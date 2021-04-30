H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls soccer defeats Freedom to cap unbeaten regular season

The Hickory girls soccer team capped an unbeaten regular season with a 6-1 road victory over Freedom on Wednesday in Morganton. The Red Tornadoes led 4-1 at the half before adding two goals in the second half.
Madeline Mosteller finished with four goals and one assist for Hickory (12-0, 12-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), while Addie Barrier had two goals to go with two assists from Brooke Rowland and one assist from Zoey Tucker. Taylor Rose added two saves in goal as the Red Tornadoes limited the Patriots (6-6, 6-6) to a single score on a penalty kick by Haley Morales Rodriguez.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will release brackets for the 3A state playoffs on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCERSt. Stephens 9, McDowell 0
The Indians shut out the Titans on the road Wednesday in Marion. Juliette Hessong scored four goals and dished out two assists, while Kylie Yang had one goal and two assists, Hailey Prichett and Mira Fogle each had one goal and one assist and Rinnah Gheorghica and Linsy Rios registered one goal apiece.
St. Stephens ends the regular season at 9-3 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while McDowell finishes at 0-12 in both.
Maiden 4, Lincolnton 3
The Blue Devils topped the Wolves at home Wednesday in Maiden, getting three goals and one assist from Brittny Cabalceta and one goal and one assist from Alison Cabalceta. Liz Mroz added one assist for Maiden, which finishes the season at 8-5-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A.
On the other side, Lincolnton ends the season at 5-9 both overall and in league play.
East Lincoln 8, Newton-Conover 0
The Mustangs blanked the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Denver, scoring seven times in the opening half before adding another goal in the second half. East Lincoln ends the regular season at 11-3 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Newton-Conover finishes at 7-7 in both.
The 2A state playoff brackets will be released by the NCHSAA on Saturday.
North Lincoln 2, Bandys 0
The Knights took down the Trojans at home Wednesday in Lincolnton, scoring once in each half. North Lincoln improved to 6-6-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Bandys fell to 3-10 in both.
The teams played again on Thursday, with Bandys hosting the Knights in both squads’ season finale.
Watauga 9, Alexander Central 0
The Pioneers shut out the Cougars at home Wednesday in Boone, finishing 9-3 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Meanwhile, Alexander Central dropped to 2-10 in both following its fourth consecutive loss to end the season.
SOFTBALLHickory 15, Freedom 12
The Red Tornadoes earned a three-run road win over the Patriots in nine innings on Wednesday in Morganton. Mackenzie Hammons received the start in the pitcher’s circle, while Carlee Logan was the winning pitcher for Hickory.
At the plate, Hickory (5-9, 3-9 Northwestern 3A/4A) got five hits including a triple, a double and three singles from Abby Puett, who also had two RBIs and two stolen bases. Jaiden Sipe added four hits, two RBIs and a stolen base, while Kami Bolick also had four hits including a home run to go with a stolen base, Hammons had three hits including a triple and an RBI and Maddie Jones finished with two hits including a homer and two RBIs.
Freedom ends the season at 0-14 overall and 0-12 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
McDowell 3, St. Stephens 2
The Titans defeated the Indians in 12 innings at home Wednesday in Marion despite being outhit 11-2. St. Stephens committed six errors in the contest, but was led by three hits apiece from Chloe Henline and Zoey Boston to go with pitcher Mayson Lail’s 11-plus innings of three-run, two-hit ball with 16 strikeouts and three walks.
St. Stephens ends the season at 7-6 overall and 6-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while McDowell finishes 8-5 and 7-5.
Alexander Central 14, Watauga 0
The Cougars routed the Pioneers in five innings in both teams’ regular-season finale on the road Wednesday in Boone, receiving four hits and seven RBIs from Faith Carrigan, three hits from Chesney Stikeleather, two hits and two RBIs from both Anna Jordan and Abby Teague, one hit and one RBI from Peyton Price and one hit apiece from Ava Chapman, Kirstyn Herman and Payton Campbell. Kara Hinkle was the winning pitcher for Alexander Central after throwing five innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Alexander Central finishes the regular season at 11-3 overall and 10-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A and will now await its postseason fate when the 3A state playoff brackets are released by the NCHSAA on Saturday. On the other side, Watauga caps the season at 4-10 overall and 4-8 in league play.
GIRLS TENNISNorth Lincoln 5, Fred T. Foard 4
The Tigers dropped their season opener on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, but did win three singles matches and one doubles match. Singles victories for Fred T. Foard came from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0 over Caitlin Simcox), Claire Boger (7-6 (7-3), 6-2 over Anna Gore) and Adia Livert (7-6 (7-2), 6-0 over Madison File).
In doubles action, the Tigers (0-1 overall) got a victory from the team of Wolgemuth and Boger (8-3 over Simcox and Libby Huss). Foard hosted Maiden on Thursday before traveling to Hickory on Tuesday, while the Knights (1-0 overall) host South Point on Tuesday.
WRESTLINGBandys defeats Bradford Prep, South Iredell
The Trojans knocked off both Bradford Prep and South Iredell during a home tri-match on Wednesday in Catawba, improving to 4-0 on the season. The final score was 78-6 against Bradford Prep, while Bandys defeated South Iredell by a 71-9 score.
Winning wrestlers for Bandys against Bradford Prep were Hunter Wilhite at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Bryce Kirkland at 113 (pinned Gavin Mann), Trey Story at 120 (forfeit victory), Joey Levix at 126 (forfeit victory), Bryson Burkett at 132 (forfeit victory), William Nix at 138 (pinned Ethan Grasso), Trey Ballew at 145 (pinned Jackson Karlinchak), Ian Moore at 152 (pinned Jacob Sheets), Caleb Moore at 160 (forfeit victory), Raydyn Brooks at 170 (forfeit victory), Zackory Evans at 195 (pinned Samuel Oropeza), Austin Cline at 220 (pinned Malik Salem) and Camden Mongene at 285 (forfeit victory).
Against South Iredell, the Trojans received victories from Wilhite at 106 (forfeit victory), Kirkland at 113 (forfeit victory), Story at 120 (pinned Brock Cotton), Levix at 126 (pinned Aiden Burton), Burkett at 132 (pinned Landon Kaiser), Nix at 138 (forfeit victory), Ballew at 145 (16-0 technical fall over Nichalas Porter), Moore at 152 (pinned Troy Cotton), Moore at 160 (pinned Caleb Donaldson), Grayson Lail at 170 (forfeit victory), Brooks at 182 (pinned Jack Reep) and Evans at 195 (pinned Mike Rank).
Bandys visits West Iredell for a tri-match also involving West Wilkes on Tuesday.