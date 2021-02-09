H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory soccer blanks South Caldwell

The Hickory boys soccer team shut out visiting South Caldwell 4-0 on Monday at the Henry Fork Soccer Complex in Hickory. The Red Tornadoes received goals from Carter Holt, Patrick Cecatto, Jose Vallecillos and Lewis Tate in the victory, while Ben Boston and Brandon Hernandez had assists.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Tonks recorded three saves for Hickory (4-0, 4-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which is at Alexander Central on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Spartans (2-2, 2-2) host St. Stephens on Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 3, Bunker Hill 1

The Tigers improved to 4-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a road win over the Bears on Monday in Claremont. On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 1-4 in both.

Fred T. Foard hosts fellow unbeaten Hibriten on Wednesday, while the Bears visit Draughn.

Hibriten 9, West Caldwell 0