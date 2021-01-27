H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer knocks off McDowell

North Lincoln 69, Bandys 34

The Knights were too much for the Trojans on the road Tuesday, outscoring them in every quarter to improve their record to 4-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. Meanwhile, Bandys is now 1-6 in both.

North Lincoln travels to Lake Norman Charter tonight before visiting West Lincoln on Friday, while Bandys hosts Maiden on Friday.

West Caldwell 35, Hibriten 32

The Warriors knocked off the Panthers in a low-scoring affair on the road Tuesday in Lenoir. West Caldwell led 9-8 after the first quarter, while the game was tied at 18-all entering halftime and 28-all through three periods before the Warriors squeaked past their Caldwell County rivals in the fourth quarter.

West Caldwell (3-1, 3-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Thursday before traveling to Draughn on Friday, while Hibriten (2-2, 2-2) entertains Draughn on Thursday before hosting East Burke on Saturday.

Patton 56, Draughn 43