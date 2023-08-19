The Hickory boys soccer team defeated visiting Newton-Conover 7-2 on Wednesday, receiving three goals from Dalton Rice, two from Jayden Felder and one apiece from Justin Ortiz and Brandon Garcia. The Red Tornadoes also got two assists from Ortiz and one each from Josue Leal, David Escobedo and Braeden McCourt, while goalkeepers Watts Tate and Harper Hendrix finished with three and two saves, respectively.

The Red Devils (0-1) received a goal apiece from Justin Acevedo and Jared Deniz to go with an assist from Jesus “Chucho” Mejia, while Landon Williams made 10 saves in goal.

Hickory (1-0-1) hosts Pisgah on Monday, while Newton-Conover traveled to Topsail on Friday before visiting Jacksonville today.

Here’s a rundown of other local high school sporting events that were held on Wednesday and Thursday (Note: Some scores were not reported by press time):

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Boys Soccer

St. Stephens 4, Lincolnton 3: The Indians edged the Wolves on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, outscoring them 2-1 in the second half to collect the victory. St. Stephens (1-0) is at Wilkes Central on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (1-1) hosts North Lincoln on Monday.

North Gaston 4, Fred T. Foard 0: The Wildcats scored twice in each half on their way to a home victory over the Tigers on Wednesday in Dallas. North Gaston (1-1) hosts Burns on Monday, while Foard (0-2) visits Forestview.

Volleyball

Ashe County 3, Fred T. Foard 2: The Huskies defeated the Tigers on the road Wednesday in Newton. Following set wins of 25-17 and 25-16, Ashe lost 25-17 and 25-20 in the third and fourth sets before capturing a 15-9 triumph in the fifth set.

Despite the loss, Foard received 10 kills from Julianna Burleson, nine kills and 10 digs from Taylor Ramseur, eight kills from Gabby Sutcliffe, seven kills and 13 digs from Zoie Cloninger, 14 digs from Kinzer Abernathy, nine digs and 17 assists from Hailey Allison and 10 assists from Lydia Jones.

Following Wednesday’s season-opening defeat, Foard was scheduled to host Newton-Conover on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Huskies (2-0) host Draughn on Tuesday before entertaining Bandys the following night.

East Lincoln 3, Maiden 0: The Mustangs swept the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Maiden, collecting set wins of 25-22, 25-9 and 25-14. Nevertheless, Maiden got seven kills and six digs from Payton Miller, four kills from Emily Dover, three kills and seven assists from Ilysa Barr, 10 digs from Laney Miller and nine assists from Elizabeth Drum.

After evening its record at 1-1, Maiden traveled to Lake Norman on Thursday. As for East Lincoln (1-1), it is currently participating in a tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before hosting South Point on Tuesday and West Lincoln the following day.

Girls Tennis

Alexander Central 5, Fred T. Foard 4: The Cougars earned a road win over the Tigers on Wednesday in Newton, receiving singles victories from Adi Eckard (8-6 over Kate Reid), Jaidyn Queen (8-8 (7-4) over Reagan Josey) and Kaleigh Queen (8-0 over Madison Walters) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Eckard and Jenna Mason (8-4 over Leah Akel and Symone Akel) and Kaleigh Queen and Jaidyn Queen (8-3 over Walters and Josey). On the other side, Foard received singles victories from Symone Akel (8-4 over Mason), Leah Akel (8-1 over Alaina Peterson) and Heather Wright (8-3 over Eloise Deal) and a doubles win from the team of Reid and Wright (8-5 over Deal and Peterson).

Alexander Central visited North Iredell on Thursday for its second match of the year, while Foard (0-1 overall) hosts Lincolnton on Tuesday.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Alexander Central 1, Bandys 0: The Cougars slipped past the Trojans at home Thursday in Taylorsville, with Cory Mays scoring the only goal of the match off a double assist by Jeremiah Bennett and Cooper Deal. Furthermore, goalkeeper Ethan Holdren had four saves.

