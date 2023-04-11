NEWTON — The Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic started on Monday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, with top-seeded Hickory defeating eighth-seeded Hibriten 8-0 to advance to tonight's semifinal round against fourth-seeded Alexander Central. The victory was the third straight for the Red Tornadoes, who won via shutout for the sixth time this season.

Hickory (13-1) also knocked off the Panthers (5-10) by an 11-1 final on the road last month. Entering tonight's contest, the Red Tornadoes had outscored opponents 96-22 this spring.

Hibriten faced second-seeded Fred T. Foard in today's consolation round.

CATAWBA COUNTY EASTER BASEBALL CLASSIC

No. 7 seed Newton-Conover 12, No. 2 Fred T. Foard 8: The Red Devils were the only lower seed to win during Monday’s opening round of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic, winning for the third time in four games while handing the Tigers their third defeat in four games. Newton-Conover improved to 5-9 overall and 4-0 when scoring double-digit runs, while Foard fell to 9-4 overall and 4-4 in contests played away from home.

Newton-Conover faced third-seeded St. Stephens in tonight's semifinal round, while the Tigers took on eighth-seeded Hibriten in the consolation round.

No. 3 seed St. Stephens 5, No. 6 West Lincoln 1: The Indians took down the Rebels on Monday, receiving one hit apiece from Omar Cruz, Peyton Young, Justin Skewes, Chip Hendren and Brycen Gaither in support of winning pitcher James Tate, who tossed two innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks. Will Everett earned the save by striking out two of the three batters he faced, while AJ Swisher pitched the first four innings for St. Stephens, surrendering one run on two hits with two strikeouts and five walks.

St. Stephens (12-3) advanced to tonight's semifinal round against seventh-seeded Newton-Conover, while West Lincoln (9-8) took on fifth-seeded Bunker Hill in the consolation round.

No. 4 seed Alexander Central 15, No. 5 Bunker Hill 5: The Cougars topped the Bears in six innings on Monday, turning a 5-all tie entering the bottom of the sixth into a mercy-rule victory. Bunker Hill pitchers issued 11 walks and both teams committed four errors in the contest, which saw Alexander Central get two hits from Dyson Lewis and one each from Mason Chapman-Mays, Maddox Jack and Cam Chapman.

Grayson Anderson was the winning pitcher for the Cougars (13-4) following 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with two strikeouts and one walk. Meanwhile, all five of the runs allowed by starter Spencer Oram were unearned, with the senior striking out six, walking four and giving up two hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Bunker Hill (7-8) got two hits from Luke Fickling and one from Tanner Eckard on Monday. The Bears faced sixth-seeded West Lincoln in today's consolation round, prior to Alexander Central’s battle with top-seeded Hickory in tonight's semifinal round.

SHELBY EASTER BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

South Caldwell 9, Shelby 3: The Spartans knocked off the host Golden Lions in the opening round of the Shelby Easter Tournament on Monday in Shelby, moving to 11-5 this spring ahead of today’s game against Kings Mountain (12-2) in the semifinals. The Mountaineers defeated Brevard 7-2 on Monday.

As for Shelby, it moved to 8-7 ahead of today’s consolation bracket game against Brevard. The Blue Devils entered today’s contest at 5-9.

TONY CAUSBY BASEBALL CLASSIC

Lincoln Charter 5, Maiden 4: The Eagles edged the Blue Devils in the first round of the Tony Causby Classic on Monday at Patton High School in Morganton, outhitting Maiden 9-7 in the process. Despite the loss, the Blue Devils received two hits from Hayden Fleury and one apiece from Hunter Townsend, Nick Jarosynski, Zane Williams, Collin Chappel and Tyler Hedgepeth.

Lincoln Charter (10-4) face R-S Central in today's semifinal round, while Maiden (10-5) took on West Caldwell in the consolation bracket.

R-S Central 10, West Caldwell 0: The Hilltoppers blanked the Warriors in five innings on Monday, with Coy Fox’s double representing West Caldwell’s only hit of the contest. R-S Central (13-2) won its ninth straight game entering today's semifinal matchup with Lincoln Charter, while the Warriors (0-16) remained winless ahead of a consolation bracket game against Maiden.