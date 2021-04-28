H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls soccer drops McDowell

Watauga hosts Alexander Central tonight, while South Caldwell has completed the 2021 season.

Draughn 5, East Burke 0

The Wildcats shut out the Cavaliers on the road Monday in Icard, improving to 6-5 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. As for East Burke, it is now 3-8-1 in both.

Draughn visited West Iredell on Tuesday before capping the regular season with a home match against West Caldwell on Thursday. On the other side, East Burke traveled to West Caldwell on Tuesday before visiting Fred T. Foard on Thursday.

SOFTBALLSt. Stephens 3, Freedom 0

The Indians blanked the Patriots at home Monday in Hickory, scoring all three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. St. Stephens outhit Freedom 7-2, with Baylee Bumgarner registering a game-high three hits in support of pitcher Mayson Lail, who struck out 16 in a complete-game effort.

St. Stephens (7-5, 6-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits McDowell today, while Freedom (0-13, 0-11) hosts Hickory.

South Caldwell 8, Watauga 4