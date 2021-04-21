H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls soccer routs Cougars

The Hickory girls soccer team shut out Alexander Central 8-0 on the road, Monday in Taylorsville, improving to 9-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Madeline Mosteller finished with three goals and two assists for the Red Tornadoes, while Addie Barrier had two goals and two assists, Jayden Fralick had one goal and one assist and Brooke Rowland and Litzy Hernandez had one goal apiece.
Goalkeeper Taylor Rose added five saves for Hickory en route to her seventh shutout of the season. The Red Tornadoes visit St. Stephens on Thursday, while the Cougars (2-8, 2-8 Northwestern 3A/4A) host South Caldwell.
GIRLS SOCCERSt. Stephens 4, South Caldwell 0
The Indians defeated the Spartans at home Monday in Hickory, scoring three goals in the first half and one in the second half. St. Stephens moved to 7-2 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while South Caldwell is now 3-7 in both.
St. Stephens hosts Hickory on Thursday, while South Caldwell is at Alexander Central.
North Lincoln 2, Maiden 2
The Blue Devils settled for a tie during Monday’s home match in Maiden. Brittny Cabalceta recorded one goal and one assist for Maiden, with Payton Nolley scoring the other goal for the Blue Devils and Emma Shokes finishing with nine saves in goal.
Maiden (5-4-1, 5-4-1 South Fork 2A Conference) visits East Lincoln today before traveling to Lincolnton on Friday, while North Lincoln (4-5-1, 4-5-1) hosts Newton-Conover today.
East Lincoln 4, Bandys 0
The Mustangs blanked the Trojans on the road Monday in Catawba. Leading 2-0 at the half, East Lincoln also scored twice in the second half.
East Lincoln (8-3, 8-3 South Fork 2A) hosts Maiden today, while Bandys (2-7, 2-7) is at West Lincoln.
Lake Norman Charter 9,
Newton-Conover 0
The Knights earned a road victory over the Red Devils on Monday in Newton. Lake Norman Charter led 6-0 at halftime before scoring three more goals in the second half.
Lake Norman Charter (11-0, 11-0 South Fork 2A) travels to Lincolnton today, while Newton-Conover (6-5, 6-5) visits North Lincoln.
SOFTBALLAlexander Central 16, Hickory 0
The Cougars beat the Red Tornadoes in five innings at home Monday in Taylorsville, scoring four runs in the first inning, one in the second and 11 in the fourth. Alexander Central outhit Hickory 18-2 and also benefitted from five errors by the Red Tornadoes.
Chesney Stikeleather had four hits and one RBI for Alexander Central (10-1, 9-1 Northwestern 3A/4A), while Faith Carrigan had three hits and six RBIs, Kirstyn Herman had two hits and four RBIs, Peyton Price had two hits and one RBI, Payton Campbell had one hit and one RBI and Karen Kerley, Kenzie Church, Kassie Eldreth, Averie Presnell, Abby Teague and Kara Hinkle each had one hit. Carrigan and Herman each homered twice, with Carrigan also picking up the win in the pitcher’s circle after tossing five innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Hickory (4-7, 2-7) got one hit apiece from Carlee Logan and Maddie Jones. The Red Tornadoes travel to St. Stephens on Thursday, while the Cougars host South Caldwell.
South Caldwell 8, St. Stephens 0
The Spartans earned a shutout victory on the road Monday in Hickory, with Jasmine Hall recording a two-hit game to lead South Caldwell. On the other side, St. Stephens struggled against winning pitcher Kadie Becker, who threw seven innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks for the Spartans.
South Caldwell (9-1, 9-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Alexander Central on Thursday, while St. Stephens (5-5, 4-5) hosts Hickory.
North Lincoln 15, Maiden 12
The Knights defeated the Blue Devils in a high-scoring affair on the road Monday in Maiden. Macy Michael was 4-for-4 with a home run to lead Maiden, while Morgan MaCaslin paced the North Lincoln offense with a 4-for-5 night that included a pair of homers.
Maiden (5-5, 5-5 South Fork 2A) is at Newton-Conover on Thursday, while North Lincoln (5-4, 5-4) visits Lincolnton.
BOYS TENNISFred T. Foard 9, Patton 0
The Tigers nabbed a convincing road win over the Panthers on Monday in Morganton. Singles winners for Fred T. Foard included Luke Fountain (6-1, 6-0 over Charlie Gessner), Connor Josey (6-1, 6-2 over Nick Corn), Graham Wright (6-2, 6-1 over Braxton Mull), Grayson Walker (6-1, 6-1 over Ransom Vance), Jonathan Druel (6-2, 6-3 over Om Shah) and Brandon Henderson (6-4, 6-2 over Coley Welch).
Doubles winners for the Tigers (6-2 overall, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) included the teams of Fountain and Wright (8-4 over Gessner and Corn), Josey and Walker (8-1 over Mull and Vance) and Dalton Berg and Anthony Dunmore (8-5 over Shah and Welch). Foard hosted Draughn in the Tigers’ regular-season finale on Tuesday before participating in the conference tournament next week, while Patton (6-2 overall, 4-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosted West Caldwell on Tuesday.