H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls lacrosse finishes undefeated

South Caldwell 3, Alexander Central 2

The Spartans scored all three of their goals in the opening half during Wednesday’s home match in Hudson before holding off the Cougars in the second half. South Caldwell improved to 4-6 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A play.

As for Alexander Central, it dropped to 3-7-1 both overall and in league play.

Hibriten 11, Draughn 2

The Panthers cruised to an unbeaten regular season during Wednesday’s home contest in Lenoir. David Franquiz led Hibriten with three goals and two assists, while Johnny Pineda had two goals and Kevin Rivera-Rios had one goal and three assists.

Adding one goal and one assist apiece for the Panthers (14-0, 14-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) were Tyler Roberts, Miguel Ayala and Nick Hawkins, with Colby Roberts and Simon Hawkins chipping in one goal each to go with two assists from Griffin Bryson. As for Draughn, it ends the season at 0-11 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play.

East Burke 1, Bunker Hill 1