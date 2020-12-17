H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory continues dominance of South Caldwell

The Hickory volleyball team earned its 17th consecutive victory over South Caldwell on Monday in Hickory, sweeping the Spartans for the 15th time during that span. The Red Tornadoes won by set scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-13.

Kellen Morin had a team-high 17 kills and eight blocks for Hickory (6-1, 6-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which also got six kills and three aces from Taylor Rose and five kills, two blocks, 11 digs and 16 assists from Bren White. The Red Tornadoes also received five blocks from Finley Lefevers to go with seven digs and 13 assists from Brooke Rowland.

South Caldwell (2-7, 2-6), which hasn’t beat Hickory since a four-set home win on Sept. 13, 2012, hosts St. Stephens tonight in a match that was postponed from Wednesday due to inclement weather. Meanwhile, Hickory travels to Alexander Central in another contest that was also originally scheduled for Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Alexander Central 3, St. Stephens 0