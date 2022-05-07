H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory’s top doubles team falls in 3A tennis finals

GREENSBORO — Five local players participated in the 3A individual state tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday at Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center, with Hickory sending a pair of doubles teams to compete and St. Stephens being represented by No. 1 singles player Ajay Swisher. The 3A tournament was originally scheduled to be held at Burlington Tennis Center before being moved to an indoor facility.

Hickory’s top doubles team of Griffin Lovern and Costen Holtzman reached the finals of the tournament before falling to Carrboro’s Aidan Chung and Jonathan Baddour by a 6-2, 6-4 score. The defeat was the first for Lovern and Holtzman in the last two seasons as partners, and they hadn’t dropped a set since the 2021 state quarterfinals prior to Saturday’s championship match.

Lovern and Holtzman topped Concord’s Landis Haynes and Parker Stephens 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round of the state tournament before knocking off West Carteret’s Rob Cummings and Adam Cummings by the same score in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, they defeated Carrboro’s Jonas Miyagawa and Connor Nicol by a 6-2, 6-1 score.

Hickory’s No. 2 doubles team of Lewis Tate and Clint Powers beat Central Davidson’s Lawson Rabon and Seth Bean 6-2, 6-0 in the first round. Then Tate and Powers fell at the hands of eventual state champions Chung and Baddour, who earned a 6-3, 6-0 victory.

In the singles draw, Swisher nabbed a 6-0, 6-1 win over Lake Norman Charter’s Abhi Parimi in the first round. After knocking off C.B. Aycock’s Ethan Carlyle 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in the quarterfinal round, Swisher was eliminated 6-0, 6-1 by Cedar Ridge’s Josh Mayhew in the semifinals.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Stephens 16, Mountain Island Charter 15

The ninth-seeded Indians defeated the eighth-seeded Raptors on the road Saturday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs in Mount Holly. St. Stephens (9-8) will visit top-seeded Lake Norman Charter (15-3) in Tuesday’s third round, while Mountain Island Charter ends the season at 7-10.

Hickory wins via forfeit vs. Eastern Guilford

The third-seeded Red Tornadoes collected a forfeit victory over the 14th-seeded Wildcats in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Saturday. Hickory (11-4) will host sixth-seeded North Davidson (10-5) in Tuesday’s third round, while Eastern Guilford ends the season at 0-11.