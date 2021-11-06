H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory football slips past Mustangs

SYLVA — The Hickory football team hadn’t won a postseason game since 2012 prior to Friday’s trip to Smoky Mountain to open the 3A state playoffs. But the 21st-seeded Red Tornadoes ended their playoff win drought with a 37-34 upset of No. 12 Smoky Mountain, bouncing back from a 34-13 loss to unbeaten Statesville in the regular-season finale to end the Mustangs’ season.

Hickory (7-4) had lost its previous four playoff contests by an average of 28 points, but in their first postseason game under first-year head coach Joe Glass, the Red Tornadoes proved that they belong. Smoky Mountain (7-3) fell to 5-2 at home this season and had an overall five-game winning streak snapped by Hickory.

Isaiah McNeely put Smoky Mountain up 7-0 on a 33-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter before Hickory answered with a 13-yard scoring scamper from Josiah Edwards. The Red Tornadoes then took the lead on a 12-yard TD pass from Turner Wood to Melvin Dula at the 9:46 mark of the second quarter before McNeely tied things at 14-all on a 15-yard TD run late in the period. Nevertheless, Hickory led 22-14 at the half following a 24-yard TD pass from Wood to Dashawn Medley and the ensuing 2-point conversion run from Edwards with 25.1 seconds remaining until the intermission.