H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory doubles teams, St. Stephens’ Swisher qualify for state tournament

The 3A West Regional individual boys tennis tournament was held this past Friday and Saturday at Hickory City Park. When the dust settled, Hickory had a pair of doubles teams qualify for the state tournament and St. Stephens’ top singles player also earned a spot at state.

Defending state champions Costen Holtzman and Griffin Lovern led the way in the doubles bracket, finishing first ahead of teammates Lewis Tate and Clint Powers. Crest’s Sam Thomas and Jonathan Peeler came in third, while Luke Kirby and Eli Roberts rounded out the state qualifiers with a fourth-place finish.

In the singles bracket, South Point’s Shiv Patel finished first, Stuart Cramer’s Drew Crotts came in second, South Point’s James Dover took third and St. Stephens’ Ajay Swisher was the final state qualifier with a fourth-place finish.

The top seed in the doubles bracket, Holtzman and Lovern received a double bye before defeating Thomas and Peeler 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals and Tate and Powers 6-2, 6-1 in the finals. Meanwhile, Tate and Powers advanced to the finals after knocking off North Henderson’s Rubisel Sanchez and Ulises Vega 6-1, 6-1 in the first round before topping South Point’s Zachary Cunningham and Trey Baker 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and defeating Kirby and Roberts 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

The top seed in the singles bracket, Swisher received a first-round bye before defeating Stuart Cramer’s Luke Mingus 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. After falling to Patel by a 7-5, 6-2 score in the semifinals, Swisher suffered a 6-1, 6-0 loss at the hands of Dover in the consolation finals.

The 3A individual state tournament takes place Friday and Saturday at Ting Park in Holly Springs. Look for a preview of the area players scheduled to compete in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

Baseball

St. Stephens 8, Fred T. Foard 3

The Indians defeated the Tigers at home Monday in Hickory, outhitting them 6-1 behind two hits apiece from Julien Peissel and Justin Skewes and one each from Josh Barkley and Chip Hendren. On the other side, Foard’s only hit came from Lane Essary.

St. Stephens (19-5, 10-4 Western Foothills 3A Conference) received five innings of three-run (two earned), one-hit ball from Peyton Young, who notched the win after striking out seven and issuing five walks. Relief pitcher Josh Barkley struck out the side in each of the final two innings to close out the victory for the Indians, who earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Foothills 3A tournament and will host either Foard (14-6, 10-4) or East Lincoln in tonight’s semifinal round.

St. Stephens’ opponent was unknown at presstime as Foard and East Lincoln had to determine the No. 3 seed courtesy of a drawing scheduled for Tuesday night. The semifinal winners will battle in Friday’s championship game at the highest remaining seed.

Hickory 15, Statesville 1

Eli Rose’s grand slam highlighted the Red Tornadoes’ five-inning road win over the Greyhounds on Monday in Statesville. Boone Herman and Will Prince each had three hits for Hickory, which also got two apiece from Rose, Dashawn Medley and Blake Kiser to go with one each from Henry Stewart, Jack McGhinnis, Tripp Young, Will Banks and Izaiah Littlejohn.

Sammy Nexsen was the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of two-hit ball during which he allowed an unearned run with two strikeouts and two walks, with Deacon Young pitching a scoreless, hitless fifth with one strikeout and no walks. Hickory (10-10, 7-7 Western Foothills 3A) hosts nonconference Patton tonight, while Statesville (0-19, 0-14) has completed its season.

Bandys 15, West Caldwell 0

The top-seeded Trojans earned a five-inning home win over the eighth-seeded Warriors in the first round of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on Monday in Catawba, with Drake Tucker homering for Bandys and Parker Styborski and Terick Bumgarner notching two hits apiece. Alex Robinson and Zach Barnett each added one hit for Bandys, which also received 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks from Styborski and 1 2/3 innings of one-hit relief with two strikeouts and no walks from Jace Little.

Bandys (18-7) faces fifth-seeded Maiden in the semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, while West Caldwell ends its season at 2-22. The winner of tonight’s Bandys-Maiden contest will advance to Thursday’s championship round.

<&underline>Maiden 19, West Lincoln 5</&underline>

The fifth-seeded Blue Devils defeated the fourth-seeded Rebels in six innings in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament on the road Monday in Lincolnton. Maiden was led by three hits from Tyler Hedgepeth, with Hunter Townsend, Quinn Rembert, Ethan Hedgepeth and Nick Jarosynski recording two apiece and Brenden Harrison, Seth Williams and Tyler Goodson adding one each. Freshman Collin Chappel earned the win thanks to five innings of five-run (four earned), eight-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk, while Goodson struck out the side in the sixth.

Maiden (9-13) will face top-seeded Bandys in the semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, while West Lincoln (10-14) will hope for a spot in the 2A state playoffs. The winner of tonight’s Maiden-Bandys game will advance to Thursday’s championship round.

<&underline>Newton-Conover 9, Lincolnton 5</&underline>

The seventh-seeded Red Devils upset the second-seeded Wolves on the road Monday in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament in Lincolnton, moving to 6-15 ahead of tonight’s semifinal game against third-seeded Bunker Hill that will begin at 5 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. The winner of tonight’s semifinal game will face the other semifinal winner in Thursday’s championship round.

Lincolnton is now 13-8 and will remain idle until the 2A state playoffs begin next week.

