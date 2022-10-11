H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer earns 1-0 win over North Lincoln

The Hickory boys soccer team shut out North Lincoln 1-0 at home Monday in Hickory, with a first-half goal from Ben Howard off an assist from Aldo Cruz accounting for the only score of the match. Goalkeeper Conner Mejia added seven saves for the Red Tornadoes, who improved to 12-1-3 overall and 8-1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference ahead of Wednesday’s home contest against St. Stephens.

The Knights (7-7-2, 3-5-1 Western Foothills 3A) will also be in action on Wednesday when they host North Iredell.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Stephens 5, North Iredell 2: The Indians defeated the Raiders on the road Monday in Olin, moving to 11-2-1 overall and 7-2-1 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Wednesday’s trip to Hickory. As for North Iredell, it fell to 8-9 overall and 4-6 in league play entering Wednesday’s road match against North Lincoln.

Newton-Conover 4, Lincolnton 1: The Red Devils knocked off the Wolves at home Monday in Newton, with Jared Deniz scoring two goals for Newton-Conover to go with one goal apiece from Jesus Mejia and Brayan Guzman Maldonado and one assist each from Maldonado and Thomas Gaviria. Newton-Conover (11-3-1, 9-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts East Burke on Wednesday, while Lincolnton (5-10-1, 4-4) hosts Bandys.

Bandys 2, East Burke 0: The Trojans blanked the Cavaliers on the road Monday in Catawba, improving to 14-1 overall and 8-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Lincolnton. On the other side, East Burke dropped to 4-12-1 overall and 3-6 in league contests entering Wednesday’s road match against Newton-Conover.

Maiden 6, West Lincoln 2: The Blue Devils took down the Rebels at home Monday in Maiden, with Nymeir Ramseur scoring three goals to go with one goal and two assists from Davis Higgins, one goal each from Jafeth Larious de Jesus and Jett Parker and one assist apiece from Ramon Paz Martinez and Zachary Beard. Goalkeeper Cooper Houser added five saves for Maiden, which moved to 8-8 overall and 4-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Wednesday’s trip to West Caldwell.

West Lincoln (3-13, 0-8 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bunker Hill on Wednesday.

Alexander Central 1, Freedom 0: The Cougars shut out the Patriots on the road Monday in Morganton, moving to 3-6-3 overall and 2-2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while dropping Freedom to 5-7-2 and 0-3-1. Both teams play again on Wednesday, with Alexander Central hosting Ashe County and Freedom entertaining Hibriten before visiting Watauga on Thursday.

Fred T. Foard 0, West Iredell 0: The Tigers and Warriors played to a scoreless tie through regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods during Monday’s match, which was hosted by West Iredell in Statesville. Foard (8-6-3, 4-4-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville on Wednesday, while West Iredell (4-9-2, 1-7-2) visits East Lincoln.

West Caldwell 9, Bunker Hill 2: The Warriors beat the Bears at home Monday in Lenoir, building a 5-0 advantage at the half before outscoring Bunker Hill 4-2 in the second half. West Caldwell improved to 6-7-1 overall and 5-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Bunker Hill is now 3-11 and 1-7.

West Caldwell hosts Maiden on Wednesday, while the Bears entertain West Lincoln.

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, West Iredell 0: The Tigers swept the Warriors on the road Monday in Statesville, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-14 thanks to 11 kills and 13 digs from Maya Beatty to go with 10 kills, eight digs and 21 assists from Averie Dale, nine kills and three blocks from Taylor Ramseur, six kills and 14 digs from Laney Craig, four aces and 17 assists from Natigan Crutchfield and 11 assists from Camryn Partin. Foard (15-6, 10-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville in Wednesday’s regular-season finale, while West Iredell (13-7, 7-6) travels to East Lincoln.

Hickory 3, North Lincoln 1: The Red Tornadoes topped the Knights in four sets at home Monday in Hickory, winning 25-21 in the opening set before falling 25-18 in the second set and emerging victorious by scores of 25-21 and 25-17 in the third and fourth sets, respectively. Hickory (9-12, 5-8 Western Foothills 3A) hosts St. Stephens on Wednesday, while North Lincoln (8-12, 3-10) hosts North Iredell.

Alexander Central 3, South Caldwell 0: The Cougars swept the Spartans at home Monday in Taylorsville, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-10 and 25-9 to move to 6-10 overall and 3-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Hibriten and Thursday’s home match against Ashe County. On the other side, South Caldwell fell to 10-9 overall and 2-6 in league play entering Wednesday’s road contest against Ashe County.

North Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0: The Raiders defeated the Indians in straight sets at home Monday in Olin, earning set victories of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-5. North Iredell (23-0, 13-0 Western Foothills 3A) travels to North Lincoln in Wednesday’s regular-season finale, while St. Stephens (13-8, 6-7) is at Hickory.

Watauga 3, Hibriten 0: The Pioneers swept the Panthers on the road Monday in Lenoir, improving to 18-2 overall and 8-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A entering Wednesday’s visit to Freedom. As for Hibriten, it fell to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in league matches ahead of Wednesday’s home contest against Northwestern 3A/4A foe Alexander Central and Thursday’s home match against nonconference Draughn.

Wilkes Central 3, West Caldwell 0: The Eagles took down the Warriors in a nonconference match at home Monday in Moravian Falls, collecting set wins of 25-7, 25-8 and 25-8. Wilkes Central (8-11) hosts East Wilkes tonight before entertaining Forbush on Thursday, while West Caldwell (0-18) is at Catawba Valley 2A opponent Bandys today before visiting East Burke on Thursday.

GIRLS GOLF

Alexander Central wins Northwestern 3A/4A match at Boone Golf Club: The Cougars finished first during a Northwestern 3A/4A match hosted by Watauga on Monday at Boone Golf Club, posting a team score of 127 thanks to a 40 from Parker Matlock, a 41 from Meredith Wike and a 46 from Chelsea Arney. Speaking of Matlock, her score tied her with Hibriten’s Trinity White and Rylee Farr, who also had 40s as the trio shared individual medalist honors.

Hibriten (team score of 131) took second on Monday behind White’s 40, a 44 from Mabry Land and a 47 from Gabby Woods, while South Caldwell (140) finished third thanks to Farr’s 40, a 46 from Caroline Ingle and a 54 from Rachel Jetton.

Ashe County (159) came in fourth following 51s from Addie Shaw and Chloe Neal and a 57 from Paige Roten, with fifth-place Watauga (160) getting a 51 from Ariail Lewis, a 54 from Aidan Stroud and a 55 from Theresa Copenhaver. Meanwhile, Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score as Hana Piercy shot a 57 and Kaylen Best fired a 59.

Regional competition is next, with the 3A West Regional scheduled for next Tuesday at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir and the 4A West Regional set for next Tuesday at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe.