H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls, East Lincoln boys post top scores during Western Foothills 3A swim meet

The latest Western Foothills 3A Conference swim meet took place on Wednesday at Lenoir-Rhyne, with the Hickory girls finishing first in a four-team field and East Lincoln taking the top spot on the boys’ side. The Hickory girls totaled 342 points, while St. Stephens finished second with 341, East Lincoln came in third with 291 and Fred T. Foard took fourth with 268.

On the boys’ side, the first-place Mustangs totaled 366 points to finish ahead of runner-up St. Stephens (358), third-place Hickory (266) and the fourth-place Tigers (69).

East Lincoln won eight events, while St. Stephens captured six victories, Hickory won five races and Foard finished with three wins.

Here’s a look at each individual event winner:

Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: St. Stephens (Zoe Coburn, Riley Caudle, Ava Gruber, Katie Parmenter), 2:04.11

Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: East Lincoln (Owen Pridmore, Zachary Clendenning, Rider Warner, Ayden Miller), 1:53.22

Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 2:03.03

Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Rider Warner (East Lincoln), 2:07.10

Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Kathryn Cinson (Fred T. Foard), 2:16.99

Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Noah Hedrick (St. Stephens), 2:20.74

Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Zoe Coburn (St. Stephens), 28.96 seconds

Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Zachary Clendenning (East Lincoln), 23.09 seconds

Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Ella Brett Hitchcock (Hickory), 1:04.10

Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Zachary Clendenning (East Lincoln), 55.43 seconds

Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Lucille Hall (Fred T. Foard), 48.74 seconds

Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Owen Pridmore (East Lincoln), 58.41 seconds

Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Kathryn Cinson (Fred T. Foard), 5:16.95

Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Noah Hedrick (St. Stephens), 5:35.71

Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Hickory (Colby Fields, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Emma Pitts, Emma Pfeifer), 1:55.58

Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: East Lincoln (Rider Warner, Ayden Miller, Owen Pridmore, Zachary Clendenning), 1:41.47

Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Zoe Coburn (St. Stephens), 1:05.76

Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Rider Warner (East Lincoln), 1:00.62

Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Emma Pitts (Hickory), 1:16.20

Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Charles Fields (Hickory), 1:11.46

Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: Hickory (Denise Olguin-Abreu, Stephanie Negrete-Perez, Maya Rodriguez, Michaela Smith), 3:45.10

Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: East Lincoln (Nicolas Rosselli, London Zogzas, Frederick Goskey, Daniel Overbay), 4:23.53

The next Western Foothills 3A meet is scheduled for Tuesday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA.

GIRLS BASKETBALLSouth Caldwell 40, Bandys 27: The Spartans knocked off the Trojans at home Wednesday in Hudson, getting 21 points from Kaylee Anderson, eight from Kennedy Setzer and six from Lillie Bumgarner. On the other side, Bandys received eight points from Brooklan Fisher and five from Kate Dutka.

South Caldwell (4-2) travels to West Caldwell tonight, while Bandys (2-3) hosts Pine Lake Prep.

Maiden 56, Patton 41: The Blue Devils defeated the Panthers on the road Wednesday in Morganton, improving to 1-3 ahead of tonight’s trip to St. Stephens. As for Patton, it fell to 0-5 prior to tonight’s road game against Freedom.

North Lincoln 63, Bunker Hill 41: The Knights took down the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont. Damireona Burch scored a career-high 33 points for Bunker Hill in the loss.

North Lincoln (1-2) is at Lincoln Charter tonight, while Bunker Hill (0-4) visits West Iredell.

BOYS BASKETBALLSouth Caldwell 65, Bandys 48: The Spartans handed the Trojans their first loss of the season at home Wednesday in Hudson, moving to 5-1 while dropping Bandys to 4-1. South Caldwell travels to West Caldwell tonight.

As for Bandys, it hosts Pine Lake Prep tonight.

Maiden 70, Patton 49: The Blue Devils beat the Panthers on the road Wednesday in Morganton, improving to 4-0 thanks to 23 points, six rebounds and three assists from Jalen Robinson to go with 19 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals from Raheim Misher and 17 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals from Chris Culliver. With the loss, Patton fell to 1-3.

Maiden travels to St. Stephens tonight, while Patton is at Freedom.

North Lincoln 53, Bunker Hill 43: The Knights upped their record to 3-0 with a 10-point road victory over the Bears on Wednesday in Claremont. North Lincoln led 16-8 after the first quarter, 28-20 at the half and 34-24 through three periods.

The Knights visit Lincoln Charter tonight, while Bunker Hill (0-4) travels to West Iredell.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELDBunker Hill hosts Polar Bear Kickoff: The Bears hosted the Polar Bear Kickoff on Wednesday in Claremont, with numerous schools including Alexander Central, Bandys, Draughn, East Burke, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Hickory, Newton-Conover, South Caldwell and West Caldwell attending.

Individual event winners were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Wilkes Central, 11:58.83

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Kings Mountain, 9:16.32

Girls’ 55-meter hurdles: Emmi Cheek (Ashe County), 9.90 seconds

Boys’ 55-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 8.17 seconds

Girls’ 55 meters: Alaya Gillespie (Statesville), 7.52 seconds

Boys’ 55 meters: Michael Sifford (Newton-Conover), 6.78 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: North Wilkes, 2:11.11

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Alexander Central, 1:38.29

Girls’ 1,600 meters: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton), 5:45.40

Boys’ 1,600 meters: Ben Martin (Bunker Hill), 4:51.77

Girls’ 500 meters: Sierra Church (West Lincoln), 1:31.53

Boys’ 500 meters: Sean Wilson (Wilkes Central), 1:12.31

Girls’ 1,000 meters: Abilene Dollar (Ashe County), 3:24.72

Boys’ 1,000 meters: Hunter Cruise (Kings Mountain), 3:01.04

Girls’ 300 meters: Emmi Cheek (Ashe County), 47.47 seconds

Boys’ 300 meters: Xavier McCleave (Bunker Hill), 38.94 seconds

Girls’ 3,200 meters: Divinity Ervin (Kings Mountain), 13:40.57

Boys’ 3,200 meters: Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 10:56.43

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: South Caldwell, 5:17.55

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 3:50.10

Girls’ shot put: Emily Hartsoe (Ashe County), 34 feet 6 inches

Boys’ shot put: Jesse Taylor (Hibriten), 40 feet 10 inches

Girls’ long jump: Jezik Martin (Ashe County), 14 feet 6.75 inches

Boys’ long jump: Kwan Oates (Hickory), 18 feet 10 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Sierra Church (West Lincoln), 31 feet 2 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Kwan Oates (Hickory), 38 feet 10.5 inches

Girls’ high jump: Zoey Owenby (West Lincoln), 4 feet 6 inches

Boys’ high jump: Sawyer Greene (Ashe County) and Marty Lovingood (Kings Mountain), 5 feet 0 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Jordyn Horan (St. Stephens), 8 feet 6 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Hunter Cruise (Kings Mountain), 10 feet 0 inches

Area runners who qualified for the state meet on Wednesday were St. Stephens’ Jordyn Horan in the girls’ pole vault, Newton-Conover’s Saniya Miller in the girls’ 55 meters (finished second with a time of 7.60 seconds), Bunker Hill’s Ayden Thompson in the boys’ 55 meters and the Bunker Hill boys’ 4x400-meter relay team.