H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls soccer drops McDowell

The Hickory girls soccer team moved to 11-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with a 7-0 home win over McDowell on Monday in Hickory. Madeline Mosteller finished with two goals and one assist for the Red Tornadoes, while Nicole Kozischeck, Jayden Fralick and Brooke Rowland each had one goal and one assist, Olivia Eaton and Taylen Light scored one goal apiece and Addie Barrier dished out three assists.
Taylor Rose had five saves for Hickory, which travels to Freedom today. Meanwhile, the Titans (0-11, 0-11 Northwestern 3A/4A) host St. Stephens today.
GIRLS SOCCERMaiden 3, Newton-Conover 1
The Blue Devils knocked off the Red Devils on the road Monday in Newton. Pachia Khang, Brittny Cabalceta and Annalee Smith had one goal apiece for Maiden, while Liz Mroz had an assist on Khang’s goal.
Maiden (7-5-1, 7-5-1 South Fork 2A Conference) hosts Lincolnton today, while Newton-Conover (7-6, 7-6) — which got its only goal Monday from Lilly Gargis off an assist from Madeline Loy — travels to East Lincoln.
Watauga 4, South Caldwell 0
The Pioneers scored once in the first half of Monday’s road win over the Spartans in Hudson before adding three goals in the second half. Watauga moved to 8-3 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while South Caldwell is now 4-8 in both.
Watauga hosts Alexander Central tonight, while South Caldwell has completed the 2021 season.
Draughn 5, East Burke 0
The Wildcats shut out the Cavaliers on the road Monday in Icard, improving to 6-5 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. As for East Burke, it is now 3-8-1 in both.
Draughn visited West Iredell on Tuesday before capping the regular season with a home match against West Caldwell on Thursday. On the other side, East Burke traveled to West Caldwell on Tuesday before visiting Fred T. Foard on Thursday.
SOFTBALLSt. Stephens 3, Freedom 0
The Indians blanked the Patriots at home Monday in Hickory, scoring all three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. St. Stephens outhit Freedom 7-2, with Baylee Bumgarner registering a game-high three hits in support of pitcher Mayson Lail, who struck out 16 in a complete-game effort.
St. Stephens (7-5, 6-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits McDowell today, while Freedom (0-13, 0-11) hosts Hickory.
South Caldwell 8, Watauga 4
The Spartans doubled up the Pioneers at home Monday in Hudson, receiving three hits from Maddie Carpenter and two hits and six RBIs from Kadie Becker. South Caldwell also got one hit and one RBI from Ciara Hanson to go with one hit apiece from Kenley Jackson and Regan Weisner, while Becker was the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of four-run, six-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
South Caldwell (12-1, 12-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) has completed its regular-season slate, while Watauga (4-9, 4-7) hosts Alexander Central in its final contest today.
McDowell 14, Hickory 3
The Red Tornadoes lost in five innings at home Monday in Hickory, dropping to 4-9 overall and 2-9 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. With the victory, the Titans are now 7-5 overall and 6-5 in league play.
The Red Tornadoes, who received one hit apiece from Kayla Ruff, Maddie Jones, Kami Bolick and Mackenzie Hammons, travel to Freedom today. Meanwhile, McDowell hosts St. Stephens today.
Draughn 9, East Burke 3
The Wildcats defeated the Cavaliers on the road Monday in Icard, moving to 7-5 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. On the other side, East Burke is now 4-8 in both.
Draughn has completed its 2021 schedule, while the Cavs visited West Caldwell on Tuesday before hosting Fred T. Foard on Thursday.
BOYS TENNISSt. Stephens 9, South Caldwell 0
The Indians knocked off the Spartans on the road Monday in Hudson. St. Stephens improved to 4-1 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while South Caldwell fell to 3-5 and 1-3.
St. Stephens travels to Hickory today, while South Caldwell is at Alexander Central.
Hickory 8, Alexander Central 1
The Red Tornadoes won all six singles matches and two doubles matches on the road Monday in Taylorsville. Singles winners for Hickory included Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0 over Luke Davis), Costen Holtzman (6-0, 6-0 over Evan Sharpe), Lewis Tate (6-0, 6-1 over Bodie King), Jack McIntosh (6-0, 6-0 over Jose Rodriguez), Chris Diamonti (6-0, 6-0 over Robbie Herman) and Julian Camacho (6-0, 6-1 over Samuel Law).
In doubles action, Hickory (7-0 overall, 6-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) received victories from the teams of Lovern and Will Prince (8-0 over Davis and King) and Jack Nexen and Parker Yount (8-1 over Law and Micah Kerley), while Alexander Central (1-7 overall, 1-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) got a win from the team of Sharpe and Rodriguez (8-4 over Maddox McCleur and Will Rudisil). The Red Tornadoes host St. Stephens today, while the Cougars entertain South Caldwell.