakeem Smith. Goalkeeper Jose Euceda added three saves for West Caldwell, while Jose Salazar had one.

West Caldwell (8-8-1, 7-4 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Bandys on Monday, while West Lincoln (3-16, 0-11) hosts East Burke.

North Lincoln 2, Fred T. Foard 0: The Knights scored a goal in each half as they blanked the Tigers at home Wednesday in Lincolnton. North Lincoln (8-8-2, 4-6-1 Western Foothills 3A) is at West Iredell on Monday before traveling to Statesville on Tuesday, while Foard (8-9-3, 4-7-2) hosts Hickory on Monday.

Watauga 2, Hibriten 0: The Pioneers took down the Panthers on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 9-8-1 overall and 7-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Monday’s trip to Freedom. On the other side, Hibriten fell to 13-3-3 overall and 5-2 in league contests prior to Thursday’s visit to Ashe County, which will be followed by Monday’s home match against Alexander Central.

Lincolnton 3, East Burke 0: The Wolves shut out the Cavaliers on the road Wednesday in Icard, improving to 7-11-1 overall and 6-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping East Burke to 5-14-1 and 4-8. Lincolnton visited Bunker Hill on Thursday before hosting Maiden on Monday, the same day East Burke travels to West Lincoln.

East Lincoln 5, St. Stephens 0: The Mustangs cruised past the Indians on the road Wednesday in Hickory, outscoring them 3-0 in the first half before adding a pair of second-half goals. East Lincoln (14-4-3, 11-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits North Iredell on Monday, while St. Stephens (12-4-1, 8-4-1) is at Statesville.

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, Fred T. Foard 0: The top-seeded Raiders swept the second-seeded Tigers in the championship match of the Western Foothills 3A tournament at home Wednesday in Olin, winning by set scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-21. Foard received 10 kills and 13 digs from Laney Craig to go with seven kills, two aces and 13 digs from Maya Beatty and six kills, five blocks, seven digs and 19 assists from Averie Dale.

Taylor Ramseur added five kills for Foard (18-7), which also got 23 digs from Natigan Crutchfield. North Iredell (27-0) is the No. 1 seed in the 3A West bracket for the state playoffs and is scheduled to host 32nd-seeded West Charlotte (3-14) in Saturday’s opening round, while the 10th-seeded Tigers host 23rd-seeded South Rowan (15-7).