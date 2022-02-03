H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys top league-leading Mustangs 56-49

The Blue Devils earned a 17-point home victory over the Red Devils on Wednesday in Maiden, getting 22 points from Raheem Misher and 11 from Jalen Robinson. Newton-Conover was up 14-5 after the first quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 46-27 entering the fourth period.

Maiden (13-6, 7-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) travels to Bunker Hill on Friday before hosting West Caldwell on Saturday, while Newton-Conover (3-16, 1-8) hosts Bandys on Friday before traveling to East Burke on Saturday.

North Iredell 74, Fred T. Foard 34

The Raiders defeated the Tigers by a 40-point final margin on the road Wednesday in Newton, building an 18-9 lead after the first quarter, a 32-21 advantage at the half and a 60-27 lead through three frames. North Iredell moved to 13-7 overall and 7-4 in the Western Foothills 3A entering Friday’s trip to Statesville, while Foard is now 3-17 and 2-8 heading into Friday’s visit to North Lincoln.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Stephens 66, West Iredell 16