Alexander Central (2-0) is at Statesville on Monday, the same night Bandys (1-1) visits Bessemer City before traveling to Burns on Tuesday.

South Caldwell 2, Maiden 0: The Spartans shut out the Blue Devils on the road Thursday in Maiden, sending both teams to 1-1 records on the season. South Caldwell hosts West Caldwell on Monday, while Maiden visits Cherryville on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Fred T. Foard 3, Newton-Conover 0: The Tigers swept the Red Devils at home Thursday in Newton, tallying set wins of 25-17, 28-26 and 25-20. Zoie Cloninger had nine kills and six digs for Foard, which also received five kills, three blocks and seven digs from Taylor Ramseur, five kills from Macie Penland, seven digs from Kinzer Abernathy and 11 assists from Camryn Partin.

Foard (1-1) hosts South Iredell on Monday and Maiden on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover (0-1) hosts South Caldwell next Thursday.

Bandys 3, Alexander Central 1: The Trojans beat the Cougars in four sets at home Thursday in Catawba, notching set wins of 25-16 and 25-23 before falling 25-22 in the third set and bouncing back with a 25-18 triumph in the fourth set. Bandys (1-2) travels to North Lincoln on Tuesday before visiting Ashe County the following night and hosting Fred T. Foard next Thursday, while Alexander Central (0-2) visits West Iredell on Monday.

East Wilkes 3, Bunker Hill 0: The Cardinals topped the Bears in straight sets at home Thursday in Ronda, nabbing set victories of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-20. East Wilkes (1-1) hosts West Wilkes on Monday before entertaining North Wilkes on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (0-2) travels to South Caldwell on Tuesday.

Lake Norman 3, Maiden 0: The Wildcats knocked off the visiting Blue Devils on Thursday in Mooresville, although Maiden did receive three kills and five blocks from Emily Dover, three kills and nine digs from both Averie Waddell and Payton Miller, two kills and seven assists from Ilysa Barr, seven digs and two assists from Elizabeth Drum and six digs from Laney Miller. Set scores were 25-19, 25-11 and 25-18.

Lake Norman (3-0) hosts Cuthbertson on Monday, while Maiden (1-2) is at Fred T. Foard on Tuesday before hosting North Lincoln and St. Stephens the following two nights.

JV Football

The JV football season kicked off on Thursday, and seven games involving teams from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties were held.

The largest margin of victory came in Lenoir, where visiting Hickory blanked Hibriten 58-0 behind 419 yards of offense, including nine completions for 216 yards and five touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Maddox McRee. Meanwhile, St. Stephens protected home field with a 42-16 win over Bandys and Fred T. Foard earned an 8-0 home win over Maiden.

Alexander Central also won at home, defeating Statesville 14-6, while West Caldwell collected a 40-24 victory over visiting South Caldwell. Additionally, Newton-Conover suffered a 26-14 road loss at the hands of West Henderson and Bunker Hill was defeated 28-14 at Freedom.

Next Thursday’s JV slate will see Hickory host Newton-Conover, St. Stephens visit Bunker Hill, Foard travel to Bandys, Maiden visit Watauga, Hibriten travel to Hunter Huss, Alexander Central host Wilkes Central, West Caldwell entertain West Iredell and South Caldwell host R-S Central.

Girls Tennis

North Iredell 7, Alexander Central 2: The Cougars suffered a road loss at the hands of the Raiders on Thursday in Olin, with their only wins coming from Jaidyn Queen at No. 4 singles (8-2 over Riley Templeton) and the team of Adi Eckard and Jenna Mason at No. 2 doubles (8-1 over Arden Clouse and Templeton). North Iredell (1-0 overall) hosts Mooresville on Tuesday, while Alexander Central (1-1 overall) is at Bunker Hill on Tuesday, Newton-Conover on Wednesday and Hickory on Thursday of next week.