H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls drop McDowell in opener

It has been a long time since the Hickory girls basketball team dropped its season opener, and that streak will continue for at least another year following the Red Tornadoes’ 49-38 road win over McDowell on Tuesday in Marion. Hickory held the Titans to just four field goals in the opening half before cruising to an 11-point victory.
The Red Tornadoes (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) received 12 points apiece from Finley Lefevers and Ellie Rumbaugh, with Lefevers also pulling down nine rebounds. Aysha Short added 10 points for Hickory, which defeated McDowell for the fourth consecutive time since a 58-56 road loss to the Titans on Jan. 25, 2019.
Hickory is at Freedom on Friday, while McDowell (0-1, 0-1) hosts St. Stephens.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Caldwell 53, Watauga 31
The Spartans routed the Pioneers in their season opener at home on Tuesday in Hudson, outscoring Watauga 14-7 in the first quarter, 6-2 in the second and 19-13 in the third en route to a 22-point win. Olivia Miller was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points for South Caldwell, with Kaitlyn Propst adding 12 to go with eight from Kaylee Anderson, four from Kenley Jackson and two from Katlyn Wynn.
South Caldwell (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts nonconference Hunter Huss on Friday, the same night Watauga (0-1, 0-1) entertains Northwestern 3A/4A foe Alexander Central.
Freedom 58, St Stephens 28
The Patriots dominated the Indians on the road Tuesday in Hickory, building a 10-8 advantage after the opening quarter and a 29-13 lead at halftime before outscoring St. Stephens 29-15 in the final period. Freedom’s Adair Garrison scored a game-high 19 points, while Christena Rhone had 15 and Danisha Hemphill finished with 10.
Kaylee McGlamery was the leading scorer for the Indians (0-1, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) with eight points, while Ella Pilkenton chipped in seven and Allie Reid and Elizabeth Sumpter tallied five apiece. St. Stephens visits McDowell on Friday, the same night the Patriots (1-0, 1-0) host Hickory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Caldwell 54, Watauga 46
The Spartans earned an eight-point home victory over the Pioneers on Tuesday in Hudson, giving them their first season-opening win since a 68-39 road triumph over Patton on Dec. 7, 2011. South Caldwell moved to 1-0 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A play, while Watauga fell to 0-1 in both.
The Spartans host nonconference Hunter Huss on Friday, while the Pioneers have a home game against league opponent Alexander Central.
McDowell 62, Hickory 46
The Red Tornadoes faltered on the road Tuesday in Marion, as they were outscored in every quarter on their way to a 16-point loss at the hands of the Titans. Rico Walker finished with a team-high 12 points for Hickory, while Jayden Maddox and Jack Cameron each added 11 to go with seven from Landan Maddox and five from Keagan Covington.
McDowell improved to 1-0 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A play ahead of Friday’s home game against St. Stephens, while Hickory is now 0-1 in both entering Friday’s road contest at Freedom.
Freedom 63, St. Stephens 48
The Patriots collected a 15-point road win over the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory, receiving a team-high 21 points from Daylin Pritchard to move to 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Drew Costello added 18 points for Freedom, which also got nine apiece from Mekhi Harris and Zaydin Pritchard.
J.I. Ikard paced St. Stephens (0-1, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) with a game-high 22 points, while Dayton Anderson added 14 for the Indians, who travel to McDowell on Friday. Freedom will also be in action on Friday when it hosts Hickory.
Lincolnton 58, Newton-Conover 53
The Wolves knocked off the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, sending Newton-Conover to an 0-1 start both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play. With the victory, Lincolnton moved to 1-0 in both.
The Red Devils travel to Bandys on Thursday for a contest that was originally scheduled for Friday, while the Wolves are slated to host East Lincoln on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Patton 3, Draughn 0
The Panthers swept the Wildcats at home Tuesday in Morganton. Set scores were 25-17, 25-22 and 25-13.
Patton is now 11-2 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play entering Thursday’s regular-season finale at East Burke, while Draughn ends the season at 7-6 in both.
West Iredell 3, East Burke 0
The Warriors topped the Cavaliers in straight sets on Tuesday at home, winning by set scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-13 in Statesville. East Burke was led by seven kills and three blocks from Danielle Foxx in the loss, while Kayleigh Icard and Reese Abernethy had 14 and 13 digs, respectively.
Erin Newton added five digs and 10 assists for the Cavs (4-8, 4-8 Northwestern Foothills 2A), who end the season with a home contest against Patton on Thursday. Meanwhile, West Iredell finishes the regular season at 9-4 both overall and in league action.