H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls drop McDowell in opener

The Red Tornadoes faltered on the road Tuesday in Marion, as they were outscored in every quarter on their way to a 16-point loss at the hands of the Titans. Rico Walker finished with a team-high 12 points for Hickory, while Jayden Maddox and Jack Cameron each added 11 to go with seven from Landan Maddox and five from Keagan Covington.

McDowell improved to 1-0 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A play ahead of Friday’s home game against St. Stephens, while Hickory is now 0-1 in both entering Friday’s road contest at Freedom.

Freedom 63, St. Stephens 48

The Patriots collected a 15-point road win over the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory, receiving a team-high 21 points from Daylin Pritchard to move to 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Drew Costello added 18 points for Freedom, which also got nine apiece from Mekhi Harris and Zaydin Pritchard.

J.I. Ikard paced St. Stephens (0-1, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) with a game-high 22 points, while Dayton Anderson added 14 for the Indians, who travel to McDowell on Friday. Freedom will also be in action on Friday when it hosts Hickory.

Lincolnton 58, Newton-Conover 53