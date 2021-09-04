H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory football routs Draughn to snap 10-game losing streak

VALDESE — For the first time since Nov. 8, 2019, the Hickory football team left the gridiron with a victory. After losing their previous 10 games — including all seven this past spring and the first two this season — the Red Tornadoes cruised to a 37-13 nonconference triumph over Draughn on the road Friday.
Hickory (1-2) outscored the Wildcats (0-2) 22-7 in the second half to collect its first win since also scoring 37 points in a three-point road victory over crosstown rival St. Stephens to end the 2019 regular season. The Red Tornadoes and Draughn had never faced off prior to Friday’s matchup.
Hickory’s Josiah Edwards scored the game’s first touchdown on a 9-yard run with 4:45 remaining in the opening quarter before the Red Tornadoes added a 2-point conversion to take a lead they would never surrender. The scoring drive also included an 88-yard catch-and-run from Dashawn Medley off a pass from Turner Wood.
Draughn answered with a 54-yard scoring strike from Eli Tillery to Tywan Nemorin in the second quarter before Hickory’s Wood found Rico Walker later in the period to build a 15-6 halftime advantage. Following a safety that came on a blocked punt and another TD pass from Wood to Walker — this time on a 9-yard hookup — the Red Tornadoes carried a 23-6 lead into the final frame.
Hickory continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, getting a 20-yard TD pass from Wood to Dontae Baker and a 5-yard scoring scamper from Isaiah Lackey. The Wildcats were able to get on the board again late on a 3-yard TD run from Justice Cunningham, but the Red Tornadoes ultimately won by a 24-point final margin.
For the game, Wood completed 16 of 23 passes for 224 yards. He connected with seven different receivers, including multiple completions to Medley (two catches for 93 yards), Baker (five catches for 50 yards), Walker (four catches for 42 yards) and Tyquan Hill (three catches for 28 yards).
Edwards added 16 carries for 59 yards, while Lackey gained 37 yards on 10 carries. On the other side, Draughn’s Tillery completed 8 of 18 passes for 120 yards and Nigel Dula was the game’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 105 yards.
The Red Tornadoes are off next week before beginning Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against East Lincoln on Sept. 17, while Draughn is at nonconference Highland Tech next Friday.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
A.C. Reynolds 24, Alexander Central 7
The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season on Friday, while the Rockets nabbed their first victory during a home contest in Asheville. Alexander Central was outgained 311-126 on offense, including a 249-66 edge for A.C. Reynolds on the ground.
The Rockets (1-2) took a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard TD run from Ricky Tolbert with eight seconds left in the first quarter, holding that same advantage until Luke Hale caught a 3-yard TD pass from Ricky Tolbert with five seconds remaining in the third. After A.C. Reynolds’ JoJo Ikeme returned a punt for a 61-yard score at the 8:19 mark of the fourth quarter, Andrew Bumgarner got Alexander Central (2-1) on the board with a 95-yard return for a TD on the ensuing kickoff.
Shawn Green tacked on a 24-yard field goal for the Rockets with less than three minutes remaining in the contest to account for the final margin. Tolbert completed 11 of 12 passes for 62 yards and he also gained 79 yards on 12 carries, while A.C. Reynolds’ Max Guest was the game’s leading rusher with 18 carries for 102 yards and Nathan Bowie added 73 yards on five attempts.
Alexander Central was paced by Lackey’s 12 carries for 26 yards, and Luke Hammer completed 5 of 10 passes for 54 yards to lead the Cougars’ passing attack. Alexander Central is at nonconference Lake Norman next Friday, while A.C. Reynolds travels to nonconference Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia).
South Caldwell 20, Hickory Hawks 12
The Spartans led 14-0 on Friday in Hudson before the visitors rallied to make it 14-12. However, South Caldwell managed to widen the gap with a TD late as it ultimately collected an eight-point nonconference win.
South Caldwell (2-0) visits nonconference Newton-Conover next Friday, while the Hickory Hawks (0-3) host nonconference South Wake.
BOYS SOCCER
Hibriten 10, West Caldwell 1
The Panthers earned a nine-goal home victory over the Warriors in nonconference action on Friday in Lenoir. Hibriten led 4-0 at halftime before outscoring West Caldwell 6-1 in the second half.
Hibriten (4-0) travels to West Caldwell (2-4) on Tuesday.
Freedom 4, East Burke 1
The Cavaliers dropped a home nonconference match against the Patriots on Friday in Icard. Freedom improved to 2-2-1, while East Burke is now 0-3-1.
Freedom hosts Patton on Wednesday before traveling to Fred T. Foard on Thursday, while East Burke is at Patton on Tuesday before hosting Draughn on Wednesday.