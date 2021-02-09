H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer blanks South Caldwell

The Hickory boys soccer team shut out visiting South Caldwell 4-0 on Monday at the Henry Fork Soccer Complex in Hickory. The Red Tornadoes received goals from Carter Holt, Patrick Cecatto, Jose Vallecillos and Lewis Tate in the victory, while Ben Boston and Brandon Hernandez had assists.
Goalkeeper Mackenzie Tonks recorded three saves for Hickory (4-0, 4-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which is at Alexander Central on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Spartans (2-2, 2-2) host St. Stephens on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 3, Bunker Hill 1
The Tigers improved to 4-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a road win over the Bears on Monday in Claremont. On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 1-4 in both.
Fred T. Foard hosts fellow unbeaten Hibriten on Wednesday, while the Bears visit Draughn.
Hibriten 9, West Caldwell 0
The Panthers scored five times in the opening half and four times in the second half of Monday’s home win over the Warriors in Lenoir. Gerardo Rodriguez led Hibriten with three goals, while Simon Hawkins had two goals to go with one goal and four assists from David Franquiz, one goal and two assists from Kevin Rivera, one goal apiece from Trent Allen and Allen Meza and two assists from Erwin Guzman.
Hibriten is now 5-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A ahead of Wednesday’s road match at Fred T. Foard, while West Caldwell is 1-2 in both entering Wednesday’s home contest against West Iredell.
East Lincoln 9, Maiden 0
The Mustangs blanked the Blue Devils at home Monday in Denver, with Jackson Thrap scoring three goals to go with two goals and two assists from Blake Swanson, one goal and two assists from Luke Felts, one goal and one assist from Landon Graden, one goal apiece from Christopher Mileta and Brandon Lefevers, two assists from Helmut Rojas and one assist from Connor Henderson.
East Lincoln’s William White and Braxton Reed combined for a shutout in goal to move to 5-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference prior to next Monday’s home contest against Newton-Conover. Maiden (0-4, 0-4 South Fork 2A) visits Newton-Conover on Wednesday.
East Burke 2, West Iredell 1
The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors on the road Monday in Statesville, receiving one goal apiece from Andrew Martufi and Josue Aquirre-Escobar and one assist apiece from Danny Ramirez and Alexis Hernandez. East Burke moved to 1-3 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while West Iredell dropped to 1-3 in both.
East Burke hosts Draughn today before entertaining Patton on Wednesday, while West Iredell travels to West Caldwell on Wednesday.
Patton 3, Draughn 0
The Panthers blanked the Wildcats at home Monday in Morganton. Patton scored all three of its goals in the second half to move to 2-2 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Draughn fell to 0-1 in both.
The Panthers travel to East Burke on Wednesday, while the Wildcats visit East Burke today before hosting Bunker Hill on Wednesday.