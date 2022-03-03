H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory’s Nexsen throws no-hitter vs. Red Devils

The Tigers defeated the Blue Devils at home Wednesday in Newton, with Foard improving to 2-0 and Maiden falling to 1-1. Foard begins Western Foothills 3A play with a trip to North Iredell on Friday, while Maiden hosts Lincoln Charter.

Draughn 12, South Caldwell 8

The Wildcats knocked off the Spartans in eight innings on the road Wednesday in Hudson, outhitting South Caldwell 12-6 to even their record at 1-1 ahead of Friday’s home game against Burns. As for South Caldwell (0-2), it travels to West Caldwell on Friday.

East Lincoln 9, Bandys 3

The Mustangs topped the Trojans on the road Wednesday in Catawba despite being outhit 10-9. East Lincoln scored three runs in the first inning before adding three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames.

Bandys (1-1) was led by two hits each from Terick Bumgarner, Parker Styborski and Zach Barnett, with Nolan Jones, Dominic Robinson, Parker DeHart and Logan Williams adding one hit apiece. East Lincoln (1-0) visits Western Foothills 3A opponent Hickory on Friday, while the Trojans are at South Iredell.