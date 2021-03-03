H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory lacrosse sweeps Asheville

The Hickory girls lacrosse team moved to 4-0 both overall and in Conference 15 play thanks to a 15-0 home win over Asheville on Monday in Hickory. Ellie Rumbaugh finished with seven goals and two assists for the Red Tornadoes, who also got three goals and one assist from Lauren Lyerly, three goals from Ella Richardson and two goals from Jayden Fralick.

Goalie Payton Rapisardi added 10 saves for Hickory, which hosts Patton today. As for Asheville (3-3, 3-3 Conference 15), it entertains St. Stephens today.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 15, Asheville 3

The Red Tornadoes improved to 3-1 both overall and in Conference 19 play with a 12-goal home victory over the Cougars on Monday in Hickory. Britt Rumbaugh had six goals and two assists for Hickory, which also received three goals and two assists from Miles Shramm, two goals and four assists from Caden Paradine, two goals and one assist from Paul Fogleman, one goal and one assist from Peter Zagaroli and one goal from Drew O’Malley.

In goal, David Pritchard had 12 saves and four ground balls for the Red Tornadoes, who host Patton tonight. On the other side, Asheville (0-5, 0-5 Conference 19) hosts St. Stephens tonight.