H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory’s Holtzman, Geyer advance to state tennis tourney

Hickory’s doubles team of Ellie Holtzman and Berkeley Geyer finished third during the 3A West Regional girls tennis tournament this past Friday and Saturday at Hickory City Park. As one of the top four finishers in the region, Holtzman and Geyer punched their ticket to the 3A state tournament, which begins on Friday at 9 a.m. and continues through Saturday at Burlington Tennis Center.

Holtzman and Geyer knocked off South Point’s Sofia Czerwinsky and Carlie Anne Phillips 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round of the 3A West Regional before defeating Franklin’s Laura Holland and Lydia Holland 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Following a 6-3, 6-3 loss to North Iredell’s Elleigh Williams and Sydney Templeton in the semifinals, the Hickory duo bounced back with an 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over North Lincoln’s Natalie Gore and Lulu King in the third-place match.

BOYS SOCCERHickory 6, Fred T. Foard 0: The Red Tornadoes clinched a share of the Western Foothills 3A Conference title with a shutout win over the Tigers on the road Monday in Newton. Hickory received two goals from Cesar Rangel and one goal apiece from Orlando Almanza, Ben Howard, Gabe Palencia and Josue Leal, while Palencia, Howard, Leal, Justin Ortiz and David Escobedo each recorded one assist.

The Red Tornadoes (16-1-3, 12-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) also got three saves from goalkeeper Conner Mejia to go with one save from Will Braun. Hickory visited nonconference Charlotte Catholic in its regular-season finale on Tuesday, while Foard (8-10-3, 4-8-2) will look to snap a four-match losing streak when it hosts nonconference North Gaston on Thursday.

Newton-Conover 9, Bunker Hill 0: The Red Devils cruised past the Bears on the road Monday in Claremont, getting three goals and three assists from Jesus Mejia to go with one goal and two assists from Christian Garcia, one goal and one assist from Thomas Gaviria, one goal each from Jared Deniz, Josue Macias-Sevilla, Antony Osio-Aguilar and Luis Correa and one assist from Michael Hernandez. Newton-Conover (15-3-1, 13-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) travels to Maiden today, while Bunker Hill (4-15, 2-11) hosts Bandys.

St. Stephens 3, Statesville 2: The Indians defeated the Greyhounds on the road Monday in Statesville, moving to 13-4-1 overall and 9-4-1 in Western Foothills 3A play to end the regular season. As for Statesville, it fell to 6-14 overall and 1-12 in league contests entering Tuesday’s home match against North Lincoln.

Hibriten 3, Alexander Central 2: The Panthers slipped past the Cougars at home Monday in Lenoir, overcoming a 2-1 deficit at the half for a one-goal victory. Hibriten (15-3-3, 7-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) visits South Caldwell tonight, while Alexander Central (4-9-3, 3-5-1) hosts Freedom.

West Caldwell 2, Bandys 1: The Warriors took down the Trojans on the road Monday in Catawba, upping their overall record to 9-8-1 and their Catawba Valley 2A mark to 8-4 prior today’s visit to East Burke, which will be followed by a trip to West Lincoln on Thursday. On the other side, Bandys dropped to 16-3 overall and 10-3 in league matches entering today’s visit to Bunker Hill, which will be followed by a road contest against nonconference Hopewell on Thursday.

South Caldwell 3, Ashe County 1: The Spartans beat the Huskies at home Monday in Hudson, with Andrew Pruette scoring two goals for South Caldwell and Ricky Flores registering the remaining goal. South Caldwell also received two assists from Tristan Mearns and one from Caden Pilato.

South Caldwell (11-4-3, 5-3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Hibriten tonight, while Ashe County (9-9-3, 1-6-2) visits Watauga.

East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0: The Cavaliers blanked the Rebels on the road Monday in Lincolnton, with Qwinton Hemphill scoring two goals to go with one goal from Danny Ramirez and one assist apiece from Gannon Stotts and Raleigh Slutsky. Goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez added five saves for East Burke, which improved to 6-14-1 overall and 5-8 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Lincoln to 3-17 and 0-12.

The Cavs host West Caldwell today, while the Rebels host Lincolnton today before entertaining West Caldwell on Thursday.

Lincolnton 6, Maiden 3: The Wolves defeated the Blue Devils at home Monday in Lincolnton. Despite the loss, Maiden got two goals from Nymeir Ramseur, one goal from Davis Higgins, two assists from Zachary Beard and one assist from Michael Ly.

Lincolnton (9-11-1, 8-5 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Lincoln today, while the Blue Devils (9-11, 5-8) host Newton-Conover.