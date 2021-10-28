H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory golfer ties for 15th at state

St. Stephens 7, Statesville 0

The Indians topped the Greyhounds at home Wednesday in Hickory, scoring four times in the opening half and three times in the second half to improve to 11-6-2 overall and 7-5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A. Following its 15th loss in a row, Statesville ends the season at 1-17-1 overall and 0-14 in league action.

Hibriten 9, South Caldwell 0

The Panthers cruised past the Spartans at home Wednesday in Lenoir, with Tyler Roberts scoring four goals for Hibriten to go with one goal and five assists from Kevin Rivera-Rios, one goal and one assist from Johnny Pineda, one goal apiece from Miguel Garcia, Gerardo Rodriguez and Douglas Beltrand and one assist from David Franquiz. Kendall Bryant and JT Goudas added two and one save, respectively, in goal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hibriten improved to 17-1 overall and 9-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell dropped to 3-10-1 and 3-6-1.

West Caldwell 4, East Burke 3