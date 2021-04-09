H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls soccer shuts out Spartans

The Hickory girls soccer team blanked South Caldwell on the road Wednesday in Hudson, scoring five goals in the opening half before adding another in the second half. Addie Barrier had three goals and one assist for the Red Tornadoes, who also got one goal apiece from Madeleine Mosteller, Mollie Monroe and Jayden Fralick to go with two assists from Mosteller and one from Fralick.
Goalkeeper Taylor Rose finished with three saves en route to her fifth shutout of the season as Hickory improved to 6-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Red Tornadoes travel to McDowell on Tuesday, while the Spartans (2-5, 2-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) host Freedom on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Stephens 8, Alexander Central 1: The Indians led 7-0 at the half before both teams scored in the second half of a seven-goal home victory for St. Stephens on Wednesday in Hickory. Juliette Hessong recorded two goals and two assists for the Indians, who also received two goals and one assist from Linsy Rios, one goal and one assist from Bradyn Roberts and one goal each from Olivia Beane, Mira Fogle and Rachel Hodakowski.
St. Stephens (4-2, 4-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Watauga on Monday, while the Cougars (1-6, 1-6) visit McDowell.
Bandys 3, Maiden 2: The Trojans slipped past the Blue Devils at home Wednesday in Catawba, bouncing back from a loss in their previous contest to improve to 2-5 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference. On the other side, Maiden is now 4-3 in both.
Bandys travels to Newton-Conover on Monday, while Maiden hosts West Lincoln.
SOFTBALL
Alexander Central 5, St. Stephens 1: The Cougars topped the Indians on the road Wednesday in Hickory, outhitting them 8-2 behind two hits and one RBI from Ava Chapman, two hits from Kirstyn Herman, one hit and two RBIs from Faith Carrigan and one hit apiece from Chesney Stikeleather, Peyton Price and Payton Campbell. Abby Teague also had an RBI for Alexander Central, while Carrigan improved to 4-1 in the pitcher’s circle after tossing seven innings of one-run, two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
St. Stephens (4-4, 3-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) got one hit and one RBI from Shelby Dale, with Macey Pennell registering the other hit for the hosts. The Indians host Watauga on Monday, while Alexander Central (7-1, 6-1) is at McDowell.
South Caldwell 11, Hickory 0: The Spartans were too much for the Red Tornadoes at home Wednesday in Hudson, winning in five innings via the 10-run mercy rule. South Caldwell scored single runs in the first and third innings before scoring five times in the fourth and four times in the fifth.
South Caldwell (6-1, 6-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) received home runs from Jasmine Hall, Addison Blair and Regan Weisner to account for three of its nine hits. Other players recording hits for the Spartans included Ciara Hanson, Kadie Becker, Kaylee Anderson, Kenley Jackson, Maddie Carpenter and Zoey Shatley.
Becker was the winning pitcher after tossing five innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with five strikeouts and two walks. The Spartans host Freedom on Monday, while Hickory (3-5, 2-5) travels to nonconference Hunter Huss.
East Lincoln 7, Newton-Conover 0: The Mustangs blanked the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Denver, winning in six innings via the 10-run mercy rule. East Lincoln improved to 7-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Newton-Conover dropped to 4-3 in both.
Newton-Conover finished with three hits, with Jayla Woods, Kayla Holler and Georgia Ingle tallying one apiece. The Red Devils hosted Lake Norman Charter on Thursday before visiting North Lincoln on Tuesday, while the Mustangs hosted Bandys on Thursday before entertaining Maiden on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Lake Norman Charter 7, Maiden 2: The Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season on the road Wednesday in Huntersville, falling to 3-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. Meanwhile, the Knights are now 4-1 in both.
Maiden won at No. 2 singles as Greyson Eneix defeated Daniel Gartner 4-6, 6-0, 10-7. The Blue Devils also received a win from their top doubles team of Warner Laxton and Eneix, as the duo beat Will Chiappetta and Gartner by an 8-3 score.
Maiden hosts North Lincoln on Monday, while Lake Norman Charter travels to Newton-Conover.