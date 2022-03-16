H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory Christian baseball beats Salem Baptist

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Christian Academy baseball team nabbed its first victory of the 2022 season with an 11-7 road triumph over Salem Baptist Christian on Tuesday. The Knights pounded out 14 hits in the contest, getting three hits apiece from Tate Sigmon and Christian Henry to go with two each from Andrew Maxy, Aiden Hartman and Caleb Elliott and one apiece from Jacob Charlton and Jared Zientek.

Samuel Yount, Charlton and Sigmon were the pitchers used by Hickory Christian (1-2), with the trio combining for eight strikeouts against three walks. The Knights visit Pinnacle Christian Academy on Friday, while the Vikings (1-4) host the Forsyth Home Educators on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Fred T. Foard 17, West Iredell 1

The Tigers routed the Warriors in five innings during Tuesday’s home game in Newton, scoring five runs in the opening inning before adding three, six and three runs over the next three innings, respectively. Foard outhit West Iredell 16-2 behind four hits from Braxton Tramel, two each from Connor Lail, Hayden Tabor, Kylan Bolick and Blake Powell and one apiece from Evan Davidson, Connor Peschel, Lane Essary and Ryan Zych.

Essary earned the win following two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with four strikeouts and two walks, while Stewart Simmons, Bolick and Zac Martin combined to allow just one unearned run in one inning apiece. Simmons and Martin each had two strikeouts and no walks, with Bolick recording one strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.

Foard (4-1, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) is at Statesville on Friday, while West Iredell (1-4, 0-2) travels to East Lincoln.

St. Stephens 15, North Iredell 2

The Indians topped the Raiders on the road Tuesday in Olin, registering 13 hits as a team led by three from Julien Peissel and two apiece from Elec Marvin, Silas Icenhour, Omar Cruz and Josh Barkley. Adding one hit each for St. Stephens were Justin Skewes and Peyton Young, the latter of whom was also the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with two strikeouts and two walks.

Cruz and James Tate also pitched for St. Stephens (5-0, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A), which hosts Hickory on Friday. As for North Iredell (2-3, 0-2), it travels to North Lincoln on Friday.

Maiden 10, West Caldwell 0

The Blue Devils defeated the Warriors in five innings at home Tuesday in Maiden, with pitcher Tyler Hedgepeth allowing two hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game performance for Maiden. At the plate, the Blue Devils got two hits from Nick Jarosynski and one each from Brenden Harrison, Tyler Hedgepeth, Ethan Hedgepeth and Seth Williams.

West Caldwell (0-7, 0-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) received one hit apiece from Brian Sumpter and Cam Baucom ahead of Friday’s home game against Lincolnton. On the other side, Maiden (3-3, 2-1) hosts Bandys on Friday.

Bandys 12, Lincolnton 2

The Trojans knocked off the Wolves on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, with Parker Styborski and Zach Barnett each registering three hits for Bandys to go with two from Parker DeHart and one apiece from Cade Spencer, Terick Bumgarner, Dominic Robinson and Nolan Jones. Spencer was the winning pitcher after surrendering two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

Bandys (4-3, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Maiden on Friday, while Lincolnton (3-3, 2-1) is scheduled to travel to nonconference East Gaston tonight before visiting Catawba Valley 2A foe West Caldwell on Friday.

East Burke 8, Newton-Conover 7

The Cavaliers slipped past the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Icard, moving to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Friday’s home game against Bunker Hill. As for Newton-Conover, it is now 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league play as it prepares for Friday’s home contest against West Lincoln.

North Lincoln 5, Hickory 0

The Knights defeated the Red Tornadoes at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, limiting Hickory to four hits — one apiece from Izaiah Littlejohn, Boone Herman, Tripp Young and Will Prince — to remain unbeaten at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A. On the other side, Hickory dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in league play.

North Lincoln hosts North Iredell on Friday, while Hickory travels to St. Stephens.

West Lincoln 11, Bunker Hill 6

The Rebels earned a five-run road win over the Bears on Tuesday in Claremont, although Bunker Hill did finish with nine hits including two apiece from Preston Workman and Brady Speaks and one each from Carson Elder, Kaden Robinson, Tanner Kanipe, Mack Little and Drew Moore. West Lincoln (2-4, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Newton-Conover on Friday, while Bunker Hill (1-4, 1-2) is at East Burke on Thursday in a contest that was moved up from Friday.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 10, West Iredell 0

The Tigers blanked the Warriors in five innings at home Tuesday in Newton, receiving a game-high four hits from Kaitlyn Leonhardt to go with two from Riley Vogel and one apiece from Gabby Sutcliffe, Sarah Leonhardt, Alyssa Smith and Raegan Willis. The winning pitcher was Smith, who tossed five innings of hitless ball with 11 strikeouts against two walks.

Foard (2-4, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) is at Statesville on Friday, while West Iredell (0-3, 0-1) visits East Lincoln.

