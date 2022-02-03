H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys top league-leading Mustangs 56-49

The Hickory boys basketball team notched its 13th win in a row on the road Wednesday in Denver, knocking off East Lincoln 56-49 to hand the Mustangs their first Western Foothills 3A Conference loss of the season. The Red Tornadoes moved to 18-1 overall and 9-1 in league play, avenging a 50-47 home loss to East Lincoln on Dec. 10.
On the other side, East Lincoln dropped to 18-3 overall and 10-1 in the Western Foothills 3A. The Mustangs trailed 13-9 after the opening quarter, 28-13 at the half and 40-26 through three periods before falling by a seven-point final margin.
Hickory received 16 points from Jamien Little, 15 from John Holbrook and eight from Jayden Maddox. The Red Tornadoes host West Iredell on Friday, while East Lincoln visits St. Stephens.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 74, West Iredell 29
The Indians routed the Warriors at home Wednesday in Hickory, improving to 14-6 overall and 5-5 in the Western Foothills 3A while keeping West Iredell winless at 0-19 and 0-11. St. Stephens hosts East Lincoln on Friday, while West Iredell travels to Hickory.
Maiden 64, Newton-Conover 47
The Blue Devils earned a 17-point home victory over the Red Devils on Wednesday in Maiden, getting 22 points from Raheem Misher and 11 from Jalen Robinson. Newton-Conover was up 14-5 after the first quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 46-27 entering the fourth period.
Maiden (13-6, 7-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) travels to Bunker Hill on Friday before hosting West Caldwell on Saturday, while Newton-Conover (3-16, 1-8) hosts Bandys on Friday before traveling to East Burke on Saturday.
North Iredell 74, Fred T. Foard 34
The Raiders defeated the Tigers by a 40-point final margin on the road Wednesday in Newton, building an 18-9 lead after the first quarter, a 32-21 advantage at the half and a 60-27 lead through three frames. North Iredell moved to 13-7 overall and 7-4 in the Western Foothills 3A entering Friday’s trip to Statesville, while Foard is now 3-17 and 2-8 heading into Friday’s visit to North Lincoln.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 66, West Iredell 16
The Indians dominated the Warriors at home Wednesday in Hickory, enjoying advantages of 22-2 and 40-8 through the first two quarters before carrying a 54-14 lead into the final period. St. Stephens (12-7, 6-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln and North Iredell on Friday and Saturday, respectively, while West Iredell (0-20, 0-11) travels to Hickory on Friday.
Newton-Conover 58, Maiden 35
The Red Devils nabbed a road victory over the Blue Devils on Wednesday in Maiden behind 28 points from Cassidy Geddes, 11 from Lizzie Sain and eight from Emma Fox. Newton-Conover (16-2, 7-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bandys on Friday before visiting East Burke on Saturday, while Maiden (5-13, 3-5) travels to Bunker Hill on Friday.
Fred T. Foard 64, North Iredell 45
The Tigers defeated the Raiders at home Wednesday in Newton, grabbing a 24-8 lead after the opening quarter before carrying a 43-19 advantage into halftime and a 50-31 lead into the fourth period. Foard improved to 12-7 overall and 6-3 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of road games against North Lincoln and Hickory on Friday and Saturday, respectively, while North Iredell fell to 10-9 and 5-5 entering Friday’s road game against Statesville and Saturday’s trip to St. Stephens.
East Lincoln 45, Hickory 30
The Mustangs topped the Red Tornadoes at home Wednesday in Denver, outscoring them 12-0 in the first quarter before leading 23-11 at the half and 38-19 through three frames. East Lincoln’s Madison Self was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points, while Hailey McFadden and Taliyah Thomas scored eight points apiece.
Hickory (10-7, 7-2 Western Foothills 3A) was led by 12 points from Lea Boyens and eight from Gabriela Greenard as its eight-game winning streak was snapped by the Mustangs ahead of home games against West Iredell and Fred T. Foard on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Meanwhile, East Lincoln (19-2, 11-0) notched its ninth victory in a row entering Friday’s road game against St. Stephens.