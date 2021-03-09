H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls lacrosse clinches conference title

Not only did the Hickory girls lacrosse team remain unbeaten during Monday’s road match against St. Stephens, but the Red Tornadoes also secured an outright Conference 15 championship with a 14-9 victory over their crosstown rivals in Hickory. Hickory received nine goals from Ellie Rumbaugh, who also had eight ground balls and eight draw controls.
Additionally, the Red Tornadoes (6-0, 6-0 Conference 15) got three goals, three ground balls and three draw controls from Ella Richardson. Lauren Lyerly added two goals and two ground balls, with Peyton Rapisardi notching five saves in goal.
St. Stephens (5-2, 5-2 Conference 15) ends the regular season at Asheville on Wednesday, while Hickory hosts T.C Roberson.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hickory 18, St. Stephens 10
The Red Tornadoes earned an eight-goal road victory over the Indians on Monday in Hickory, receiving seven goals, one assist, five ground balls and four faceoff wins from Miles Schramm. Jeremiah Johnson added five goals, one assist and two ground balls, while Caden Paradine had three goals, three assists, 12 ground balls and 10 faceoff wins to go with two goals and one assist from Drew O’Malley and one goal and three assists from Paul Fogleman.
Goalie David Pritchard tallied 20 saves for Hickory (5-1, 5-1 Conference 19), which hosts T.C. Roberson in Wednesday’s regular-season finale. Meanwhile, St. Stephens (1-5, 1-5) entertains Patton in its final contest today.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 7, Alexander Central 0
The Red Tornadoes clinched at least a share of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference title with a shutout win over the Cougars at home Monday in Hickory. Patrick Ceccato and Ernesto Poppante each scored twice for Hickory, while Carter Holt, Spears Culpepper and Jose Vallecillos finished with one goal apiece.
Holt dished out three assists for Hickory (11-0, 11-0 Northwestern 3A/4A), while Vallecillos, Nick Hutto and Brandon Hernandez each added one. Mackenzie Tonks had three saves in goal for the Red Tornadoes, who travel to Watauga on Wednesday, the same night Alexander Central (3-6-1, 3-6-1) visits South Caldwell.
Bunker Hill 10, Draughn 1
The Bears led 7-1 at the half before adding three more goals in the second half during Monday’s nine-goal home win over the Wildcats in Claremont. Thomas Gaviria finished with three goals and one assist, while Christian Garcia had two goals and one assist, Diego Paz had one goal and four assists, Aiden Avila and Raul Hernandez each had one goal and one assist, Kevin Gonzalez and Saul Rodriguez each had one goal and A. Moua and Lawson Vang each had one assist.
Goalkeepers Braden Guess and Connor Mejia each made two saves for Bunker Hill (6-6, 6-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), which hosts East Burke on Wednesday. As for Draughn (0-10, 0-10), it travels to Hibriten on Wednesday.
Newton-Conover 9, Maiden 0
The Red Devils scored seven times in the opening half before adding two goals in the second half of Monday’s road contest at Maiden. Newton-Conover improved to 8-1-2 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play, while the Blue Devils fell to 0-11 in both.
Newton-Conover hosts East Lincoln in both teams’ regular-season finale on Wednesday, while Maiden visits Lincolnton.
South Caldwell 4, St. Stephens 2
The Spartans doubled up the Indians on the road Monday in Hickory, winning both halves 2-1. South Caldwell moved to 3-6 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while St. Stephens is now 3-6-1 in both.
South Caldwell hosts Alexander Central on Wednesday, while St. Stephens entertains Watauga today before hosting Freedom on Thursday.
Patton 2, East Burke 1
The Panthers slipped past the Cavaliers at home Monday in Morganton, improving to 5-7-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. On the other side, East Burke dropped to 5-7-1 in both.
Patton hosts West Iredell on Wednesday, while East Burke travels to Bunker Hill.
Lake Norman Charter 3, Bandys 0
The Knights blanked the Trojans during Monday’s home match in Huntersville, scoring once in the first half and twice in the second half. Lake Norman Charter improved to 5-7 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Bandys is now 3-6-1 in both.
Lake Norman Charter visits nonconference Community School of Davidson on Wednesday, while Bandys travels to North Lincoln tonight before hosting North Lincoln on Wednesday.