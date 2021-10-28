H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory golfer ties for 15th at state

JACKSON SPRINGS — In addition to the Newton-Conover girls golf team — which won the 1A/2A state championship this week as reported in Thursday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record — Catawba County also received a strong performance from Hickory’s Lillian Bowman during the 3A state championship tournament this past Monday and Tuesday at Foxfire Resort & Golf Club’s Grey Fox Course. After firing an 87 in the opening round, Bowman shot a 93 in the second round to finish in a tie for 15th with 180 total strokes (36-over-par).
Teammate Claire Graham also represented the Red Tornadoes, finishing with a two-day score of 209 (103, 106) to tie for 52nd out of 78 total golfers. The tournament was won by Fike with a team score of 565 (133-over), while Union Pines was the runner-up with 568 total strokes and Rockingham County totaled 576 to finish third.
Other scoring teams included fourth-place East Rowan (600), fifth-place Triton (602), six-place South Central (608), seventh-place Oak Grove (611), eighth-place Hibriten (628), ninth-place Cape Fear (638) and 10th-place North Lincoln (640). The top individual finisher was Eastern Alamance’s Emily Mathews with a two-day total of 144 (75, 69), while Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter came in second with 156 total strokes (78, 78) and Jillian Fatkin of South Brunswick was third with 163 (79, 84).
Hibriten was represented by Trinity White, Zoey Walker and Virginia Anders, who shot a 183 (93, 90), 222 (111, 111) and 223 (116, 107), respectively. White tied for 18th, while Walker finished 68th and Anders came in 69th.
BOYS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 8, Maiden 2
The Red Devils collected a six-goal home win over the Blue Devils on Wednesday in Newton, getting two goals and one assist from Chris Ramirez, two goals from Julian Anota-Connor, one goal and two assists from Benjamin Soto, one goal and one assist from Jesus Mejia, one goal from Jonathan Moreno and two assists from Brayan Maldonado-Guzman. On the other side, Maiden received one goal apiece from Nymeir Ramseur and Caleb Roundy, one assist each from Davis Higgins and Milton Rodriguez and 10 saves from goalkeeper Cooper Houser.
Newton-Conover finishes the regular season at 14-6-2 overall and 12-1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, while the Blue Devils are 6-12-1 and 4-10.
Bandys 5, Bunker Hill 0
The Trojans blanked the Bears at home Wednesday in Catawba, capturing their second consecutive victory to end the regular season at 15-7 overall and 9-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for Bunker Hill, it is now 7-10-2 overall and 5-8-1 in league play.
Fred T. Foard 3, Hickory 2
The Tigers ended the regular season with a road win over the Red Tornadoes on Wednesday in Hickory, snapping a three-match losing streak to move to 12-6 overall and 10-4 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. On the other side, Hickory enters the state playoffs with an overall record of 17-3-1 and a league mark of 11-2-1.
St. Stephens 7, Statesville 0
The Indians topped the Greyhounds at home Wednesday in Hickory, scoring four times in the opening half and three times in the second half to improve to 11-6-2 overall and 7-5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A. Following its 15th loss in a row, Statesville ends the season at 1-17-1 overall and 0-14 in league action.
Hibriten 9, South Caldwell 0
The Panthers cruised past the Spartans at home Wednesday in Lenoir, with Tyler Roberts scoring four goals for Hibriten to go with one goal and five assists from Kevin Rivera-Rios, one goal and one assist from Johnny Pineda, one goal apiece from Miguel Garcia, Gerardo Rodriguez and Douglas Beltrand and one assist from David Franquiz. Kendall Bryant and JT Goudas added two and one save, respectively, in goal.
Hibriten improved to 17-1 overall and 9-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell dropped to 3-10-1 and 3-6-1.
West Caldwell 4, East Burke 3
The Warriors earned a one-goal home win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Lenoir, with Jace Bumgarner registering one goal and two assists to go with one goal apiece from Brian Silva, Gasper Domingo and Axel Briones and four saves from goalkeeper Jose Euceda. West Caldwell caps the regular season with an overall record of 10-11 and a Catawba Valley 2A mark of 8-6, while East Burke is now 3-15-2 and 2-11-1.
Freedom 2, Alexander Central 1
The Patriots slipped past the Cougars in overtime during Wednesday’s home match in Morganton, with Alexander Central’s goal coming from Ethan Teague. Freedom ends the regular season with an overall record of 8-8-4 and a Northwestern 3A/4A mark of 4-5-1, while Alexander Central enters today's nonconference road contest at Statesville at 7-13-1 and 3-7.
Mountain Heritage 7, Draughn 0
The Wildcats were dropped on the road Wednesday in Burnsville, falling to 0-13 overall and 0-10 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. On the other side, Mountain Heritage moved to 7-3-1 overall and 6-3-1 in league play.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Statesville 34, Hickory 13
The Greyhounds snapped the Red Tornadoes’ four-game winning streak at home Wednesday in Statesville, clinching the inaugural Western Foothills 3A title with a 21-point victory that improved Statesville’s record to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in league play. As for Hickory, it dropped to 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A.
Statesville led 13-0 after the first quarter and 27-0 at the half before being outscored 13-7 in the second half. Hickory’s touchdowns came on a 19-yard pass from Turner Wood to Dashawn Medley in the third quarter and a 3-yard run from Medley in the fourth.
Wood completed 15 of 27 passes for 241 yards, but threw three interceptions. His primary targets were Dontae Baker (five catches for 80 yards), Rico Walker (four catches for 60 yards) and Tyquan Hill (three catches for 52 yards).
JV FOOTBALL
Newton-Conover 34, Maiden 28
The Red Devils led 14-0 before being outscored 28-14 in the third and fourth quarters of Wednesday’s home game in Newton. However, Newton-Conover was able to outlast the Blue Devils in overtime to end the season at 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A.
Maiden finishes the fall at 6-4 overall and 4-2 in league play.
Alexander Central 32, Indian Land 6
The Cougars defeated the nonconference Warriors on the road Wednesday in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Alexander Central finishes the season at 5-1, while Indian Land went 1-5.