H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory, Bunker Hill football games postponed to Monday

Two high school football games have been postponed to Monday due to inclement weather. Hickory’s homecoming football game against North Iredell has been moved from tonight to Monday at 7 p.m., while Bunker Hill’s road contest at East Burke has been pushed back from tonight to Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Hickory will still hold tonight's barbecue dinner and ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of its 1996 state championship football team. The Red Tornadoes will also honor former football and girls basketball head coach David Elder, after whom the football field at Frank Barger Stadium will be named.
Homecoming will now take place at Hickory on Monday when the Red Tornadoes host the Raiders in a Western Foothills 3A Conference contest. It will also be homecoming in Icard, where East Burke hosts Bunker Hill in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference matchup.
Additionally, Monday’s scheduled volleyball match between Hickory and Fred T. Foard in Newton has been postponed to Tuesday due to Hickory’s homecoming contest being moved. The JV contest will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the varsity contest to follow.
As for the sporting events that were played on Thursday, here’s a look at those results:
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Blue Devils swept the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, winning 25-19, 25-14 and 25-22. Savannah Lail registered a team-high 15 kills for Maiden, and she also had 11 digs.
Other standouts for Maiden (13-7, 12-0 Catawba Valley 2A) included Ilysa Barr with nine kills and 16 digs, Parker Sweet with 18 digs, Annalee Smith with 13 digs and 26 assists and Aleah Ikard with nine digs and 11 assists. The Blue Devils host Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (7-10, 6-6) visits Newton-Conover.
Bandys 3, Newton-Conover 0
The Trojans defeated the Red Devils in straight sets on the road Thursday in Newton, winning by set scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-11. Bandys moved to 13-6 overall and 10-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Newton-Conover is now 8-7 and 7-5.
The Trojans travel to West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover hosts Bunker Hill.
North Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0
The Raiders topped the Indians in straight sets on the road Thursday in Hickory, collecting set victories of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-21. North Iredell improved to 16-1 overall and 11-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, while St. Stephens dropped to 6-13 and 3-9.
The Raiders host East Lincoln on Monday, while St. Stephens visits Statesville.
Lincolnton 3, East Burke 2
The Wolves outlasted the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Lincolnton, winning 22-25, 28-26, 25-15, 22-25, 17-15. Statistical leaders for East Burke included Katherine Greene with 12 kills and six blocks, Aubree Grigg with 10 kills and 10 blocks, Catherine Hammack with 17 digs and Caroline Pruitt with six digs and 16 assists.
East Burke (2-16, 2-9 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (8-9, 4-8) is at Maiden.
Rosman 3, Draughn 1
The Wildcats lost in four sets on the road Thursday in Rosman, losing the opening set by a 25-19 score and winning the second set 25-20 before losing the third and fourth sets by respective tallies of 25-17 and 25-13. The Tigers improved to 13-1 overall and 9-0 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, while Draughn fell to 13-6 and 8-3.
Rosman travels to Avery County on Monday before hosting Mitchell on Tuesday, while the Wildcats complete the regular season with a trip to Mountain Heritage next Thursday.
West Lincoln 3, West Caldwell 0
The Rebels notched their fourth consecutive win at home Thursday in Lincolnton, earning set victories of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-14 to move to 11-10 overall and 6-6 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, the Warriors are now 0-17 overall and 0-11 in league play.
West Lincoln visits East Burke on Tuesday, while West Caldwell hosts Bandys.
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys 4, Cherryville 1
The Trojans earned a three-goal home win over the Ironmen in nonconference action on Thursday in Catawba, scoring twice in each half while holding Cherryville to a single goal in the opening half. Bandys moved to 11-5, while Cherryville fell to 1-10-1.
Bandys travels to Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke on Monday, while the Ironmen host Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference opponent Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on Tuesday before traveling to Shelby on Wednesday.
JV FOOTBALL
Hickory 38, North Iredell 8
The Red Tornadoes routed the Raiders on the road Thursday in Olin, with quarterback Brady Stober recording three touchdown passes to go with a 28-yard TD run from Ellis Chappell and a 35-yard interception return for a score from Quenshea Abernathy. Abernathy’s pick-six was one of three interceptions by Hickory’s defense.
Stober threw scoring strikes of 60 and 50 yards to Demarion Lee while adding an 18-yard TD hookup with Chappell. Hickory’s defense was led by Abernathy, Deke Young, Jamir Norton, Will Prince, Kenny Johnson, Nate Mansfield, Luke Holtzman and Tivon Gwynn.
Hickory is now 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, while North Iredell is 1-5 and 1-3.
Alexander Central 40, Watauga 32
The Cougars won a home shootout against the Pioneers on Thursday in Taylorsville, with Braydon Rowe tallying 116 yards and two TDs on 14 carries to go with three carries for 61 yards and two scores from Kenji Vang. Jeremiah Payne scored the other TD for Alexander Central and finished with eight carries for 43 yards overall.
Alexander Central improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Watauga fell to 5-1 and 1-1.