H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory, Bunker Hill football games postponed to Monday

Lincolnton 3, East Burke 2

The Wolves outlasted the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Lincolnton, winning 22-25, 28-26, 25-15, 22-25, 17-15. Statistical leaders for East Burke included Katherine Greene with 12 kills and six blocks, Aubree Grigg with 10 kills and 10 blocks, Catherine Hammack with 17 digs and Caroline Pruitt with six digs and 16 assists.

East Burke (2-16, 2-9 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (8-9, 4-8) is at Maiden.

Rosman 3, Draughn 1

The Wildcats lost in four sets on the road Thursday in Rosman, losing the opening set by a 25-19 score and winning the second set 25-20 before losing the third and fourth sets by respective tallies of 25-17 and 25-13. The Tigers improved to 13-1 overall and 9-0 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, while Draughn fell to 13-6 and 8-3.

Rosman travels to Avery County on Monday before hosting Mitchell on Tuesday, while the Wildcats complete the regular season with a trip to Mountain Heritage next Thursday.

West Lincoln 3, West Caldwell 0