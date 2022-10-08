H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory football shuts out North Iredell, wins 3rd straight

OLIN — The Hickory football team extended its winning streak to three games with a 34-0 road victory over North Iredell on Friday. Quarterback Turner Wood completed his first 16 passes and finished 20 of 24 for 214 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jamien Little early in the second quarter.

Ellis Chappell added TD runs of 5, 8 and 5 yards for the Red Tornadoes (5-2, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference), who also received an 8-yard scoring scamper from Tylar Johnson in the final quarter. Hickory outgained the Raiders (1-6, 1-3) 350-79 on the night.

In other news regarding Hickory’s football team, junior wide receiver Dashawn Medley was named the Charlotte Observer’s high school football offensive player of the week for Week 7 after scoring four TDs and putting up more than 300 yards of total offense in the Red Tornadoes’ 42-28 victory over St. Stephens on Sept. 29. Hickory will look for its fourth consecutive victory when it hosts West Iredell next Friday, the same night North Iredell travels to Statesville.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Maiden 52, Bandys 27: The Blue Devils collected their fifth win in a row during Friday’s road game against the Trojans in Catawba, topping 50 points for the second straight week. Maiden led 14-6 at the end of the opening quarter, 23-6 at the half and 38-6 through three periods before winning by a 25-point final margin.

Maiden (6-1, 4-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts fellow league unbeaten Bunker Hill next Friday, while Bandys (2-5, 1-3) visits Newton-Conover.

Hibriten 63, Ashe County 40: The Panthers defeated the Huskies at home Friday in Lenoir, jumping out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter before holding a 37-28 advantage at halftime and a 50-40 lead through three quarters. Hibriten (3-4, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) travels to Watauga next Friday, while Ashe County (2-5, 0-2) hosts Freedom.

West Lincoln 35, Newton-Conover 26: The Rebels knocked off the Red Devils at home Friday in Lincolnton, outscoring them in each of the final three quarters after each team scored a TD in the first period. Despite the loss, Newton-Conover got 281 total yards of offense from Aiden Luangkhot (201 passing, 80 rushing), who also accounted for three of the Red Devils’ TDs (two passing, one rushing) to go with a scoring run from Ethan Okoro.

Maleec Fleming caught four passes for 93 yards and a TD for Newton-Conover, which also received a 36-yard TD catch from Ty Miller. West Lincoln (5-2, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A) snapped a two-game losing skid ahead of next Friday’s visit to West Caldwell, while the Red Devils dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in league play entering next Friday’s home game against Bandys.

Watauga 34, Alexander Central 20: The Pioneers earned a 14-point road win over the Cougars on Friday in Taylorsville, scoring the game’s first two TDs and three of the last four en route to their third consecutive victory. Alexander Central’s ground game was paced by Sawyer Chapman-Mays’ 23 carries for 95 yards and a TD, while Tanner Moore passed for a score and threw for another — the latter coming on a 15-yard hookup with Nate Erkman.

Luke Hammer added 115 yards on two receptions for Watauga (6-1, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A), which hosts Hibriten next Friday. On the other side, Alexander Central (3-4, 1-1) visits South Caldwell next Friday.

Freedom 37, South Caldwell 21: The Patriots took down the Spartans at home Friday in Morganton, scoring TDs on offense, defense and special teams in a 16-point win over their Northwestern 3A/4A opponents. The defensive score came on a Curt Young fumble recovery in the opening quarter, while the special teams TD was courtesy of an 89-yard kickoff return by Sacred Baylor in the third.

South Caldwell was led by Anderson Raynor’s 10 carries for 57 yards and two TDs to go with 174 passing yards, including 157 yards on six receptions by JB Robbins. Sylas Scruggs scored the Spartans’ remaining TD on a 3-yard run, while teammate Suan Moore was the game’s leading rusher with 118 yards on 15 carries.

Freedom (4-3, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Ashe County next Friday, while the Spartans (4-3, 0-2) host Alexander Central.

Lincolnton 42, West Caldwell 13: The Wolves knocked off the Warriors at home Friday in Lincolnton, outscoring West Caldwell 14-0 in the second half to improve to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of next Friday’s trip to East Burke. As for West Caldwell (0-7, 0-4 Catawba Valley 2A), it hosts West Lincoln next Friday.

East Lincoln 63, Fred T. Foard 3: The Mustangs held an opposing team to single digits for the sixth time in seven games this season as they moved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Western Foothills 3A with a 60-point road triumph over the Tigers on Friday in Newton. East Lincoln has now outscored opponents 292-30 in 2022.

The Mustangs visit St. Stephens next Friday, while Foard (0-7, 0-4 Western Foothills 3A) is at North Lincoln.