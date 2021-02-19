H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer defeats McDowell 10-1, improves to 7-0

The Hickory boys soccer team earned its largest victory of the season on Wednesday at home, knocking off McDowell by a 10-1 score in Hickory. Carter Holt had three goals and two assists to lead the Red Tornadoes, who are now 7-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Hickory also got two goals apiece from Patrick Cecatto, Ben Boston and Lewis Tate, with Gabe Palencia scoring the Red Tornadoes’ remaining goal. Additionally, Spears Culpepper had three assists to go with one from Luis Juarez.
Hickory hosts Freedom on Monday, while the Titans (1-5, 1-5) visit St. Stephens.
BOYS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 3, Lincolnton 2
The Red Devils captured their fifth straight win with an overtime home victory over the Wolves on Wednesday in Newton. Newton-Conover trailed 2-1 at the half before tying things in the second half and winning in the extra session.
Newton-Conover (5-0-1, 5-0-1 South Fork 2A Conference) is at Bandys on Monday, while Lincolnton (2-3-1, 2-3-1) travels to East Lincoln.
Bandys 1, Maiden 0
The Trojans earned a tight victory over the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Maiden, moving to 3-2-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. As for Maiden, it dropped to 0-6 in both.
Bandys hosts Newton-Conover on Monday, while Maiden’s next scheduled match is at home against Lake Norman Charter next Wednesday.
Freedom 3, St. Stephens 2
The Patriots topped the Indians on Wednesday at home in Morganton, scoring three times in the first half before holding St. Stephens to a pair of second-half goals. Freedom moved to 3-2 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while the Indians fell to 2-4 in both.
The Patriots visit Hickory on Monday, while St. Stephens hosts McDowell.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hickory 56, Watauga 48
The Red Tornadoes earned an eight-point home win over the Pioneers on Wednesday in Hickory. Hickory has won six consecutive contests and is now 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Watauga is 1-11 and 1-9.
Hickory visits St. Stephens tonight before hosting Alexander Central in both teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday, while Watauga has completed its season.
Draughn 67, Fred T. Foard 58
The Wildcats earned a home win over the Tigers in Draughn’s regular-season finale on Wednesday. Draughn led 14-10 after the first quarter, 32-24 at halftime and 44-41 through three periods.
The Wildcats finish the regular season at 6-4 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Fred T. Foard is also 6-4 in both entering tonight’s regular-season finale at Jacobs Fork Middle School in Newton.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Freedom 62, St. Stephens 54
The Patriots collected an eight-point home win over the Indians on Wednesday in Morganton. Freedom improved to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while St. Stephens fell to 2-9 and 2-8.
Freedom is at McDowell tonight, while St. Stephens hosts Hickory.
Hibriten 53, Fred T. Foard 49
The Panthers topped the Tigers on Wednesday in a contest that began at Fred T. Foard’s Jerry Copas Gymnasium and was completed at nearby Jacobs Fork Middle School after Hibriten’s Daren Perry shattered the glass on the backboard with a rim-rattling dunk. Hibriten improved to 5-3 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Foard is now 0-8 in both.
Hibriten has completed its regular-season schedule, while the Tigers visit Bunker Hill tonight in both teams’ season finale.