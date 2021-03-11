H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls lacrosse finishes undefeated

The Hickory girls lacrosse team completed the regular season with an undefeated record of 7-0 both overall and in Conference 15 play, defeating T.C. Roberson 16-5 during Wednesday’s home contest in Hickory. Ellie Rumbaugh had 10 goals, one assist, seven ground balls and eight draw controls for the Red Tornadoes, who also got two goals and one assist from Ella Richardson.
Hickory also received one goal apiece from Addie Barrier, Ellie Eichman, Delaney Deffke and Lauren Lyerly, with Peyton Rapisardi adding six saves in goal. The Rams finish the season at 5-6 overall and 5-4 in Conference 15 play, while the Red Tornadoes will find out their first-round state playoff opponent when the 3A brackets are revealed on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Stephens 5, Asheville 3
The Indians finished the regular season with a road win over the Cougars on Wednesday in Asheville. Ella Brannock scored three goals for St. Stephens, with Kaylee McGlamery and Kenzie Lee adding one apiece.
St. Stephens ends the regular season at 6-2 both overall and in Conference 15 play, while Asheville finishes 3-5 and 3-4.
BOYS LACROSSE
T.C. Roberson 14, Hickory 2
The Rams outscored the Red Tornadoes in all four quarters during Wednesday’s Conference 19 matchup in Hickory. Caden Paradine and Taylor Day had the goals for Hickory, which fell to 5-2 both overall and in conference play to end the regular season.
T.C. Roberson (10-0, 8-0 Conference 19) outscored the Red Tornadoes 4-1 in the opening quarter, 3-1 in the second period and 3-0 and 4-0 in the final two quarters.
BOYS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 4, West Caldwell 0
The Tigers shut out the Warriors at home Wednesday in Newton, improving to 11-2 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. On the other side, West Caldwell dropped to 5-6-1 in both.
Foard caps the regular season with a trip to West Caldwell today.
Watauga 1, Hickory 0
The Pioneers knocked off the Red Tornadoes in both teams’ regular-season finale on Wednesday in Boone. Watauga’s Hatch Sevensky scored the only goal of the contest on a penalty kick 30 seconds in.
Both squads finish the regular season at 11-1 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play to tie for the top spot in the league. Brackets for the 3A state playoffs will be revealed on Saturday.
South Caldwell 3, Alexander Central 2
The Spartans scored all three of their goals in the opening half during Wednesday’s home match in Hudson before holding off the Cougars in the second half. South Caldwell improved to 4-6 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A play.
As for Alexander Central, it dropped to 3-7-1 both overall and in league play.
Hibriten 11, Draughn 2
The Panthers cruised to an unbeaten regular season during Wednesday’s home contest in Lenoir. David Franquiz led Hibriten with three goals and two assists, while Johnny Pineda had two goals and Kevin Rivera-Rios had one goal and three assists.
Adding one goal and one assist apiece for the Panthers (14-0, 14-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) were Tyler Roberts, Miguel Ayala and Nick Hawkins, with Colby Roberts and Simon Hawkins chipping in one goal each to go with two assists from Griffin Bryson. As for Draughn, it ends the season at 0-11 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play.
East Burke 1, Bunker Hill 1
The Bears tied the Cavaliers during Wednesday’s season-ending home match in Claremont. A. Moua had the only goal for Bunker Hill off an assist from Diego Paz, while East Burke’s goal came from Brandon Garcia off an assist from Qwinton Hemphill.
Bunker Hill moved to 6-6-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while East Burke moved to 5-7-2 in both.
North Lincoln 2, Bandys 1
The Trojans scored their only goal in the second half of Wednesday’s home contest in Catawba, while the Knights scored in both halves. Bandys fell to 3-8-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference following its sixth consecutive loss.
On the other side, North Lincoln improved to 4-6-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A.
Lincolnton 7, Maiden 1
The Wolves knocked off the Blue Devils during Wednesday’s home match in Lincolnton. Maiden’s lone goal came from Nymeir Ramseur off an assist from Parker Lemmond-Pait, while Warner Laxton had 14 saves in goal to go with two from Cooper Houser.
Lincolnton moved to 7-3-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Maiden fell to 0-12 in both.