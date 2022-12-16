H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls, East Lincoln boys take 1st at Western Foothills 3A swim meet

The Hickory girls and East Lincoln boys both finished first during Tuesday’s Western Foothills 3A Conference swim meet at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. The Red Tornadoes posted a score of 237 points to lead a seven-team field on the girls’ side, while the Mustangs totaled 250 points to finish first out of seven squads on the boys’ side.

Finishing second through seventh on the girls’ side were East Lincoln (211 points), St. Stephens (201), Fred T. Foard (134), North Iredell (131), North Lincoln (110) and Statesville (37). On the boys’ side, North Lincoln came in second with 208 points to finish ahead of third-place St. Stephens (195), fourth-place Hickory (178), fifth-place Statesville (103), sixth-place Foard (33) and seventh-place North Iredell (8).

Hickory won the most events with eight victories, while East Lincoln captured six wins, St. Stephens won three events and North Lincoln nabbed one victory.

Individual event winners were as follows:

• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: Hickory (Colby Fields, Emma Pitts, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Denise Olguin-Abreu), 2:05.45

• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: East Lincoln (Rider Warner, Owen Pridmore, Zachary Clendenning, Ayden Miller), 1:54.68

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 2:07.11

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Owen Pridmore (East Lincoln), 2:03.59

• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Emma Pitts (Hickory), 2:17.32

• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Gunner Smith (St. Stephens), 2:20.79

• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 27.78 seconds

• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Zachary Clendenning (East Lincoln), 23.73 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Ella Brett Hitchcock (Hickory), 1:01.57

• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Rider Warner (East Lincoln), 1:01.34

• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Colby Fields (Hickory), 1:00.46

• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Joseph Mogray (Hickory), 53.14 seconds

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Hickory (Ella Brett Hitchcock, Denise Olguin-Abreu, Emma Pitts, Colby Fields), 1:54.19

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: East Lincoln (Rider Warner, Ayden Miller, Owen Pridmore, Zachary Clendenning), 1:42.59

• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Ella Brett Hitchcock (Hickory), 1:09.15

• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Aiden Deluca (North Lincoln), 59.38 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Emma Pitts (Hickory), 1:15.57

• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Zachary Clendenning (East Lincoln), 1:04.49

The next high school meet at the Hickory YMCA will be the Catawba County meet on Jan. 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Caldwell 41, McDowell 38: The Spartans defeated the Titans on the road Thursday in Marion, getting a game-high 24 points from Lillie Bumgarner to go with seven from Kennedy Setzer and five apiece from Kaylee Anderson and Landrie Smith. South Caldwell improved to 7-2, while McDowell is also now 7-2.

The Spartans — who trailed 14-11 at halftime on Thursday before outscoring the Titans 30-24 in the second half — visit Maiden on Tuesday and Hickory on Wednesday. As for McDowell, it travels to Avery County on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

McDowell 51, South Caldwell 41: The Titans knocked off the Spartans at home Thursday in Marion, overcoming a 10-point deficit at the end of the opening quarter by outscoring South Caldwell 13-6 in the second period, 13-11 in the third and 14-3 in the fourth. McDowell moved to 3-6, while South Caldwell dropped to 6-3.

McDowell is at Avery County on Tuesday, while the Spartans travel to Maiden on Tuesday before visiting Hickory on Wednesday.