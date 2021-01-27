H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer knocks off McDowell

The Hickory boys soccer team kicked off the season with a 7-1 road win over McDowell on Tuesday in Marion. Carter Holt had two goals and three assists for the Red Tornadoes, while Lewis Tate added two goals and one assist.
Spears Culpepper also scored two goals for Hickory (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), with Jose Vallecillos scoring the Red Tornadoes’ final goal. Patrick Cecatto, Nick Hutto and Gabe Palencia chipped in one goal apiece.
The Red Tornadoes are at Freedom tonight before hosting Watauga next Monday, while the Titans (0-1, 0-1) host St. Stephens tonight before traveling to South Caldwell next Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
West Iredell 3, Bunker Hill 1
The Bears lost their season opener on the road Tuesday, falling by a two-goal final margin at the hands of the Warriors in Statesville. Bunker Hill was outscored 2-1 in the opening half before also allowing a goal in the second half.
Bunker Hill (0-1, 0-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) travels to Patton tonight before hosting West Caldwell next Monday, while West Iredell (1-0, 1-0) entertains Hibriten tonight before visiting Fred T. Foard next Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newton-Conover 51, East Lincoln 41
The Red Devils earned a 10-point home win over the Mustangs on Tuesday in Newton, outscoring them in the first, second and fourth quarters. Newton-Conover led 13-9 after the opening quarter, 26-19 at the half and 37-35 entering the final period.
The Red Devils (7-0, 7-0 South Fork 2A Conference) were led by Cassidy Geddes’ game-high 21 points to go with 11 from Grace Loftin. On the other side, Ginny Overbay was the only double-digit scorer for East Lincoln (3-3, 3-3) with 15 points.
Newton-Conover is at Lincolnton on Friday, while East Lincoln visits Lincolnton tonight before traveling to Lake Norman Charter on Friday.
Bandys 62, North Lincoln 34
The Trojans cruised past the Knights at home Tuesday in Catawba, getting 16 points from Logan Dutka to go with 13 apiece from Macy Rummage and Caroline McIntosh. Meanwhile, North Lincoln was paced by a game-high 17 points from Ashlyn White.
Bandys (4-3, 4-3 South Fork 2A) hosts Maiden on Friday, while the Knights (2-3, 2-3) visit Lake Norman Charter tonight before traveling to West Lincoln on Friday.
Maiden 57, Lincolnton 34
The Blue Devils led 11-4 after the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 41-26 through three periods during Tuesday’s road win over the Wolves in Lincolnton. Maiden got 20 points from Maggie Andrews, 12 from Alyssa Keener and 11 from Lainee Hentschel.
Maiden (2-4, 2-4 South Fork 2A) travels to Bandys on Friday, while Lincolnton (0-6, 0-6) hosts East Lincoln tonight before entertaining Newton-Conover on Friday.
South Caldwell 46, Alexander Central 36
The Spartans handed the Cougars their first loss of the season at home Tuesday in Hudson, building a 7-4 lead after the first quarter, a 25-15 advantage at halftime and a 33-21 lead at the end of three frames. South Caldwell was led by 20 points and seven rebounds from Olivia Miller, while Kaitlyn Propst added nine points and six assists and Kaylee Anderson also scored nine points.
Alexander Central (4-1, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) received 12 points and 10 rebounds from Nikki Hagy, with Chesney Stikeleather adding seven points and eight boards. The Cougars travel to Watauga tonight before hosting the Pioneers next Tuesday, while the Spartans (3-3, 2-3) visit McDowell on Thursday before traveling to Watauga on Friday.
Hibriten 58, West Caldwell 21
The Panthers easily dispatched the Warriors at home Tuesday in Lenoir, snapping a two-game losing streak in the process. Hibriten improved to 3-4 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play, while West Caldwell is now 0-6 in both.
Hibriten travels to East Burke next Tuesday, while West Caldwell hosts Fred T. Foard on Thursday.
West Iredell 60, East Burke 42
The Warriors grabbed their second consecutive win with an 18-point home victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday in Statesville. West Iredell moved to 2-4 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while East Burke dropped to 1-5 in both.
The Warriors host Patton on Thursday, while the Cavs host Bunker Hill.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Lincoln 48, Newton-Conover 47
The Mustangs slipped past the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, despite blowing a 44-31 lead entering the fourth quarter. East Lincoln improved to 6-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Newton-Conover is now 3-4 in both.
The Mustangs, who travel to Lake Norman Charter on Friday, were paced by 11 points apiece from Evan Montanari and Drew Bean. As for the Red Devils, who visit Lincolnton on Friday, they were led by a game-high 16 points from Zane Redmond to go with 10 points each from Maverick Davis and Jackson Mullins.
North Lincoln 69, Bandys 34
The Knights were too much for the Trojans on the road Tuesday, outscoring them in every quarter to improve their record to 4-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. Meanwhile, Bandys is now 1-6 in both.
North Lincoln travels to Lake Norman Charter tonight before visiting West Lincoln on Friday, while Bandys hosts Maiden on Friday.
West Caldwell 35, Hibriten 32
The Warriors knocked off the Panthers in a low-scoring affair on the road Tuesday in Lenoir. West Caldwell led 9-8 after the first quarter, while the game was tied at 18-all entering halftime and 28-all through three periods before the Warriors squeaked past their Caldwell County rivals in the fourth quarter.
West Caldwell (3-1, 3-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Thursday before traveling to Draughn on Friday, while Hibriten (2-2, 2-2) entertains Draughn on Thursday before hosting East Burke on Saturday.
Patton 56, Draughn 43
The Panthers earned a 13-point road victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Valdese, jumping out to a 10-6 advantage after the first quarter before also leading 22-19 at the half and 39-27 after three quarters. Patton improved to 3-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Draughn fell to 0-4 in both.