H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls soccer defeats Freedom to cap unbeaten regular season

At the plate, Hickory (5-9, 3-9 Northwestern 3A/4A) got five hits including a triple, a double and three singles from Abby Puett, who also had two RBIs and two stolen bases. Jaiden Sipe added four hits, two RBIs and a stolen base, while Kami Bolick also had four hits including a home run to go with a stolen base, Hammons had three hits including a triple and an RBI and Maddie Jones finished with two hits including a homer and two RBIs.

Freedom ends the season at 0-14 overall and 0-12 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.

McDowell 3, St. Stephens 2

The Titans defeated the Indians in 12 innings at home Wednesday in Marion despite being outhit 11-2. St. Stephens committed six errors in the contest, but was led by three hits apiece from Chloe Henline and Zoey Boston to go with pitcher Mayson Lail’s 11-plus innings of three-run, two-hit ball with 16 strikeouts and three walks.

St. Stephens ends the season at 7-6 overall and 6-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while McDowell finishes 8-5 and 7-5.

Alexander Central 14, Watauga 0