St. Stephens 11, North Iredell 0

The Indians easily dispatched the Raiders on the road Tuesday in Olin, improving to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Friday’s home game against Hickory. As for North Iredell, it fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in league play entering Thursday’s nonconference road game against Alleghany, which will be followed by a trip to Western Foothills 3A opponent North Lincoln on Friday.

Maiden 5, West Caldwell 4

The Blue Devils took down the Warriors at home Tuesday in Maiden, with Madison Herms earning the win for Maiden in the pitcher’s circle and Macy Michael finishing with three hits including a home run. On the other side, West Caldwell’s Alexandrya Bell was 4-for-5 at the plate.

Maiden (3-3, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bandys on Friday, while West Caldwell (3-3, 1-1) is at West Lincoln next Tuesday before visiting nonconference Freedom next Wednesday.

Bandys 17, Lincolnton 3

The Trojans knocked off the Wolves on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, tallying 18 hits as a team led by four hits from Bailey McClellan and two apiece from Haven Helton, Jada Spake and Annie Andrews. Bandys also got one hit each from Harley Reynolds, Avery Alexander, Olivia Belk, Peyton Wesson, Sydni Knuckles, Ellie Hale, Kenley Rembert and Laura Drum, the latter of whom was also the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of three-run (two earned), five-hit ball with three strikeouts and four walks.

Hale pitched three hitless innings in relief, striking out seven and issuing no walks. Bandys (5-1, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts nonconference North Lincoln on Thursday before visiting league foe Maiden on Friday, while Lincolnton (2-4, 1-1) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke next Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Draughn next Wednesday.

North Lincoln 12, Hickory 2

The Knights beat the Red Tornadoes in five innings at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, but Hickory did get two hits from Sierra Hill to go with one apiece from Abby Puett, Maddie Jones, Kami Bolick, Mackenzie Hammons, Airreonna Lackey and Carlee Logan. North Lincoln (4-3, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) travels to nonconference Bandys on Thursday before hosting league foe North Iredell on Friday, while Hickory (1-5, 0-2) visits St. Stephens on Friday for a Western Foothills 3A matchup.

West Lincoln 15, Bunker Hill 0

The Rebels shut out the Bears in four innings on the road Tuesday in Claremont, limiting Bunker Hill to two hits in the 15-run victory. West Lincoln (3-3, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Newton-Conover on Friday, while Bunker Hill (0-6, 0-3) visits East Burke on Thursday in a contest that was moved up from Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

University Christian 6, Bunker Hill 0

The Barracudas notched a shutout victory over the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, moving to 1-0 ahead of Thursday’s home match against Bunker Hill at Henry Fork Soccer Complex. The Bears enter Thursday’s contest with an 0-1 record.

Bandys 6, Statesville 0

The Trojans scored three times in each half during Tuesday’s home win over the Greyhounds in Claremont, moving to 2-0-1 ahead of hosting next Tuesday’s Catawba Valley 2A opener against West Lincoln. As for Statesville, it fell to 0-3 prior to Friday’s home match against league foe Fred T. Foard.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 18, Watauga 1

The Red Tornadoes defeated the Pioneers on the road Tuesday in Boone, with Britt Rumbaugh scoring five goals to pace Hickory’s offensive attack and Jackson Neal adding four goals and one assist, Peter Zagaroli chipping in three goals and two assists and Paul Fogleman finishing with two goals and two assists. Collin Day tallied one goal and six assists for the Red Tornadoes, who also got one goal and one assist from Jeremiah Johnson, one goal apiece from Said Hernandez and Josh Fisher and one assist from Luke Holtzman.

Goalkeeper David Pritchard had five saves for Hickory (3-2, 2-1 Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference), which visits league foe Patton on Thursday before hosting nonconference West Forsyth on Friday. On the other side, Watauga hosts league opponent St. Stephens on Thursday in a contest that was originally scheduled to be played in Hickory.

St. Stephens 15, Asheville 3

The Indians topped the Cougars on the road Tuesday in Asheville, improving to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills play prior to Thursday’s visit to Watauga. As for Asheville, it dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in league contests ahead of Friday’s home game against T.C. Roberson.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 18, Watauga 0

The Red Tornadoes shut out the Pioneers on the road Tuesday in Boone, moving to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills play entering Thursday’s trip to league foe Patton, which will be followed by a home game against nonconference West Forsyth on Friday. Meanwhile, Watauga is currently 0-2 both overall and in league action as it prepares for Thursday’s home game against St. Stephens.

Asheville 10, St. Stephens 9

The Cougars outlasted the Indians in six overtimes at home Tuesday in Asheville, remaining perfect at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills play while dropping St. Stephens to 3-1 and 1-1. Asheville hosts T.C. Roberson on Friday, while St. Stephens visits Watauga on Thursday.