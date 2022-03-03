H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory’s Nexsen throws no-hitter vs. Red Devils

The Hickory baseball team shut out visiting Newton-Conover 13-0 in five innings on Wednesday in Hickory. Red Tornadoes sophomore pitcher Sammy Nexsen threw a no-hitter, striking out six and issuing one walk in a 73-pitch, complete-game performance.
Hickory (2-0) scored nine runs in the second inning before adding three in the third and one in the fourth. The Red Tornadoes totaled six hits as a team, getting one apiece from Isaiah McDowell, Blake Kiser, Boone Herman, Tripp Young, Dean Hall and Will Prince.
The Red Tornadoes host East Lincoln on Friday in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A Conference opener, while the Red Devils (1-1) travel to West Iredell today before visiting Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
St. Stephens 12, Bunker Hill 2
The Indians collected a 10-run home victory over the Bears on Wednesday in Hickory, moving to 2-0 while dropping Bunker Hill to 0-2. St. Stephens visits Western Foothills 3A opponent West Iredell on Friday, while Bunker Hill travels to Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Fred T. Foard next Wednesday.
Fred T. Foard 7, Maiden 1
The Tigers defeated the Blue Devils at home Wednesday in Newton, with Foard improving to 2-0 and Maiden falling to 1-1. Foard begins Western Foothills 3A play with a trip to North Iredell on Friday, while Maiden hosts Lincoln Charter.
Draughn 12, South Caldwell 8
The Wildcats knocked off the Spartans in eight innings on the road Wednesday in Hudson, outhitting South Caldwell 12-6 to even their record at 1-1 ahead of Friday’s home game against Burns. As for South Caldwell (0-2), it travels to West Caldwell on Friday.
East Lincoln 9, Bandys 3
The Mustangs topped the Trojans on the road Wednesday in Catawba despite being outhit 10-9. East Lincoln scored three runs in the first inning before adding three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames.
Bandys (1-1) was led by two hits each from Terick Bumgarner, Parker Styborski and Zach Barnett, with Nolan Jones, Dominic Robinson, Parker DeHart and Logan Williams adding one hit apiece. East Lincoln (1-0) visits Western Foothills 3A opponent Hickory on Friday, while the Trojans are at South Iredell.
SOFTBALL
West Caldwell 10, Hickory 9
The Warriors slipped past the Red Tornadoes at home Wednesday in Lenoir, earning their first win of the season to move to 1-1 overall while dropping Hickory to 0-1. Hickory finished with 12 hits as a team, with Monnie Byrd, Abby Puett, Chy’anne Bryant, Kami Bolick and Mackenzie Hammons all recording two hits for the visitors.
West Caldwell hosts Watauga on Friday, while Hickory hosts Bunker Hill today before beginning Western Foothills 3A play with a home game against East Lincoln on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Maiden 9, Cherryville 0
The Blue Devils blanked the Ironmen at home Wednesday in Maiden, with Liz Mroz notching two goals and one assist and Sophia Beal also scoring two goals. In addition, Maiden received one goal apiece from Kylin Wayne, Mallory Moose, Vanessa Cespedes, Delaney Mosely and Hope Howell and one assist each from Annalee Smith, Kennedie Noble and Stephanie Ramirez.
Goalkeeper Emma Shokes had one save for Maiden (2-0), which hosts North Gaston on Monday. As for Cherryville (0-2), it hosts Ashbrook on Tuesday and West Lincoln next Wednesday.
Fred T. Foard 1, A.C. Reynolds 0
The Tigers defeated the Rockets on the road Wednesday in Asheville, improving to 2-0 while dropping A.C. Reynolds to 1-1. Foard visits Alexander Central on Tuesday, while the Rockets host Owen on Monday.
South Caldwell 4, McDowell 0
The Spartans shut out the Titans at home Wednesday in Hudson, moving to 1-1 prior to Friday’s rematch in Marion. On the other side, McDowell fell to 0-2.
Wilkes Central 3, Hickory 2
The visiting Eagles handed the Red Tornadoes a one-goal loss on Wednesday in Hickory, upping their record to 1-0 while dropping Hickory to 1-1. Wilkes Central hosts Watauga on Monday and Mount Tabor on Tuesday, while Hickory visits Hibriten on Friday.
Lincoln Charter 6, Newton-Conover 0
The Eagles scored four goals in the first half before adding two more after halftime of Wednesday’s home victory over the Red Devils. Lincoln Charter (1-0) visits Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy today before hosting North Lincoln on Monday, while Newton-Conover (0-3) hosts Hibriten on Monday.