H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory, Foard soccer emerge victorious in playoff openers

The 10th-seeded Hickory boys soccer team defeated 23rd-seeded Smoky Mountain 6-0 at home Monday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs in Hickory. Ben Howard scored two goals for the Red Tornadoes and Orlando Almanza, Cesar Rangel, Josue Leal and Peter Zagaroli added one goal apiece, while Cesar Rangel notched a pair of assists and Howard and Daniel Santos each had one assist.

Goalkeepers Conner Mejia and Will Braun tallied four and two saves, respectively for Hickory (17-2-3), which hosts 26th-seeded Erwin (12-10-1) in Thursday’s second round after the Warriors topped seventh-seeded Enka 1-0 on Monday. Meanwhile, Smoky Mountain finishes the season at 6-9-5.

BOYS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 2, Pisgah 0: The 19th-seeded Tigers took down the 14th-seeded Bears on the road Monday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs in Canton. David Tamas scored for Foard in the opening half, while Jeremy Carranza added a second-half goal off an assist from Michael Betancourt.

Goalkeeper Stewart Simmons had eight goals for the Tigers (9-11-3), who will face the winner of Tuesday’s contest between third-seeded Hibriten (16-3-3) and 30th-seeded Montgomery Central (9-9) in Thursday’s second round. As for Pisgah, they end the year at 12-4-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Newton-Conover’s Allison reaches state semifinals: Newton-Conover senior Alexa Allison made it to the semifinals of the 2A state singles championship tournament this past weekend at Ting Park in Holly Springs. Allison knocked off Fairmont’s Addison Waldo 6-0, 6-0 in Friday’s opening round before beating Greene Central’s Anna Katherine Medlin 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals later Friday.

Allison’s stay at state came to an end in Saturday’s semifinals with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) loss to Research Triangle’s Olivia Hankinson, who went on the defeat Raleigh Charter’s Sarayu Brundavana 6-2, 6-0 in the state title match.

Hickory’s Holtzman, Geyer fall in state opener: Hickory’s senior duo of Ellie Holtzman and Berkeley Geyer lost in the first round of the 3A state doubles championship tournament this past weekend at Burlington Tennis Center. Holtzman and Geyer suffered a 6-0, 6-2 defeat at the hands of Orange’s Erin Sollars and Shannon Sollars on Friday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Area runners participate in 2A, 3A, 4A regional meets: Runners from area high schools competed in the 2A West, 3A West and 4A West Regional meets this past Saturday. The 2A West meet was held at Asheville Christian Academy in Swannanoa, while the 3A West Meet took place at Freedom High School in Morganton and the 4A West meet was held at McAlpine Park in Charlotte.

In the 2A West boys’ meet, Bandys finished fifth out of 17 teams with 211 points, Maiden came in 13th with 310 and Newton-Conover took 16th with 404. Individually, Maiden’s Hunter Smathers finished sixth with a time of 17:04.80 and Bandys’ Winford Batten came in 25th with a time of 18:19.10. Other individuals competing for Bandys included Cole Deal with a 34th-place time of 18:34.00, Isaac Carroll with a 35th-time of 18:36.60, CJ Schronce with a 43rd-place time of 19:08.70, Channcy Reese with a 78th-place time of 20:50.30 and Gavin Queen with an 84th-place time of 21:06.70, while Maiden was also represented by Christopher Guernsey with a 45th-place time of 19:12.00, Brandon Paretty with an 81st-place time of 20:53.70, Steven Baynes with a 90th-place time of 21:43.50, Blake Moore with a 102nd-place time of 23:02.80, Aidan Dellinger with a 103rd-place time of 23:15.40 and Jake Lopina with a 108th-place time of 24:41.80.

Newton-Conover’s competing individuals in the 2A West boys’ race were Dylan McElhone (65th; 19:59.80), Aiden McElhone (66th; 20:12.00), John Lamb (91st; 21:45.30), Harrison Cadwallader (94th; 21:56.40) and Anderson Montes (106th; 23:58.60). Meanwhile, Bunker Hill’s Jackson Brown finished 36th with a time of 18:37.00 and the Bears’ Christian Stepp came in 117th with a time of 33:00.00.

In the 2A West girls’ meet, Bandys came in eighth out of 14 teams with 224 points and Maiden finished 11th with 273. Bandys’ Emily Hedrick was the area’s top individual finisher with an 11th-place time of 21:23.90, while Lexi Matthews came in 35th with a time of 23:33.50, Addison Witmer finished 39th with a time of 23:51.10, Kailey Elmore took 77th with a time of 28:02.10 and Eva Lasala came in 80th with a time of 28:29.60.

Maiden was led in the 2A West girls’ race by Kylin Wayne with a 13th-place time of 21:53.00, with Andie Smith coming in 61st (25:33.40), Allyson Carpenter finishing 62nd (25:37.20), Liz Mroz taking 67th (26:22.80), Layla Snyder coming in 95th (32:40.20) and Vanessa Cespedes finishing 97th (34:37.80). In addition, Bunker Hill was paced by Kaylee Nelson with a 26th-place time of 22:49.90 and Emily DeMauro with a 91st-place time of 31:07.20 and Newton-Conover’s only representative was Abigail Walters with a 78th-place time of 28:05.80.

During the 3A West boys’ meet, Fred T. Foard finished eighth out of 24 teams with 308 points and Hickory came in ninth with 310. Finishing 10th was St. Stephens with 315 points, while Hibriten totaled 425 to finish 17th.

