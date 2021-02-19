H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer defeats McDowell 10-1, improves to 7-0

The Hickory boys soccer team earned its largest victory of the season on Wednesday at home, knocking off McDowell by a 10-1 score in Hickory. Carter Holt had three goals and two assists to lead the Red Tornadoes, who are now 7-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

Hickory also got two goals apiece from Patrick Cecatto, Ben Boston and Lewis Tate, with Gabe Palencia scoring the Red Tornadoes’ remaining goal. Additionally, Spears Culpepper had three assists to go with one from Luis Juarez.

Hickory hosts Freedom on Monday, while the Titans (1-5, 1-5) visit St. Stephens.

BOYS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 3, Lincolnton 2

The Red Devils captured their fifth straight win with an overtime home victory over the Wolves on Wednesday in Newton. Newton-Conover trailed 2-1 at the half before tying things in the second half and winning in the extra session.

Newton-Conover (5-0-1, 5-0-1 South Fork 2A Conference) is at Bandys on Monday, while Lincolnton (2-3-1, 2-3-1) travels to East Lincoln.

Bandys 1, Maiden 0