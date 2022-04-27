H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer defeats North Lincoln 5-2

LINCOLNTON — Jayden Fralick and Mia Zulueta each scored twice during the Hickory girls soccer team’s 5-2 road win over North Lincoln on Monday. Madeline Mosteller scored the remaining goal for the Red Tornadoes, who also received one assist apiece from Fralick, Mosteller, Addie Barrier and Mebane White.

Hickory (10-5, 8-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) was scheduled to host West Iredell on Tuesday before visiting Fred T. Foard on Friday, while the Knights (3-9-2, 2-7-1) host Foard today in a match that was postponed from Tuesday due to wet field conditions.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bandys 2, East Burke 0

The Trojans blanked the Cavaliers at home Monday in Catawba, extending their winning streak to three matches while improving to 9-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. On the other side, East Burke dropped to 5-6-2 overall and 4-4 in league play.

The teams were scheduled to face off again on Tuesday at East Burke before Bandys hosts Lincolnton on Thursday. East Burke also has a home contest scheduled for Thursday, when the Cavs will do battle with Newton-Conover.

Lincolnton 6, Bunker Hill 0

The Wolves shut out the Bears at home Monday in Lincolnton, moving to 9-5 overall and 7-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A following their sixth straight victory. Lincolnton was scheduled to visit Newton-Conover on Tuesday before traveling to Bandys on Thursday, while Bunker Hill (0-9, 0-7 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted West Caldwell on Tuesday before entertaining West Lincoln on Friday.

BASEBALL

Bandys 28, West Caldwell 1

The Trojans topped the Warriors in five innings during Monday’s home game in Catawba, outhitting West Caldwell 21-2 in the victory. Bandys was led by three hits including a home run from Terick Bumgarner, with Baker Yount, Logan Williams and Colby Edwards adding three hits each to go with two hits apiece from Alex Robinson, Silas Isenhour, Parker DeHart and Nolan Jones and one hit from Parker Styborski.

Cade Spencer was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of scoreless, hitless ball during which he struck out four and walked one. Jacob Loftin pitched the final two innings for Bandys (16-6, 11-2 Catawba Valley 2A), allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

West Caldwell (1-20, 0-13) got one hit apiece from Brian Sumpter and Bryson Edminston ahead of a nonconference home game against Avery County that is scheduled for today. As for Bandys, it travels to nonconference Burns tonight.

Alexander Central 12, Hibriten 0

The Cougars earned a six-inning road win over the Panthers on Monday in Lenoir, with Jaret Hoppes tallying three hits, Gage Weaver finishing with two hits including a homer, Dusty Sigmon and Spencer Oram registering two hits apiece and Maddox Jack, Avery Cook and Dyson Lewis each notching one hit. Cade Miller was the winning pitcher following five innings of four-hit ball with seven strikeouts and three walks, while Konor Davis allowed two runs in an inning of relief.

Hibriten (11-11, 4-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) received two hits from Connor Woodward and one apiece from Cody Barlowe, Dillan Earp, Cameron Hodges and Jon Spears prior to Friday’s home game against South Caldwell. Meanwhile, the final regular-season game for Alexander Central (18-3, 7-2) will be a home contest against Freedom on Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

<&underline>St. Stephens 15, Asheville 13</&underline>

The Indians defeated the Cougars at home Monday in Hickory, upping their overall record to 8-6 and their conference mark to 6-2 ahead of Tuesday’s road game against Hickory, which will be followed by Thursday’s home contest against T.C. Roberson. On the other side, Asheville (2-11, 2-6 in conference play) hosted Patton on Tuesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

<&underline>Asheville 11, St. Stephens 10</&underline>

The Cougars knocked off the Indians on the road Monday in Hickory, moving to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play while dropping St. Stephens to 9-3 and 6-2. Asheville hosts Hickory on Thursday, while St. Stephens visited the Red Tornadoes on Tuesday before hosting T.C. Roberson on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

<&underline>Bandys takes first at Lenoir Golf Club</&underline>

The Trojans came in first during an 18-hole Catawba Valley 2A match hosted by West Caldwell on Monday at Lenoir Golf Club, totaling 338 strokes to finish ahead of runner-up East Burke (343), third-place West Lincoln (368), fourth-place Newton-Conover (375), fifth-place Maiden (387), sixth-place Lincolnton (430) and seventh-place West Caldwell (450). Individually, Bandys received a 76 from Atley Gabriel, 86s from Chase Barnette and Sam Harwell and a 90 from Jacob Mosteller.

East Burke was led by individual medalist Sam Mace’s 71, with Peyton Smith shooting an 86 and Eli Carico and Nicholas Newton carding 93s. Meanwhile, West Lincoln got a 74 from Lawson Harkey, an 89 from Kace Burnette, a 95 from Zach Hendricks and 110s from Camden Sain and Holden Turner.

Newton-Conover was represented by 76s from Hatley Hicks and Luke Wilkinson, a 107 from Gus Fox and a 116 from Jake McNeely, while Maiden got a 90 from Korbyn Lawing, a 92 from Mason Nolley, a 100 from Korbyn Harris and a 105 from Jake Huffman. Additionally, Lincolnton received a 95 from Andrew Phelps, a 108 from Chandler Setzer, a 113 from Colin Kincade and a 114 from Evan Reed.

Rounding out the individual scorers were West Caldwell’s top four of Ayden Bollinger (108), Job Clawson (109), Carson McMasters (110) and Luke Roberts (123).

All seven teams were scheduled to compete in another match on Tuesday at Lincolnton Country Club before taking part in regional competition next week.

<&underline>Alexander Central, Freedom tie for first at Boone Golf Club</&underline>

The Cougars and Patriots — the latter of whom clinched the Northwestern 3A/4A championship and saw Alex Bock earn individual player of the year honors — tied for first with team scores of 307 during an 18-hole match involving the league’s six teams on Monday at Boone Golf Club. Watauga hosted the match, which also saw South Caldwell finish third with 316 strokes, Hibriten take fourth with 329, Watauga come in fifth with 337 and Ashe County finish sixth with 369.

Bock was Monday’s individual medalist with a 73, while Braxton Reinhardt shot a 75, Michael Cates finished with a 77 and Lawson Biggerstaff recorded an 82. Meanwhile, Alexander Central was represented by Aiden Hollar (75), Christian Stone (76), Rylan St. Clair (78), Evan Presnell (78) and Avery Cook (78).

South Caldwell was led by 78s from Mac Helton, Mason Lewis and Colton Smith and an 82 from Ashton Fox, while Hibriten’s top four scorers were Maddox Whittington (72), Wiley Gragg (82), Will Reynolds (87) and Ethan Laws (88). Furthermore, Watauga got a 79 from Carter Hiatt, an 84 from Andrew Jones, an 86 from Paul Taylor and an 88 from Ayden Johnson.

Ashe County received a 78 from Joseph Shaw to go with a 93 from Austin Hart, a 95 from Connor Howell and a 103 from Andruw Winebarger.

Regional golf tournaments take place next week.