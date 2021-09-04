H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory football routs Draughn to snap 10-game losing streak

VALDESE — For the first time since Nov. 8, 2019, the Hickory football team left the gridiron with a victory. After losing their previous 10 games — including all seven this past spring and the first two this season — the Red Tornadoes cruised to a 37-13 nonconference triumph over Draughn on the road Friday.

Hickory (1-2) outscored the Wildcats (0-2) 22-7 in the second half to collect its first win since also scoring 37 points in a three-point road victory over crosstown rival St. Stephens to end the 2019 regular season. The Red Tornadoes and Draughn had never faced off prior to Friday’s matchup.

Hickory’s Josiah Edwards scored the game’s first touchdown on a 9-yard run with 4:45 remaining in the opening quarter before the Red Tornadoes added a 2-point conversion to take a lead they would never surrender. The scoring drive also included an 88-yard catch-and-run from Dashawn Medley off a pass from Turner Wood.

Draughn answered with a 54-yard scoring strike from Eli Tillery to Tywan Nemorin in the second quarter before Hickory’s Wood found Rico Walker later in the period to build a 15-6 halftime advantage. Following a safety that came on a blocked punt and another TD pass from Wood to Walker — this time on a 9-yard hookup — the Red Tornadoes carried a 23-6 lead into the final frame.