<&underline>Bunker Hill 10, East Burke 3</&underline>

The third-seeded Bears took down the sixth-seeded Cavaliers at home Monday in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament in Claremont, getting two hits apiece from Kaden Robinson, Carson Elder and Tanner Kanipe to go with one each from Braden Huffman, Jordan Yoder and Graham Hollar. Preston Workman was the winning pitcher following six innings of three-run, seven-hit ball with six strikeouts and two walks, while Huffman struck out the side with one hit allowed in the seventh.

Bunker Hill (11-10) will take on seventh-seeded Newton-Conover in the semifinals tonight at 5 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. The winner of tonight’s semifinal contest will face the other semifinal winner in Thursday’s championship round.

East Burke is now 5-15.

SOFTBALL

<&underline>St. Stephens 7, Fred T. Foard 4</&underline>

The Indians collected a three-run home win over the visiting Tigers in both teams’ regular-season finale on Monday in Hickory, outhitting Foard 12-2 behind three hits from Mayson Lail, two apiece from Brylyn McFarland, Anicka McFarland and Lacey Scott and one each from Shelby Dale, Mia Sexton and Kaela Briggs. Lail had 15 strikeouts and four walks for St. Stephens, which moved to 14-7 overall and 10-4 in the Western Foothills 3A entering tonight’s semifinal round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament.

The No. 3 seed in the Western Foothills 3A, the Indians will travel to second-seeded North Lincoln tonight. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Foard (9-10) will visit top-seeded East Lincoln. The semifinal winners will meet in Friday’s championship game at the highest remaining seed.

<&underline>Hickory 25, Statesville 1</&underline>

The Red Tornadoes routed the Greyhounds in five innings on the road Monday in Statesville, tallying 30 hits in both teams’ final game of the season. Mackenzie Hammons and Abby Puett had four hits apiece for Hickory, which also got three each from Sierra Hill, Airreonna Lackey, Kami Bolick, Chy’anne Bryant and Carlee Logan, two from Shaylyn Finger and one apiece from Navou Daniels, Emily Huffman, Nandi Rhinehart, Yina Hernandez and Maddie Jones.

Logan and Bolick combined to throw a no-hitter for Hickory (6-17, 4-10 Western Foothills 3A), registering a total of seven strikeouts to go with two walks and two hit batters. With the loss, Statesville ends the season at 0-15 overall and 0-14 in league play.

<&underline>Bandys 15, Bunker Hill 5</&underline>

The second-seeded Trojans nabbed a 10-run home win over the seventh-seeded Bears in the first round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament at home Monday in Catawba, moving to 19-4 ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal game against third-seeded Maiden. Bunker Hill ends the season at 2-16, while the Bandys-Maiden winner will play in Thursday’s championship game at Lenoir-Rhyne beginning at 7 p.m.

<&underline>Maiden 9, Lincolnton 3</&underline>

The third-seeded Blue Devils topped the sixth-seeded Wolves in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament at home Monday in Maiden, with Miranda Valerio finishing 2-for-2 at the plate and Averie Waddell and Kyley Callahan adding 2-for-3 performances. Madison Herms was the winning pitcher for Maiden, which improved to 14-7 prior to Tuesday’s semifinal matchup with Bandys.

The Catawba Valley 2A tournament championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne. Following its elimination from the tournament, Lincolnton is now 7-15 on the season.

<&underline>West Caldwell 13, East Burke 3</&underline>

The fifth-seeded Warriors defeated the fourth-seeded Cavaliers in five innings on the road Monday in the first round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament in Icard, tallying 14 hits as a team behind three hits apiece from Lyndsey Brookshire and Alexandrya Bell, two each from Abbey Bowman and Tori Davis and one apiece from Cierra Hollifield, Madden Triplett, Kailin Halcomb and Cade Greer. Bowman tossed all five innings for West Caldwell, giving up three runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

West Caldwell (10-12) faced top-seeded West Lincoln in Tuesday’s semifinal round, with the winner advancing to Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship game at Lenoir-Rhyne. East Burke is also 10-12 on the season following Monday’s defeat.

<&underline>West Lincoln 15, Newton-Conover 0</&underline>

The top-seeded Rebels shut out the eighth-seeded Red Devils in four innings at home Monday in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament. West Lincoln (18-5) faced fifth-seeded West Caldwell in Tuesday’s semifinal round, while Newton-Conover ends the season at 0-15.

The West Lincoln-West Caldwell winner will play in Thursday’s championship game at Lenoir-Rhyne. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

<&underline>St. Stephens 1, Fred T. Foard 0</&underline>

The Indians grabbed a home victory over the Tigers on Monday in Hickory, moving to 12-3-2 overall and 8-2-2 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of tonight’s nonconference road match against Wilkes Central, which will be followed by a trip to league foe West Iredell on Thursday. Foard (8-4-4, 4-4-3 Western Foothills 3A) visited West Iredell o Tuesday before traveling to North Iredell o Thursday.

<&underline>Hickory 7, Statesville 0</&underline>

The Red Tornadoes blanked the Greyhounds on the road Monday in Statesville, receiving two goals apiece from Madeline Mosteller and Jayden Fralick and one each from Litzy Hernandez, Andry del la Rosa and Jackie Ramirez. Goalkeepers Taylor Rose and Adriana Bennett combined for a shutout in goal as Hickory improved to 13-5 overall and 11-1 in the Western Foothills 3A.

Hickory hosts East Lincoln on Friday, while Statesville (1-15, 1-11 Western Foothills 3A) entertains North Lincoln on Thursday.