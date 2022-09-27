H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer blanks West Iredell

STATESVILLE — The Hickory boys soccer team knocked off West Iredell on the road Monday, winning 5-0 thanks to two goals from Orlando Almanza and one apiece from Braeden McCourt, Cesar Rangel and Ben Howard. The Red Tornadoes also got one assist each from Rangel, Justin Ortiz and Aldo Cruz to go with a combined shutout from goalkeepers Conner Mejia and Will Braun.

Hickory (9-0-3, 5-0-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts Fred T. Foard on Wednesday, while the Warriors (4-7, 1-5) are at North Lincoln.

BOYS SOCCER

Maiden 7, Bunker Hill 2: The Blue Devils defeated the Bears on the road Monday in Claremont, receiving three goals and two assists from Davis Higgins to go with two goals and one assist from Christian Rodriguez, one goal each from Michael Ly and Jacob Sigmon and one assist apiece from Zachary Beard and Nymeir Ramseur. Goalkeeper Cooper Houser added 12 saves for Maiden, which improved to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Lincolnton.

Bunker Hill (2-8-1, 0-4-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Newton-Conover on Wednesday.

North Lincoln 2, Fred T. Foard 2: The Knights and the host Tigers played to a tie on Monday in Newton, with Jeremy Carranza scoring Foard’s goal in regulation and Grayson Walker scoring during the second 10-minute overtime period. North Lincoln also scored during regulation before Belil Boyd found the back of the net in the first 10-minute overtime period.

The Tigers (7-4-2, 3-2-1 Western Foothills 3A) travel to Hickory on Wednesday, while North Lincoln (5-4-2, 1-3-1) hosts West Iredell.

East Lincoln 5, St. Stephens 3: The Mustangs topped the Indians at home Monday in Denver, winning their fourth straight match to move to 8-2-3 overall and 5-0-1 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to tonight's trip to nonconference Charlotte Catholic and Wednesday's home match against league foe North Iredell. As for St. Stephens, it dropped to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in league matches entering Wednesday’s home contest against Statesville.

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, North Lincoln 0: The Tigers swept the Knights at home Monday in Newton, winning by set scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-9 behind 12 kills, three aces, six digs and 24 assists from Averie Dale and 12 kills and two blocks from Laney Craig. Foard also got 11 kills and four blocks from Taylor Ramseur, five kills and 11 digs from Maya Beatty and six aces and 10 digs from Natigan Crutchfield.

The Tigers (12-3, 7-2 Western Foothills 3A) visit Hickory on Wednesday, while North Lincoln (6-10, 1-8) hosts West Iredell.

Hickory 3, West Iredell 1: The Red Tornadoes took down the Warriors in four sets on the road Monday in Statesville. Set scores were 25-23, 25-23, 24-26 and 25-22.

Hickory (7-10, 3-6 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Wednesday, while West Iredell (10-5, 5-4) is at North Lincoln.

University Christian 3, Bandys 1: The Barracudas defeated the Trojans in four sets on the road Monday in Catawba. Set scores were 26-24, 24-26, 25-22 and 25-19.

Maddie Smith finished with 32 kills and 17 digs for University Christian (19-1), which captured its 18th consecutive victory. The Barracudas also received 14 kills, four aces and 21 digs from Megan McNeely, with Larkyn Gerken notching three blocks, Brooklyn Kirby tallying 19 digs and Sophie Deese supplying 59 assists.

University Christian hosts Foothills Athletic Conference foe Hickory Christian Academy today before visiting Statesville Christian on Thursday, while Bandys (10-5) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke before traveling to league foe Lincolnton on Thursday.

East Lincoln 3, St. Stephens 0: The Mustangs topped the Indians in straight sets at home Monday in Denver, winning by set scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-22. Despite the loss, St. Stephens got 11 kills and two aces from Julia Gnida and 25 assists from Cassi Edwards.

East Lincoln (9-4, 6-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell on Wednesday, while St. Stephens (12-5, 5-4) hosts Statesville.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hickory 9, West Iredell 0: The Red Tornadoes shut out the Warriors on the road Monday in Statesville, getting singles wins from Ellie Holtzman (6-0, 6-0), Berkeley Geyer (6-0, 6-0), Sarah Oetting (6-0, 6-0), Jonellis Heredia (6-0, 6-0), Carlee Baer (6-0, 6-0) and Kate Banks (6-0, 6-0) and doubles victories from the teams of Banks and Bridges (8-0), Mebane White and Sloan Sinclair (8-0) and Caitlyn McCrary and Ella Brett Hitchcock (8-2). Hickory (7-1 overall, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Wednesday, while West Iredell (0-5 overall, 0-4 Western Foothills 3A) is at North Lincoln.

North Lincoln 7, Fred T. Foard 2: The Knights defeated the Tigers on the road Monday in Newton, with Foard’s only singles win coming from Leah Akel (6-4, 6-4 over Rachel Fink) and its only doubles victory coming from the team of Kate Reid and Roxy Sylvester (8-3 over Fink and Ella Wulfhorst). North Lincoln (11-1 overall, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell on Wednesday, while Foard (8-5 overall, 2-2 Western Foothills 3A) visits Hickory.

East Lincoln 7, St. Stephens 2: The Mustangs beat the Indians at home Monday in Denver, although St. Stephens did get a singles victory from Addison Cox (6-4, 6-4 over Paige Bias) and a doubles win from the team of Jordan Sanderson and Kenzie Lail (8-2 over Olivia Mackel and Gianna LaStella). East Lincoln (11-1, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell on Wednesday, while St. Stephens (0-11 overall, 0-4 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville.

Lincoln Charter 8, Bandys 1: The Eagles knocked off the Trojans on the road Monday in Catawba, with the only victory for Bandys coming from the doubles team of Elizabeth Poteat and Olivia Belk (8-6 over Natalie Barger and Emmy Johnson). Lincoln Charter (9-0 overall) is scheduled to host Community School of Davidson on Friday, while Bandys (1-3 overall) hosts Catawba Valley 2A foe Maiden today before traveling to league opponent Newton-Conover on Thursday.