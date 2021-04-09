H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls soccer shuts out Spartans

The Hickory girls soccer team blanked South Caldwell on the road Wednesday in Hudson, scoring five goals in the opening half before adding another in the second half. Addie Barrier had three goals and one assist for the Red Tornadoes, who also got one goal apiece from Madeleine Mosteller, Mollie Monroe and Jayden Fralick to go with two assists from Mosteller and one from Fralick.

Goalkeeper Taylor Rose finished with three saves en route to her fifth shutout of the season as Hickory improved to 6-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Red Tornadoes travel to McDowell on Tuesday, while the Spartans (2-5, 2-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) host Freedom on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Stephens 8, Alexander Central 1: The Indians led 7-0 at the half before both teams scored in the second half of a seven-goal home victory for St. Stephens on Wednesday in Hickory. Juliette Hessong recorded two goals and two assists for the Indians, who also received two goals and one assist from Linsy Rios, one goal and one assist from Bradyn Roberts and one goal each from Olivia Beane, Mira Fogle and Rachel Hodakowski.

St. Stephens (4-2, 4-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Watauga on Monday, while the Cougars (1-6, 1-6) visit McDowell.