Individually, Hibriten’s Rylan Sedlacek had a seventh-place time of 16:44.00 in the 3A West boys’ race, and he was joined in the race by teammates Jadent Buchholz (26th; 17:51.00), Ben Waechter (104th; 20:27.00), Kyle Watson (150th; 22:56.00), Gavin McLeod (161st; 25:48.00), Joseph Palmer (164th; 28:19.00) and Sully Hogan (166th; 29:39.00). Meanwhile, Foard got a 24th-place time of 17:41.00 from Carson Bess to go with a 66th-place time of 19:14.00 from Mario Santos-Morales, a 70th-place time of 19:24.00 from Daniel Eblen, a 77th-place time of 19:33.00 from Evan Starnes, an 86th-place time of 19:53.00 from Henry Kihnerman, a 131st-place time of 21:37.00 from Jacky Lam and a 158th-place time of 24:28.00 from Chase Watts.

Hickory’s top individual competitor in the 3A West boys’ meet was Samuel Soden with a 34th-place time of 18:17.00, while Clint Powers came in 35th (18:20.00), Brian Schoellner finished 64th (18:59.00), Allen Davis took 95th (20:12.00), Joseph Mogray came in 101st (20:25.00) and Nathaniel Schwiebert finished 114th (20:55.00). Furthermore, St. Stephens received a 15th-place time of 17:11.00 from Payce Sherrill, a 20th-place time of 17:23.00 from Jackson VanBeurden, a 79th-place time of 19:37.00 from Daniel Zavala Medina, an 80th-place time of 19:39.00 from Noah VanBeurden, a 137th-place time of 21:59.00 from Koen Killian and a 148th-place time of 22:41.00 from Alan Wilson.

On the girls’ side, the top finishing area team in the 3A West girls’ meet was eighth-place St. Stephens (261 points), while Hickory finished 11th out of 23 teams with 361, Foard came in 18th with 496 and Hibriten took 19th with 534. Meanwhile, the top finishing individual from the area was Hickory’s Harper White with a 33rd-place time of 20:53.00, with the Red Tornadoes also getting a 34th-place time of 20:55.00 from Stephanie Zulueta, a 91st-place time of 24:14.00 from Lea Boyens, a 92nd-place time of 24:15.00 from Lani Thomas, a 121st-place time of 26:05.00 from Michaela Smith and a 138th-place time of 28:50.00 from Katherine Mitcheltree.

St. Stephens received a 42nd-place time of 21:35.00 from Marina Zavala-Medina in the 3A West girls’ race, with the Indians also getting a 44th-place time of 21:43.00 from Eva Cronin, a 54th-place time of 22:21.00 from Kennedy Call, a 55th-place time of 22:23.00 from Jade Gonzalez-Cardenas, a 67th-place time of 22:55.00 from Brenna Laney and an 82nd-place time of 23:43.00 from Cameron McNally. Additionally, Foard received a 74th-place time of 23:21.00 from Ashlyn Kirby, a 79th-place time of 23:39.00 from Allyson Sullivan, a 116th-place time of 25:43.00 from Emmalyn Buskirk, a 119th-place time of 26:00.00 from Kaitlyn Rousey, a 123rd-place time of 26:09.00 from Lyla Bloch, a 125th-place time of 26:41.00 from Emma Stilwell and a 128th-place time of 27:07.00 from Brooklyn Bess.

Hibriten’s top individual finisher during the 3A West girls’ meet was Marie-Claire Waechter (72nd; 23:15.00), while Scout Spencer finished 81st with a time of 23:42.00, Charlotte Gardner came in 101st with a time of 24:55.00, Sarah Palmer took 145th with a time of 31:57.00, Summer Burns finished 149th with a time of 39:27.00 and Marie Saunders came in 150th with a time of 39:59.00.

During the 4A West boys’ meet, Alexander Central came in 14th out of 17 teams with 376 points and South Caldwell finished 16th with 442. Individually, Thomas Campbell led Alexander Central with a 48th-place time of 17:48.82, while teammates Zachary Zirkle (56th; 18:04.08), Grayson Presnell (82nd; 18:51.51), Ezra Pennell (86th; 19:00.89), Griffin Duncan (110th; 20:26.16), Dylan Jamison (116th; 20:57.51) and Trent Crouse (126th; 23:07.07) also participated.

For South Caldwell, Parker Bowman led the way in the 4A West boys’ race with a 55th-place time of 18:00.58, with Levi Bowman finishing 80th with a time of 18:46.16, Sawyer Thompson coming in 100th with a time of 19:43.45, Landon Edwards posting a 105th-place time of 19:56.30, Samuel Harris taking 114th with a time of 20:46.20, Josh Hedrick recording a 119th-place time of 21:03.79 and Brody Barlowe finishing 120th with a time of 21:55.94.

In the 4A West girls’ race, Alexander Central (436 points) and South Caldwell (466) took 16th and 17th, respectively, out of 18 teams. Alexander Central’s top individual finisher was Terriona Helton (80th; 24:04.10), while the Cougars also got an 87th-place time of 24:30.70 from Lydia Hendren, an 88th-place time of 24:34.80 from Makenzi Pyatte, an 89th-place time of 24:55.90 from Haley Queen, a 97th-place time of 26:01.70 from Madalyn Shepherd, a 98th-place time of 26:53.10 from Hope Cox and a 106th-place time of 27:59.20 from Laney Overby.

South Caldwell’s competitors in the 4A West girls’ meet included Clara Noble (72nd; 23:14.90), Lexi Pennell (79th; 23:52.30), Peyton Anderson (105th; 27:53.20), Jenna Suddreth (108th; 28:23.00), Karagan Bailey (109th; 28:29.50) and Madison Childers (114th; 29:02.80).

The state meets for cross country are scheduled for Saturday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.