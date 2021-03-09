H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls lacrosse clinches conference title

BOYS SOCCER

Hickory 7, Alexander Central 0

The Red Tornadoes clinched at least a share of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference title with a shutout win over the Cougars at home Monday in Hickory. Patrick Ceccato and Ernesto Poppante each scored twice for Hickory, while Carter Holt, Spears Culpepper and Jose Vallecillos finished with one goal apiece.

Holt dished out three assists for Hickory (11-0, 11-0 Northwestern 3A/4A), while Vallecillos, Nick Hutto and Brandon Hernandez each added one. Mackenzie Tonks had three saves in goal for the Red Tornadoes, who travel to Watauga on Wednesday, the same night Alexander Central (3-6-1, 3-6-1) visits South Caldwell.

Bunker Hill 10, Draughn 1

The Bears led 7-1 at the half before adding three more goals in the second half during Monday’s nine-goal home win over the Wildcats in Claremont. Thomas Gaviria finished with three goals and one assist, while Christian Garcia had two goals and one assist, Diego Paz had one goal and four assists, Aiden Avila and Raul Hernandez each had one goal and one assist, Kevin Gonzalez and Saul Rodriguez each had one goal and A. Moua and Lawson Vang each had one assist.