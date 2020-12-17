H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory continues dominance of South Caldwell

The Hickory volleyball team earned its 17th consecutive victory over South Caldwell on Monday in Hickory, sweeping the Spartans for the 15th time during that span. The Red Tornadoes won by set scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-13.
Kellen Morin had a team-high 17 kills and eight blocks for Hickory (6-1, 6-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which also got six kills and three aces from Taylor Rose and five kills, two blocks, 11 digs and 16 assists from Bren White. The Red Tornadoes also received five blocks from Finley Lefevers to go with seven digs and 13 assists from Brooke Rowland.
South Caldwell (2-7, 2-6), which hasn’t beat Hickory since a four-set home win on Sept. 13, 2012, hosts St. Stephens tonight in a match that was postponed from Wednesday due to inclement weather. Meanwhile, Hickory travels to Alexander Central in another contest that was also originally scheduled for Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Alexander Central 3, St. Stephens 0
The Cougars knocked off the Indians on the road Monday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-16. Alexander Central (5-4, 4-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) was paced by nine kills and five blocks from Brianna Abernathy, while Gracie Harrington had five kills and three blocks to go with four kills and one block from both Dakota Clawson and Jenna Hensley.
Emily Brown and Bryanna Payne each registered 11 assists for the Cougars, with Harrington tallying 11 digs, Shelbi Coffey finishing with 10 digs and Payne and Layna West supplying eight digs apiece. As for the Indians (2-6, 2-6), they received nine kills from Carter Leatherman, five each from Olivia Eckard and Kennedy Moulton and four from Rylee Upton.
Other standouts for St. Stephens included Cassi Edwards and Madeline McElroy with two aces apiece, Moulton and Upton with two blocks apiece, Leatherman with 10 digs, Kadence Ramseyer with 15 assists and Edwards with 10 assists.
Alexander Central hosts Hickory tonight, while St. Stephens travels to South Caldwell.
Hibriten 3, West Caldwell 0
The Panthers topped the Warriors in straight sets at home on Tuesday in Lenoir for their first victory of 2020. Set scores were 25-17, 25-16 and 25-21.
Hibriten (1-8, 1-8 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) hosts Patton on Saturday, while West Caldwell (1-7, 1-7) entertains West Iredell tonight.
CROSS COUNTRY
South Caldwell hosts St. Stephens
The Indians defeated the Spartans on the road Monday in a dual meet that was held at Hickory High School. St. Stephens finished with 22 points on the boys’ side as compared to 33 for South Caldwell, while St. Stephens had 17 points in the girls’ race against 45 for South Caldwell.
Eighteen runners took part in the boys’ race, which was won by St. Stephens’ Isaac Cruz with a time of 18:26.00. Finishing second was St. Stephens’ Jackson Black with a time of 18:37.00, while South Caldwell’s Anthony Baverso had a third-place time of 19:30.00, St. Stephens’ Payce Sherrill had a fourth-place time of 20:02.00 and South Caldwell’s Caleb Rash had a fifth-place time of 20:23.00.
Coming in sixth in the boys’ race was St. Stephens’ Caleb Ledford with a time of 20:50.00, with South Caldwell’s Levi Bowman and Austin Shore posting respective times of 21:14.60 and 21:14.80. Aydan Reep of St. Stephens recorded a ninth-place time of 21:32.00, and finishing behind him was South Caldwell’s Ben Tomberlin with a 10th-place time of 21:40.00.
Rounding out the top 15 on the boys’ side were South Caldwell’s Ethan Littell (11th; 21:45.00), Parker Bowman (12th; 22:36.00) and Ashton Edwards (13th; 22:38.00), St. Stephens’ Daniel Zavala Mendina (14th; 22:46.00) and South Caldwell’s Sam Velasquez (15th; 23:12.00).
The first-place finisher in the girls’ race, which consisted of 13 total runners, was St. Stephens’ Daniela Flores Gutierrez with a time of 22:49.00, while teammate Sarah McNeil had a second-place time of 23:56.00 and the Indians’ Zoe Coburn had a third-place time of 24:03.00. Finishing fourth was Madison Austin of South Caldwell with a time of 24:33.00, with St. Stephens’ Katelyn McGlamery posting a fifth-place time of 25:20.00.
Taking sixth in the girls’ race was St. Stephens’ Hilary Ramirez with a time of 25:28.00, while teammate Amber Kiefer had a seventh-place time of 26:21.00. The eighth-place finisher was Karli West of South Caldwell with a time of 27:39.00, the ninth-place finisher was Jordyn Hordan of St. Stephens with a time of 28:35.00 and the 10th-place finisher was South Caldwell’s Liza Salisbury with a time of 28:57.00.
South Caldwell’s Shayla Crain was 11th on the girls’ side with a time of 29:50.00, while St. Stephens’ Andrea Bejernari was 12th with a time of 31:51.00 and South Caldwell’s Kaylee Borders was 13th with a time of 34:25.00.
All seven Northwestern 3A/4A teams are scheduled to compete in a virtual meet at their home courses today.
