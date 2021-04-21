H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls soccer routs Cougars

The Hickory girls soccer team shut out Alexander Central 8-0 on the road, Monday in Taylorsville, improving to 9-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Madeline Mosteller finished with three goals and two assists for the Red Tornadoes, while Addie Barrier had two goals and two assists, Jayden Fralick had one goal and one assist and Brooke Rowland and Litzy Hernandez had one goal apiece.

Goalkeeper Taylor Rose added five saves for Hickory en route to her seventh shutout of the season. The Red Tornadoes visit St. Stephens on Thursday, while the Cougars (2-8, 2-8 Northwestern 3A/4A) host South Caldwell.

GIRLS SOCCERSt. Stephens 4, South Caldwell 0

The Indians defeated the Spartans at home Monday in Hickory, scoring three goals in the first half and one in the second half. St. Stephens moved to 7-2 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while South Caldwell is now 3-7 in both.

St. Stephens hosts Hickory on Thursday, while South Caldwell is at Alexander Central.

North Lincoln 2, Maiden 2