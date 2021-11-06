H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory football slips past Mustangs

SYLVA — The Hickory football team hadn’t won a postseason game since 2012 prior to Friday’s trip to Smoky Mountain to open the 3A state playoffs. But the 21st-seeded Red Tornadoes ended their playoff win drought with a 37-34 upset of No. 12 Smoky Mountain, bouncing back from a 34-13 loss to unbeaten Statesville in the regular-season finale to end the Mustangs’ season.
Hickory (7-4) had lost its previous four playoff contests by an average of 28 points, but in their first postseason game under first-year head coach Joe Glass, the Red Tornadoes proved that they belong. Smoky Mountain (7-3) fell to 5-2 at home this season and had an overall five-game winning streak snapped by Hickory.
Isaiah McNeely put Smoky Mountain up 7-0 on a 33-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter before Hickory answered with a 13-yard scoring scamper from Josiah Edwards. The Red Tornadoes then took the lead on a 12-yard TD pass from Turner Wood to Melvin Dula at the 9:46 mark of the second quarter before McNeely tied things at 14-all on a 15-yard TD run late in the period. Nevertheless, Hickory led 22-14 at the half following a 24-yard TD pass from Wood to Dashawn Medley and the ensuing 2-point conversion run from Edwards with 25.1 seconds remaining until the intermission.
In the third quarter, Wood hooked up with Tyquan Hill for a 16-yard TD pass and Medley added another 2-point conversion run to extend the Red Tornadoes’ advantage. Although Smoky Mountain notched a pair of scores in the third, Isaiah Lackey gave the Red Tornadoes a 37-26 advantage on a 5-yard TD run at the 9:10 mark of the final quarter before McNeely capped the scoring with his fourth TD on a 6-yard scoring burst with 5:11 to play.
Hickory travels to fifth-seeded North Davidson (7-3) in the second round next Friday after the Black Knights earned a 59-14 win over No. 28 West Henderson on Friday.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
No. 7 Hibriten 14, No. 26 Freedom 13
The Panthers defeated the Patriots by a 42-14 final during the regular season, but got all they could handle from their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes in the first round of the 3A state playoffs at home Friday in Lenoir. Hibriten improved to 7-3 and will host No. 10 Concord (7-3) in the second round next Friday after the Spiders knocked off No. 23 Tuscola 34-14 in the opening round, while Freedom ends the season at 5-5.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Hibriten found the end zone first on a 10-yard TD run from Coby Wilson in the second period. The Patriots responded with a TD that came after the Panthers blocked a Freedom field-goal attempt, with Jesus Becerra scooping up the loose ball and lateraling it to holder Avery Pollard who took it 14 yards for the score.
After Sadharri Moore gave Hibriten a 14-7 lead on a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter, Freedom recorded another scoring drive of its own in the fourth. Jaylen Barnett crossed the goal line from 11 yards out on fourth-and-1 to bring the Patriots within a point with less than four minutes remaining.
Instead of going for the tie, Freedom attempted a 2-point conversion, but Barnett was stopped short of the goal line and the Panthers were able to pick up enough first downs to run out the clock on their next possession. Hibriten outgained the Patriots 265-255 including a 237-177 edge on the ground, and the Panthers recovered three Freedom fumbles while only turning the ball over once.
No. 2 East Surry 30, No. 31 Newton-Conover 6
The Cardinals pulled away from the visiting Red Devils in the second half of Friday’s 2A state playoff opener in Pilot Mountain. After falling behind 3-0 on a 30-yard field goal from Newton-Conover’s Jason Brawley at the 2:14 mark of the first quarter, East Surry took the lead for good on a 31-yard fumble return from Daniel Villasenor with 8:51 left in the second.
After the Red Devils added a 25-yard field goal from Brawley late in the second quarter, Stephen Brantley gave the Cardinals a 10-6 halftime advantage on a 32-yard field goal as time expired. East Surry tacked on a 4-yard TD run from Folger Boaz midway through the third quarter, a 25-yard fumble return from Joseph Grezmak at the 2:43 mark of the third and a 34-yard TD pass from Boaz to Layton Allen with 4:45 left in the fourth.
Newton-Conover ends the season at 3-7, while East Surry (10-0) advances to the second round. The Cardinals will host either 15th-seeded Forbush or 18th-seeded North Surry — the game was postponed to Saturday — next Friday.
No. 10 Julius Chambers, No. 23 South Caldwell 20
The Cougars collected one of the biggest wins of the first round of the 4A state playoffs at home Friday in Charlotte, moving to 10-1 ahead of their second-round road matchup with No. 7 Hickory Ridge (9-2) next Friday. Hickory Ridge advanced courtesy of a 31-7 win over 26th-seeded A.C. Reynolds.
The Spartans fell to 7-3 after dropping their fourth straight opening-round contest. South Caldwell last won a playoff game in 2015, when it knocked off High Point Central 35-28 and A.L. Brown 23-14 in the first two rounds.