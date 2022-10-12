H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory’s Bowman earns conference golfer of the year honors

LAKE NORMAN — The Western Foothills 3A Conference capped the regular season with a girls golf event hosted by East Lincoln on Tuesday at Cowan’s Ford Golf Club. The Mustangs finished with a team score of 145 to take first place, while St. Stephens came in second with 156 total strokes, Hickory took third with 157, West Iredell finished fourth with 175, Fred T. Foard came in fifth with 184, North Lincoln took sixth with 198 and North Iredell didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

East Lincoln also finished first in the conference standings with a total season score of 851, while Hickory came in second with 898 total strokes, St. Stephens finished third with 986 and Foard took fourth with 1,147. The remaining schools all missed at least one match and thus failed to qualify.

Individually, Hickory’s Lillian Bowman earned Western Foothills 3A golfer of the year honors after totaling 209 strokes this season, while East Lincoln’s Kyla Callahan was the runner-up with 210. The rest of the top 10, in order, consisted of Hickory’s Claire Graham (228), West Iredell’s Kennedy Gaulding (231), East Lincoln’s Aspen Greene (231) and Maddie Reynolds (253), St. Stephens’ Addie Kehoe (263), Eva Cronin (269) and Christa Swanner (277) and North Lincoln’s Samantha Klein (292).

During Tuesday’s match, first-place East Lincoln was led by a 44 from Callahan, a 49 from Greene and a 52 from Reynolds. Meanwhile, St. Stephens received a 48 from Kehoe, a 51 from Cronin and a 57 from Swanner.

Hickory got a 43 from Bowman, a 54 from Graham and a 60 from Abby Puett on Tuesday, while West Iredell received a 47 from Gaulding and 64s from Sadie Little and Bella Garcia. As for Foard, it was paced by 61s from Chloe DeLeon and Janelle Brown and a 62 from Lilly Perkins.

North Lincoln’s top three scorers in the regular-season finale consisted of Klein (63), Bailey Smith (67) and Ady Ross (68), while North Iredell was represented by Lilly Haynes (65) and Adryan Hoots (69).

The 3A West Regional tournament is scheduled for next Tuesday at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir.

VOLLEYBALL

Maiden 3, Lincolnton 0: The Blue Devils swept the Wolves on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, winning by set scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-17. Maiden received nine kills and nine digs from Ilysa Barr, six kills and 13 digs from Payton Miller, 18 digs and 16 assists from Aleah Ikard, 17 digs from Kennedie Noble and nine digs and 13 assists from Annalee Smith.

Maiden (15-6, 12-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) finishes the regular season with a trip to Newton-Conover on Thursday, while Lincolnton (5-14, 4-9) is at West Lincoln.

Bandys 3, West Caldwell 0: The Trojans topped the Warriors in straight sets at home Tuesday in Catawba, notching set victories of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-13. Bandys (14-6, 12-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bunker Hill on Thursday, while West Caldwell (0-19, 0-13) is at East Burke.

Newton-Conover 3, Bunker Hill 1: The Red Devils defeated the Bears in four sets on the road Tuesday in Claremont, improving to 8-9 overall and 8-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Thursday’s home match against Maiden. On the other side, Bunker Hill dropped to 5-14 overall and 4-9 in league play entering Thursday’s home contest against Bandys.

East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0: The Cavaliers swept the Rebels on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, winning by set scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-16. East Burke received nine kills and seven digs from Reese Abernethy, eight kills and four blocks from Aubree Grigg and eight kills and four digs from Katherine Greene.

East Burke (12-9, 8-5 Catawba Valley 2A) also got three aces, seven digs and 10 assists from Addy Fortenberry and six digs and nine assists from Caroline Pruitt. The Cavs host West Caldwell on Thursday, while West Lincoln (6-14, 5-8) hosts Lincolnton.